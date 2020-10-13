Tracking The DARPA Portfolio: Dividends And Reasonable Price Appreciation Stocks One Month In

Like many other retirees, I am tempted by the collapse of interest rates to turn to dividend-paying stocks to supply income I used to get from CDs and money market funds. But I am well aware that stock prices can sink very suddenly and stay low for a decade or more, especially when valuations become stretched, as they seem to be now.

That means that when hunting for dividend-paying stocks, I want to look at more than just the size of the dividend and the company's track record for growing its dividend. I want to invest in companies that are not going to surprise me with dramatic, cyclical losses, unsustainable debt loads, or disappearing customers. Obviously, there is no way to accurately identify such companies since we can only review past history. But past history can help us eliminate companies whose earnings have a history of being cyclical or that have fluctuated dramatically, and reviewing credit ratings can also weed out companies likely to run into significant financial trouble in the short term.

With these thoughts in mind, last month, I used FAST Graphs to screen both the large-cap S&P 500 and the mid-cap S&P 400 looking for high-quality stocks that paid a dividend of at least 2%, which had a record of a decade or more of steady earnings growth. Details of the criteria I used, including how fair value was calculated, can be found in the article where I introduced this portfolio last month: Dividends And Reasonable Price Appreciation: Introducing The 'DARPA' Portfolio.

I further divided these stocks into those I felt were well-valued and those that, at a price more than 5% over an estimated fair value, seemed to be dangerously overvalued.

The Updated Share Price, Dividend Yield, and Valuation For the DARPA Portfolio

This month, I had another look at the DARPA stocks to see how well an investor would have done if they have bought equal amounts of each of the stocks in both the undervalued and overvalued groups of these stocks.

Below, you can see a table that summarizes how the prices and dividend yields of the DARPA stocks changed between Sept 10 when I collected data for the first article and Oct 11. (Note that a negative undervaluation percentage means that the company is overvalued.)

Source: Data from FAST Graphs which credits FactSet Research Systems Inc.

As would be expected in any portfolio, over this monthly period, some stocks rose and others sank. And given the general upward movement of the stock market over September, it is not surprising to find that more stocks rose than sank.

But it is worth noting that when we look at the percentage of price gain or loss, the price losses were generally small, with Amgen (AMGN) having the largest loss. It dropped 3.61%. It had been close to my cutoff for being defined as overvalued last month, so this drop in price was not an entire surprise. Several of the other well-valued stocks gaining rose near or over 10%.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP), which had been 20.99% undervalued in September rose 13.48%; T Rowe Price Group (TROW) which had been at fair value in September rose 10.04%; and Blackrock (BLK) which had been very slightly over fair value rose 9.17%.

It is worth noting that the size of the rise in price of these stocks did not correlate all that closely with the divergence of the stocks' valuations from fair value.

As you would expect, those companies whose stock prices rose significantly saw their dividend yields decrease. In the case of AMP and TROW, the decrease was over 25 basis points.

Overall, if you had bought equal amounts of all eleven stocks in this portfolio on September 10, 2020, you would have seen a price gain of 3.18%. This is not as high as the 3.8% you would have earned investing in an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX) and even less than the 4.9% you would have gained in a total stock market fund like Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX). But you are getting a higher yield - a 2.82% yield on cost from a portfolio of DARPA stocks where equal amounts of each stock were purchased on September 10, 2020, than you would from those broader index funds. You will also be buying companies with much steadier performance and of higher quality than the market as a whole. This suggests they will survive a downturn better than many other stocks, so that slight under performance on price alone doesn't bother me.

How Did the Overvalued DARPA Stocks Perform?

I also updated the price and dividend data for the four stocks that fit all my criteria to be a DARPA stock in September except for excessive valuations.

Source: Data from FAST Graphs which credits FactSet Research Systems Inc.

These stocks which I considered to be significantly overvalued in September fluctuated within a far more narrow range than the well-valued stocks. Again, the exact amount of the fluctuation did not correlate closely to the degree of overvaluation.

Note, however, that the gains and losses in this small group of stocks cancelled each other out. So, if you had bought equal amounts of these four stocks on September 10, 2020, you would only be ahead .07%. Your yield on cost is lower, too, at 2.27%.

This is a very small sample, so we must not draw huge conclusions, but, in this specific case, investing in well-valued stocks did pay off much better in the short term than buying the overvalued stocks did.

Reassessing Valuation For the DARPA Stocks

One stock I considered overvalued, Hershey Co (HSY), which had been only slightly over my 5% cut off for overvaluation, dropped enough that it will now join the well-valued group. BLK and TROW which had been considered well-valued in September are now both well over that 5% cutoff and will join the overvalued group.

AMP, BLK, and TROW are all companies in the financial sector whose business revolves around offering and brokering stocks. They will be reporting their results very shortly. It will be worth keeping an eye on how investors respond to their forward guidance. If it disappoints or if broadly disappointing earnings from other companies reporting cause the market to sink, their prices may very well retreat closer to fair value. These financial stocks are sensitive to how well the market overall performs.

Now Is Probably Not The Time To Buy This Portfolio

Fair valued or not, I would not jump to buy any of these stocks right now. I am going to pause until I see a lot more companies reporting their quarterly results and issuing - or not issuing - forward guidance.

I suspect investors have become far too optimistic about the impact of a rushed-through vaccine and that the fantasy that another stimulus package will push the market higher is just that - a fantasy. I expect stocks to correct sharply and possibly for a long time when the reality sinks in that the pandemic is going to be causing havoc for months and possibly years to come and that millions of workers will be facing layoffs and pay cuts which severely limit their ability to purchase the goods and services sold by the companies that make up the stock market.

Though the well-valued stocks in the DARPA portfolio are companies that I would like to own at some point, their prices are closely linked to that of the many, other, very overvalued dividend-centered companies on the market. If those other companies' prices dive, so will the DARPA stocks. That is because they are held by the huge dividend-focused ETFs, which many unsophisticated investors are flocking to without understanding what they are buying. (I have documented the overvaluation of one of the best of these funds, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (VIG) in this article.) I also believe these stocks will recover faster, as quality stocks always are more appealing to investors after a severe downturn. But with so very few apparently quality stocks left to buy, we can't ignore the possibility that some of them are value traps not value stocks (Cisco (CSCO) I'm Looking at you.)

For those of us looking to invest in dividend stocks today to provide income for short-term needs, it's worth remembering this: A mere 9% drop in the market that stays down for a few years or more, similar to what happened to stocks after the year 2000, wipe out three or more years' worth of dividend income since better-quality dividend stocks average about 2% yields and rarely more than 3%.

So, if you do decide to make your investments in dividend stocks even the most tempting like these DARPA stocks, keep your investments small, pay attention to your company's news releases, and don't get greedy. If you are patient, these high-quality companies with a long history of strong growth and of paying reasonable dividends will most likely drop to where they offer much better entry points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.