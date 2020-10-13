This makes the company still reasonably priced, but given the high option premiums, I think writing an out of the money put option could be a good strategy.

It looks like the free cash flow yield based on the current share price will be around 5.5-6%.

FMC's first half of the year was excellent, and this allowed the company to hike its full-year guidance.

Introduction

FMC Corp. (FMC) now is a pure play on agricultural chemicals since spinning off its lithium-focused division. The company’s share price was hit during the panic selling in March but has almost doubled since its 52-week low. Despite the very strong share price performance, FMC isn’t extremely expensive as its financial performance is coming in better than anticipated, resulting in a guidance hike for the entire financial year.

Data by YCharts

The first half of the year was pretty good for FMC Corp.

In the first half of the current year, FMC reported a total revenue of just over $2.4B, which is pretty much flat compared to H1 2019. The COGS increased by about 1.5% to $1.32B and this had a slightly negative impact on the gross margin, which decreased by approximately 1%.

Source: SEC filings

FMC was also able to cut its other operating expenses, and despite a 60% increase in the restructuring expenses, the total costs of expenses decreased by 0.5% which pushed the income from continuing operations about 2% higher to $559M. The interest expenses increased slightly, but despite this, FMC reported a net income of just over $390M which includes an $18M loss related to discontinued operations. The EPS in H1 2020 was around $3.01 and the EPS from continuing operations was roughly $3.15. Not bad at all.

At first sight, the cash flow statement paints a different picture as the reported operating cash flow was a negative $48M. Still better than the negative $217M in H1 2020, but there still isn’t anything to be worried about as the first semester traditionally requires heavy investments in the working capital position. During H1, FMC invested almost $600M in the working capital, mainly related to the advance payments from customers. The adjusted operating cash flow in H1 2020 was approximately $539M (and excludes the negative cash flow related to the discontinued operations)

Source: SEC filings

The total capex was just around $74M including investments in the Enterprise Resource Planning system, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of around $464M in the first half of the year.

Source: SEC filings

Slightly higher than the net income of $409M from continued operations and this difference could be explained by the non-cash restructuring expenses as well as the higher depreciation expenses compared to the capex.

The increased full-year guidance bodes well for the rest of 2020

Thanks to the strong performance in the first semester, FMC has now hiked its full-year guidance. The company is now aiming to generate a total revenue of $4.68-4.82B and the midpoint of this guidance represents a 3% increase compared to the full-year 2019 performance.

The expanding margins are also clearly noticeable in the EBITDA guidance: FMC is now aiming for a full-year EBITDA of $1.265-1.325B which would represent a 6% increase compared to FY 2019. FMC is guiding for a Q3 EBITDA of around $245M (the midpoint) and a Q4 EBITDA of around $350M. This means the H2 EBITDA will be slightly lower than the H1 EBITDA (which isn’t surprising), but it also means the H2 cash flow and free cash flow will remain strong. Meanwhile, the full-year EPS guidance of around $6.50 indicates FMC is currently trading at about 17 times its earnings while the current enterprise value of around $17B ($14B market cap + $3B in net debt) results in a multiple of around 13.

Clearly not cheap, but this is where the importance of a lower capex versus a depreciation and amortization expense plays a role. We can reasonably expect the free cash flow from continuing operations to exceed $800M this year resulting in a FCF/share of around $6.50 and a FCF yield of around 5.5%.

Investment thesis

FMC isn’t expensive based on the free cash flow yield, but it is a bit disappointing the company hasn’t restarted a substantial share buyback program this year. Even at the current levels (with a free cash flow yield exceeding the 5% level), it would still make sense to spend a few hundred million dollars per year on share buybacks. The remaining buyback authorization of around $600M remains available and could be sufficient to repurchase about 5% of the current share count.

It’s also possible FMC is hoarding some cash ahead of the 2022 debt refinancing program. Whereas only $83M of debt is maturing this year and $1.6M next year, 2022 will be an important year for FMC as $1.1B in debt will have to be refinanced. I would obviously be in favor of FMC trying to repay a chunk of the debt, thereby reducing its interest expenses as the $800M term loan maturing in 2022 has an average interest rate of around 3%.

FMC is an interesting company, but that doesn’t mean I’ll be picking up stock at the current price levels as the share price has pretty much doubled from its 52-week lows. However, the volatility has caused the option premiums to increase and a P100 expiring in January has an option premium of just over $4. Should FMC trade at a level that would make this put option end up in the money, the average purchase price of $96 would push the free cash flow yield to around 6.5%. FMC is a good company, but I’d like to pay a single-digit price for it.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.