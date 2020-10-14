As the cannabis industry continues to mature, many companies are reckoning with necessary evolutions.
George Allen, formerly of Acreage and a friend of the show, joins us to discuss the MSO scene and some of the myths surrounding the US cannabis industry.
George always liked Indus Holdings' assets, but company had made some mistakes before he came on board. Now it's operating at an enviable scale.
We discuss why Indus has a real chance at being the leading player in California. Simplicity of mission most essential.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
As the cannabis industry continues to mature, many companies are reckoning with necessary evolutions, Indus Holdings (OTCQX:INDXF) recently did some of their own evolving. George Allen, a friend of the show who came on earlier this year, is founder of Geronimo Capital, former President of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) and is currently the Chairman of Indus and gives listeners a great view of the US cannabis industry.
Topics include:
- 5:00 - Since George was last on, we had further to go in the correction than we thought. He was looking for undervalued opportunities and wanted to pursue a single market - perfecting what you do before you do too many things. What led him to Indus Holdings - he had helped them recapitalize when the bottom fell out of the market in late March. Business needed a management change and California most exciting market to operate out of.
- 7:40 - Always liked Indus' assets - specifically their greenhouse in Salinas; scale he didn't see anywhere else in the country. Replacement costs a factor and huge time delays in getting businesses running after finishing all the red tape. Company went public way too early and made decisions as a public company to try to maintain valuation as opposed to making the right balanced decisions to the conditions of the market.
- 12:00 - US MSOs have become a behemoth - vast, sprawling networks of business, which George learned from his time at Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) that it prevents dealing with myriad problems quickly, which is essential in the cannabis market. Once Indus simplified its mission, it was able to grow on the right path.
- 18:00 - Navigating California's market - George calls it comparatively friendly compared to other states. Cracking down on illegal grows, but challenging in this political environment. Fragmented market, but it's not saturated with well-funded companies; more an array of boutique operators. Can't compete with Indus' scale. Myths of cannabis industry. California is most economical place to grow cannabis.
- 25:00 - Similarities and differences between Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) in Florida and Indus focusing on California. Avoiding following trends. Not focusing on retail.
- 30:00 - Devastating fires affecting industry in California and West Coast. Unfortunate it doesn't get more coverage - still don't know the full impact of how these fires affect crops.
- 37:00 - Indus' moves since George came on board - for instance, shedding their CBD line Shredibles - but focusing on core strengths. CBD product regulations are onerous and cost-prohibitive, it doesn't make sense to get into that side of cannabis, if you're also focused on THC. 1 year objective is to get to a million sq ft of cultivation capacity in California. Consolidation ahead.
- 42:00 - Thoughts on cannabis industry given upcoming US election and why no one is going to go after 280E - not enough of a voter issue for it to get attention. Will happen when descheduling or decriminalization passes.
- 45:00 - Recent spate of SPACs - signal of the top of the market or here to stay?