With Carl Icahn “doubling-down” on his Xerox bet recently, income investors, skittish to invest in this old “legacy” name, may wish to take a second look.

With at least $300M of share repurchases planned before the end of FY '20, management remains committed to shareholder returns including the dividend whose yield presently hovers around 5%.

In spite of pandemic-related office-closures, Xerox still managed positive FCF in Q2 and expects positive FCF through the end of the year.

Doubling Down

In August, activist investor Carl Icahn recently doubled-down (metaphorically speaking) on his investment in Xerox (XRX) and now holds more than 25M shares, or ~12% of the company (based on 213M shares outstanding). His initial stake in 2015 left some analysts perplexed; although Mr. Icahn noted at the time that he felt shares were undervalued.

With the dividend yield hovering around 5%, should long, income-driven investors follow Mr. Icahn’s lead?

I did, in fact, assume a long position recently. My decision was, in part, influenced by certain second quarter results that I found surprising (in bold):

Revenue of ~$1.5B, down (35.3%) over the prior year. Revenue for the 6-month period ending June 30 was ~$3.3B, down ~(25%) yoy.

Operating margin of 4.2%, down (820) basis points yoy.

$15M FCF , down (94%) yoy.

, down (94%) yoy. Expectation to continue to deliver positive cash flow for the second half .

. Expectation to complete at least $300M of share repurchases during the second half.

The company’s ability to “eke out” a positive Q2 FCF result, and to forecast positive FCF through the end of the year, in light of present circumstances – circumstances that arguably should affect their “workplace-reliant” business much, much more than other organizations – struck me as a rather bullish signal. The signal becomes stronger in the context of management’s confidence to re-start share repurchases despite continued pandemic-related uncertainty.

The company’s somewhat optimistic guidance is buoyed by:

Management’s (repeated) assertion that customers appear inclined to return employees to office-based work, thus supporting the company’s legacy printing – and most important – revenue streams. $450M in additional cost savings expected under Project Own It through the end of the year.

Thus, while all Xerox investors have been treated to a roller-coaster ride so far in 2020 (down ~31% YTD as I write this), perhaps shares have been unfairly punished.

Figure 1: Xerox Share Performance Trailing 12-Months (“TTM”)

Source: Inveyo

Certainly, as the pandemic meanders along, one expects that Xerox’s business will continue under stress; and that stress will undoubtedly contribute to increased dividend risk. However, the company’s legacy structure and operating characteristics offers a more nuanced perspective – one that may entice income investors.

The Heart of Xerox

Despite forays into certain adjacent areas, particularly related information technology markets, Xerox remains a printing company. To that end, the business model relies upon post-sale revenues – “...which [include managed print services], equipment maintenance services, consumable supplies, and financing, among other elements [associated with printing equipment sales]”. These sales are the heart of Xerox, pumping 77% of revenues, or more than ~7B, in FY ’19. While post-sales revenues have been declining roughly (6%) per year in absolute terms, results have been fairly steady as a proportion of total sales.

Figure 2: Post-Sale Revenue as a Percentage of Total Revenue

Data Source: Annual Report FY ‘16, Annual Report FY ‘19

Post-sale revenues are also the company’s most profitable stream and management notes, in the context of its post-sale model, that “...there [are] low annual capital expenditures (less than 2 percent of revenues) required to support our current business model.” Accordingly, the company is at a point where it has built out its operation such that “...these factors result in stable gross margins and operating margins as well as strong and stable cash flow generation.”

Readers might counter that the value of this high-profit, low capital investment revenue stream is offset by the “slow death” on the top-line. It is not an unreasonable point; however, I would point out that it would take about 30 years for the post-sale business to drop below $1B in revenue per year if the average annual rate of decline of (6%) holds.

But, will Xerox’s post-sale model simply wither away and die, even if it takes a long time to do so? The pandemic has cut into the business significantly in 2020, with post-sale revenue down nearly (34%) in Q2 due to the impact of office closures. But, predictably, there are arguments to support a stabilization within the business:

Going back to work. As already noted, management believes a “return to the office” may happen sooner than many may think. Of course, the virus may have a different opinion in this regard. However, if management is correct, mid-range equipment sales – devastated by office closures – may bounce back, with the post-sale business subsequently becoming an obvious beneficiary of that effect. Government and hospitals remain open. With many large enterprise customers in North America, including many that continued to operate throughout the pandemic, namely government and healthcare (e.g. hospital) customers, the structure of the post-sale stream has some embedded stability as these accounts are likely to maintain, or even grow, their printing requirements over time. Management has indicated that ~45% of $100M in delayed equipment installs related to this customer segment (due to COVID-19) will be completed in the second-half FY ’20. These installs will bolster post-sale revenues heading into FY ’21. High-end and entry-level sales can help mitigate losses in mid-range. As per Figure 3 below, Xerox’s mid-range segment contributes more than half of all revenue. And this segment, which realized declines of (46%) and (42%) for color and black-and-white sales respectively in Q2, has suffered particularly through the pandemic. Interestingly, high-end black-and-white production sales actually increased in the quarter. Additionally, the transition to home-based work resulted in some growth within the entry-level category as well. Notably, high-end color systems have been impacted not only by lower COVID-19-related demand, but also by distribution challenges sourcing inks for these systems from Asia. As suppliers will likely – if they haven’t already – adjust to the conditions of the pandemic, it is reasonable to assume that sales within the high-end segment may rebound somewhat heading into the back-half of the year; and hopefully normalize in FY ’21 and beyond. Additionally, while Xerox expects offices to reopen to employees, part-time work-from-home arrangements may become more of a norm. The company’s entry-level segment may thus continue to benefit from this trend. Accordingly, even if the mid-range segment does not fully recover, high-end and entry-level systems growth may help to compensate for the loss, and reinforce the post-sale business stream.

Figure 3: Xerox Revenue by Equipment Segment

Source: Xerox Earnings Presentation Q2 FY ‘20

Logically, drawing upon the preceding arguments, Xerox’s robust engine of post-sale cash flow will likely continue to provide support for shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks for quite some time.

What Lies Ahead

So far, the company has weathered everything the pandemic has thrown at it. Although, it would be foolish to think the situation could not get worse; and therefore, it would be foolish to think the worst is behind the company as they close out FY ’20. However, management offers investors that “...[they] have modeled numerous scenarios to ensure that [they] have flexibility no matter how the pandemic continues to impact global business.”

It may be easy for many investors to dismiss Xerox, as the company has struggled to find its footing in a 21st century information technology landscape. On that point, it worth noting that the company is pushing into tangential areas that add value around its printing core, such as workflow automation and digital packaging. Further, Xerox is actively researching technologies that can serve to make the company even leaner, including sensors and AI-enabled support services, both of which can drive operating efficiencies. Therefore, even if these bets merely slow the company’s top-line decay, shareholders might nonetheless be treated to reasonable returns. This is to say Xerox can represent a profitable opportunity even if it remains in an overall state of decline. With Carl Icahn doubling-down on his bet, skittish income investors might be wise to take another look.

