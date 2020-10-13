Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) continues to prove its financial strength with its impressive performance over the years. Amidst the limitations caused by the pandemic, the company does not seem to falter, given the fruitful results during the first half of the year. Moreover, dividend payments continue to promise long-term gain and security. However, the stock price has been bearish since August, although it turns out to be undervalued as estimated.

The Impressive Financials of Primerica, Inc.

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Formidable Primerica, Inc. continues to prosper as time goes by. Since it went public, the company demonstrated how it prudently managed its operations that could offer stability and gains to its stakeholders. As insurance became more significant to individuals, the growth of companies in the industry became more visible.

For the last 10 years, the company showed its increasing revenue. In 2010, it amounted to $1.36 billion but fell by 19% in 2011. Since then, the increase became more constant and significant. Having an annual growth rate of 8.4 percent, the revenue remained unstable. At the end of FY 2019, it reached $2.1 billion. This was primarily driven by income from premiums and investments. Indeed, it is impressive that in less than a decade the value almost doubled. And even during this time of uncertainty, it remains unaffected. Hence, we may see a further increase for the next five years as the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis conveys.

Likewise, the quarterly values showed consistency in revenue growth. Since 2017, the revenue has kept increasing in all quarters. Furthermore, the company remains invincible as the impact of the pandemic does not seem to slow it down. It made the importance of having insurance more apparent. The company managed the operations well. During the first half, the accumulated operating revenue was 5.5% higher than the previous year. This just indicates that amidst all these, it maintains its stability and can handle its operations efficiently.

The operating costs moved in the same pattern. It is primarily composed of insurance claims, underwriting, and commission expenses. From $660 million in 2010, it slowly increased to $700 million in 2019. Its annual growth rate of 2.6% suggests that it increased at a slower rate than the revenue. It explains why the gap between the two continued to widen over the years. Hence, the operating income rose significantly.

Taken from MarketWatch: Primerica, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Primerica, Inc.'s Quarter Financials

Net Income

While Primerica, Inc. guarantees security to the insured individuals, it offers long-term growth and stability to the investors. With 7.6% as yearly growth, the company remains lucrative. Given the continuous increase in net income, one can say that the company has a strong core and non-core operations. Moreover, its trend is similar to the operating revenue.

However, there were years when it visibly fell. In 2011, it fell by 32%. It happened again in 2013 and 2018 when it declined by 6.5% and 7.3%, respectively. While it may already be satisfying that net income never fell below $100 million, it is important to determine the reason behind it. Two accounts gave a downward impact on net income. First, unusual expenses. These are exceptional accounts or items that are not part of the common transactions such as impairment charges, fair value changes, and legal expenses. There is a specific period when an asset is impaired, especially fixed assets, and it’s normal. Second, tax. It was most evident in 2017. There were tax rebates which caused it to decrease drastically. As a result, net income varied significantly in 2016-2018. If we check the company’s profit before tax, we can see that the trend is identical to the operating revenue. With this, one can prove the consistency of the company’s profitability.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

The impact of tax rebates is reflected in 4Q 2017-2019. Without it, we could see a consistent increase in net income. The rest of the quarter showed an impressive trend in net income. Furthermore, the company managed to realize earnings of $173.23 amidst the effects of the pandemic during the first half of 2020. This suggests that even in times of extreme pressure and uncertainty in the market, Primerica Inc. can still perform well and maintain its viability.

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

Primera, Inc.’s assets have been fluctuating over the past decade. Its cash, investments, and fixed assets have been generally increasing. The fluctuation was primarily driven by the changes in premium receivables. Nevertheless, the total amount started to consistently go up again. In 2019, the company’s assets amounted to $9.52 billion.

The company’s Return on Asset (ROA) has been fluctuating as expected. But since net income has been rising significantly, ROA has been generally increasing as well. From 2010 to 2016, it was only between 1%and 2%. It means that for $100 every asset acquired in those years, the company realized earnings of $1 to $2. Since 2017, it significantly increased to about 4% or $4 per $100 asset. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, both net income and assets will increase. Hence, ROA will increase to about 5.2%.

Having ROA below 5% like Primerica, Inc. means a company still needs to manage its assets carefully to further increase its operations. Nevertheless, the continuous increase in net income and ROA suggests that the company still has a strong potential to grow more in the long-run.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity and Sustainable Growth Rate

Using equity (ROE), we will also check the rate of earnings. Equity is a vital account for it leverages the operations by acquiring assets. It pertains to the remaining value once the company pays all its borrowings and payables. It is also important because the investors use it to measure how much earnings their investments realize.

Primerica, Inc. maintains its sound financial health with its consistently growing ROA and ROE over the years. The former may be a bit slow but the latter shows a different observation. From 2010 to 2016, the company’s ROE was between 13%-17%. Since 2017, ROE rose to 22 to 24%. With an average ROE of 17.2% for the last 10 years, the company realized 17.2% earnings from every investment or $17.2 for every $100 from the shareholders. Meanwhile, the average ROE of the insurance industry also promises a rosy future for many investors. But having a value higher than the peer shows that Primerica’s ROE is indeed ideal. The estimated values for the next five years show that both net income and equity will increase so ROE will further rise to 28%. It will be 10% higher than the industry.

To analyze it further, we also have to check the company’s Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). To compute for it, we have to determine the retention ratio and multiply it with ROE. Since the Dividend Payout Ratio in 2019 was 16%, the difference is 84% while the SGR is 18.4%. It indicates that the company can further grow by 18.4% without having to borrow or issue shares. It verifies the capacity and long-term sustainability of the company as the increasing earnings can handle the growing operations for a long period.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Let’s Talk About Borrowings

A reader may wonder why ROA is low relative to ROE. For the last 10 years, ROE moved from about 10% to 20% while ROA has been sluggish at 1% to 2%. We know the equation Assets-Equity=Liabilities. So their difference has a lot to do with liabilities, particularly borrowings. We need to focus on borrowings since the acquisition of assets is leveraged by borrowings and equity.

The low value of ROA from 2010 to 2016 implies that the company had an enormous amount of borrowings. But since 2017, the company became more prudent and efficient in managing its operations as it improved in balancing its financial leverage. ROA significantly rose from 1.9% to 4.2%. The increasing amount of net income, assets, and ROA shows that the company is doing better than it did years before. If the trend continues, it will even rise to 5% to 6%.

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The company has shown its generosity in the distribution of earnings since it went public about a decade ago. Although it was low initially, it became fruitful as time went by. The constant growth of the dividends from 2010 suggests that as the company remained generous, it ensured that it had enough to cover and sustain it for a long period. On average, the dividend grew by 83% per year. This was mainly due to the change in 2010-2011 as the dividends increased by five times from $0.02 per share to $0.10 per share. At the end of 2019, the dividends per share reached $1.36 per share. It changed by 36% as it rose from $1.00 in the previous year. With the estimation using the Dividend Growth Model, it may rise to $1.50 at the end of this year. But as the company declared and distributed, it will increase to $1.60 per share. Furthermore, the estimation also shows that it will reach $1.99 in 2023.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividends seem to accelerate as time goes by. But the company needs to ensure that its earnings can keep up with it. As we have seen earlier, the dividends were initially low. This is the primary reason for having a low Dividend Payout Ratio from 2010 to 2012 as the value fell below 10%. This may be understandable for a company that is new to trading. Moreover, since 2013, it has increased to 15% In 2019, the ratio was 16%. This showed that 16% of the company’s earnings in 2019 was used for dividend payments while the remaining 84% was added as to its cash account and used to further stimulate the operations, meet all its financial obligations. This is relatively low since it seems that the company doesn’t give much. But if we look at the trend of the Dividends Per Share, we can see that the value has increased significantly for the last 10 years.

Also, this is a nice move for the company to improve its financial leverage that will have an impact on its assets in the long-run. The investors need not worry because the dividends increased by 17% this year and would even be higher for the next four to five years as shown in the previous section. Moreover, the estimation shows that the Dividend Payout Ratio will increase to 17% to 20% for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

Aside from measuring the capacity of the company’s net income to suffice dividend payments, one must also determine the sustainability of net income itself to cover the dividend payments and its operations in the long-run. One has to check the company’s earnings and net cash inflow from the net value of operating assets and liabilities. Then, he will deduct the cash spent on the acquisition of fixed assets or Capital Expenditure ((CAPEX)). As a result, he will obtain the company’s Free Cash Flow ((FCF)).

FCF has generally increased since 2010. Although it was a bit faster than net income, it had a similar trend to it. Since the earnings and the amount from the acquisition and disposal of operating assets and liabilities kept increasing, the company had an increasing cash inflow from operations. Meanwhile, CapEx has increased drastically from $36 million in 2018 to $93 million in 2019. It caused FCF to decrease by $4 million. Nevertheless, the amount remained massive to cover its dividend payments. Their gap would widen for the next few years as estimated. Hence, the company’s capacity to pay dividends for a long period will also increase.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The insurance industry remains thriving amidst the market fluctuations caused by the pandemic. As a result, their stock prices, in general, continue to perform well. Primerica’s stock price became bullish after hitting the bottom at $79 last March. When it reached its resistance level in August, the price started to go down and became bearish. Currently, the price is set at $115.13. It appears high but having a PE Ratio of 13.13 tells that the price is reasonable. An investor will only have to risk $13.13 for every grain he may have. But given the current value and market condition. Is it still reasonable?

We will check it using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Stock Price: $115.13

Average Dividend Growth: 0.8341847504

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $1.50

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.8472135005

Derived Value: $211.1696903 or $211.17

The estimation shows the price is undervalued and has to increase again. However, it is limited to dividends and stock prices. Other factors that may cause variations such as the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the financials of the company, and other factors that cause fluctuations in the market.

Growth Catalysts

Primerica, Inc’s Fortune 1000 Debut (Primerica, Inc. - Primerica Announces Its Fortune 1000 Debut)

For the first time in its history, Primerica, Inc. was included in the 2020 Fortune 1000. Having more than $2 billion as its operating revenue in 2019, the company received a prestigious recognition a few months ago. It is a testament to the company’s consistent growth. Although it has been a bit slow, it remained continuous. With this, we can say that Primerica, Inc. is one of the ideal companies in the industry in terms of having sound financial health. This merit can capture the attention of many individuals who wish to be insured. Hence, the demand and revenue will grow which in turn will cause the earnings to increase.

The Insurance Industry in the Time of Pandemic (How the Coronavirus Crisis is Changing the Insurance Industry)

This pandemic caused many problems in the economy. Many lost their jobs. Many went bankrupt and even sold many of their properties. Those who got infected had to spend a lot on their recovery. These things made the importance of insurance companies more apparent. This is why most insurance companies realized increasing revenue and earnings during the pandemic. Once everything becomes normal again, we can assume that many will get insurance to protect themselves and their families financially. It will lead to a rise in the industry’s performance. With Primerica’s sound financials, growth may be expected.

Key Takeaways

Primerica, Inc. is still new to trading relatively but has been in the industry for a long period now. It has faced the Global Financial Crisis more than a decade ago and survived it. This year, the pandemic made the economic trend chaotic. Nevertheless, it remained resilient and even received a prestigious recognition. However, its stock doesn’t seem to perform well. Given all these, how should the investors come up with a decision?

Short-term Investors:

The stock price seems high at $115.13. But the trend shows that it has been bearish for two months. After hitting the bottom, it slowly rose and reached its peak at $135.80. Since then, it started to go down. Upon landing at $111.05 last September 23, it appears to slowly increase again. In my point of view, the trend may suggest that it has already reached its support and might start increasing again. Its risk is relatively low with its PE Ratio of 13.13. If I were in their shoes, the stock is worth buying.

Long-term Investors: While growth here has been consistent over the years, it appears to be slow as its ROA suggests. It may show that the company has not been that impressive at managing its financial leverage. Borrowings seem enormous which hinders the growth of ROA. Nevertheless, the company seemed to do better for the last three years as the ratio has come closer to 5%. The increasing trend of both net income and ROA suggests that the company has more than enough to give to further improve. Also, equity remains higher than borrowings. And even if all the assets are exhausted to pay all the borrowings and other payable, as well as the common stocks, there would still be ample amount to continue its operations.

Moreover, revenue and income continue to grow. It becomes more visible as time goes by. The dividends have been increasing as well. It may be low at first, but in just a decade, the value grew exponentially. The amount that the company has been distributing this year shows that the dividends already increased by 17% from the previous year. As estimated using the Dividend Growth Model, it will further increase. Meanwhile, the upward trend of net income and FCF suggests that the company has enormous means and will continue to grow to suffice it. Long-term gains here are absolute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.