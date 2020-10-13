The portfolio strength will enable SAR to increase its distributions, supporting our thesis of a higher stock price.

The expansion of the company's portfolio will translate to higher revenues in the coming months, which will eventually mean more dividends to shareholders.

SAR will increase its dividends in the next few quarters to meet the RIC requirements.

Followers of this channel received a real-time notification of a buy rating for Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on July 8, 2020. Since then, the stock rose 26%, and the total return is 29%, compared to a 12% increase in the S&P 500. Here is an excerpt from the last article:

"Investors should expect a double-digit capital return if this analysis is correct. I am setting a price target of $20 per share."

In this article, I am raising the price target from $20 to $22. Based on a payout analysis, an increase in dry powder, and solid portfolio performance, I believe that the company will raise its dividends in the next three to nine months, creating a catalyst for further capital appreciation.

Dividend distribution

SAR halted dividends in FQ1 2021 (three months ending May 31, 2020) as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID disruptions. When the economic landscape became less cloudy, the company reinstated the dividends on July 7, 2020.

As a registered investment company ("RIC"), SAR has to distribute at least 90% of its income to shareholders. The dividend announced in July is 45% shy of the RIC requirements.

Last week, on October 7th, 2020, SAR announced the second distribution for this fiscal year. The board declared $0.41 per share. This time, the declared dividend was 68% shy of the RIC requirements. The company is over-earning its distributions. SAR will have no choice but to increase its dividends in the next few quarters or declare a special dividend to meet RIC requirements.

The company has historically been prudent about its dividend distribution. This is an excerpt from FQ4 2018 (three months ending February 2018) earnings call, which summarizes the company's approach towards dividends.

"In prior years, we had special dividends to cover our RIC requirements, [...] but I think if you look at the way we've done it historically, we've tried to be prudent and not getting in a position where we're overextending ourselves." - Christian Oberbeck, CEO

Portfolio

Below is a breakdown of SAR's portfolio as of August 31st, 2020:

Source: Company financial statement.

SAR's portfolio is quite strong. First lien loans constitute the majority of the portfolio and account for ~90% of the debt investments. The equity stakes are small and the company is well compensated for the CLO investment it has on its balance sheet.

Since the start of the pandemic, only one loan was added to the non-performing list. Below are the defaulting loans as of August 31st, 2020. The total value of these loans is small both in absolute and relative terms.

Source: Table created by the author. Data from company financial statements.

A low level of non-performing loans demonstrates the company's healthy portfolio, which will enable it to increase dividends in the coming quarters.

Dry powder

In the six months ending August 31, 2020, SAR's portfolio expanded from $485 million to $508 million. Cash increased from $25 million to $40 million. A lot of the increase came from the SBA administration but also the recent 7.25% note offering.

The expansion of the company's portfolio will translate to higher revenues in the coming months, which will eventually mean more dividends to shareholders.

Summary

SAR's portfolio demonstrated resilience during the pandemic. The company's careful investment screening process has paid off, as shown by the low level of non-performing loans.

The company is over-earning its distributions. SAR will have no choice but to increase its dividends in the next few quarters or declare a special dividend to meet RIC requirements.

The expansion of the company's portfolio will translate to higher revenues in the coming months, which will eventually mean more dividends to shareholders.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to receive notifications on my next article, please scroll up and click the "follow" button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. All information contained herein are for informational purposes only.