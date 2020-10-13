Over the next month, we are willing to re-assert tactical upside exposure to SGOL, targeting $19 per share.

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

Investment thesis

SGOL has resumed its uptrend since late September, which we mainly attribute to the halt in the dollar strength. While the upside in the first half of October was capped by the strength in long-term US real interest rates, it seems that the 30-year US TIPS yield has stopped its advance.

If this positive macro-environment prevails (i.e. lower dollar, lower US real rates), we think that the long positioning in the gold futures market may increase, pushing prices higher. Because the US elections near, we expect investors to continue to build risk-unfriendly positions to hedge their portfolios against a possible de-risking if the process turns out to be messy. This should translate into positive gold ETF flows.

While we have been cautious toward SGOL since the summer months, we think it may be a good time to implement a tactical long position in SGOL to play a potential new bull run leading up to the US elections next month.

From a technical viewpoint, SGOL seems to have completed a healthy consolidation. Our indicator points to more strength ahead.

The key downside risks to this bullish view are 1)a renewed increase in the dollar (remember the dollar short trade is possibly over-crowded), 2)a too fast increase in US real rates, and 3)the negative seasonality of gold prices.

Our trading range forecast over a 1-month view is $17.50 - $20.00/share.

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community increased by the equivalent of 15 tonnes (1% of open interest) its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to October 9, according to the CFTC.

The increase in net long positions was essentially the result of fresh buying, a sign of increased bullish conviction.

Although gold's spec positioning is not stretched on the long side, the COMEX gold spot price looks a bit expensive, as can be seen in the chart below (the green dot is the last data point).

However, we think that the COVID-19 shock has resulted in a new trading regime, in which gold prices should trade higher in the long run.

Implications for SGOL: We expect speculators to increase their net long exposure to COMEX gold due to the friendly macro environment. This should push the COMEX gold spot price higher (even though it already trades at a high level), which should, in turn, boost SGOL.

Investment positioning

ETF investors increased slightly their gold holdings (+3 tonnes) in the week to October 9, according to our estimates.

ETF investors have boosted their gold holdings at a strong pace in recent months, which reflects increased fears over the possible unintended negative consequences of the US policy response (~ MMT under way?) to the COVID-19 macro shock.

The COMEX gold price looks fairly valued based on the positive relationship between prices and ETF positioning.

We think that investment demand for gold will remain strong in the quarters ahead, due to the inherent macro uncertainty, not only in the US but across the globe.

Implications for SGOL: Investor sentiment toward the yellow metal is bright, suggesting that inflows should continue in the quarters ahead. This is a positive fundamental force for the gold spot price, which should consequently exert upward pressure on SGOL.

Closing thoughts

Because the macro environment for gold prices appears to move in the right direction again, we argue that asserting tactical upside exposure to SGOL leading up to the US elections could prove profitable.

Although we are long-term bulls on SGOL, we have been cautious toward the ETF since last summer after the macro-environment turned unfriendly, reflected in the rise in the dollar and US real rates.

But it seems that the reflationary trade is back, hence the renewed upward pressure in gold prices and SGOL.

In any case, we believe that a "buy on the dips" strategy in gold should be profitable in the long run.

Our trading range forecast over a 1-month view is $17.50 - $20.00/share.

