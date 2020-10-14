Summary

As the cannabis industry continues to mature, many companies are reckoning with necessary evolutions.

George Allen, formerly of Acreage and a friend of the show, joins us to discuss the MSO scene and some of the myths surrounding the US cannabis industry.

George always liked Indus Holdings' assets, but company had made some mistakes before he came on board. Now it's operating at an enviable scale.

We discuss why Indus has a real chance at being the leading player in California. Simplicity of mission most essential.