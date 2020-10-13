Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic related drop in oil/gas demand globally. During 2020 it has suffered from a rising debt load historically, alongside weak pricing for crude oil and natural gas. The long-term trend move toward electric vehicles (and less fossil fuel usage) is also an issue to contemplate when evaluating investment prospects for this leading energy conglomerate. With the push for cleaner energy, the company has been doing what it can to reduce its carbon emissions, spending $10 billion since 2000 on the effort.

Image Source: Company Webpage

Perhaps the biggest short-term problem the company must face is the huge dividend payout consuming most all of cash flow generation at sub-$40 a barrel crude oil (common dividend payout of $7.4 billion vs. $6.3 billion in operating cash flow in the first six months of 2020). Weak technical momentum in stock trading all year highlights the lack of conviction by investors that a turnaround is imminent in the notoriously cyclical oil/gas industry.

The overriding bit of good news for Exxon shareholders is $40 crude and $2.50 MMBtu natural gas prices are bound to recover in 2021. The cost curve to keep production volumes steady for crude oil worldwide is still in the $50-60 range. If the global economy starts growing again in 2021, I fully expect crude oil to leap over the $60 mark. To encourage new exploration and drilling at a decent level of profitability for the industry, higher quotes will become necessary before pumping depletion rates implode supply. When this takes place, Exxon's price will likely climb back over $50 a share, even if the dividend is cut in half over the coming months.

When I mentioned Exxon in a bullish article in late February, I was counting on the coronavirus recession in demand to be shorter in duration than our reality to date, and record money printing by the central banks of the world to be more supportive of oil/gas prices by late year. Alas, the recession is proving more prolonged and problematic for Exxon's operations. Consequently, performance in the stock has lagged the overall equity market by a considerable degree, as Wall Street grapples with the company's profit future.

Commodity Price Review

One of the bullish arguments for Exxon investors is its massive and diversified natural gas reserves and production. Exxon is one of the largest natural gas producers on the planet, with a #2 position in the United States, pictured below.

Image Source: Statista

The natural gas future may be brighter than crude oil long term. Overall production supply trends are being held in check, as the most expensive crude oil supplies have been shut-in and new drilling halted across the industry. Natural gas is often a byproduct of crude production, so the low crude price has helped to curtail gas supply as an unintended side effect. A second positive is natural gas consumption is projected to stay strong for years, as a cleaner electricity generator for utilities. Outside of the high growth rates for renewable wind and solar buildout, natural gas plants are still being constructed to replace "dirty" coal-fired electricity. Already the natural gas market seems to be getting into balance in October. I wrote a bullish story about Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) a few weeks ago here, as the safest way to play a natural gas rebound. Gas prices have reached 52-week highs the last several trading days.

Crude oil's price collapse in March was akin to a once-in-a-lifetime event. Crude remains a questionable rebound candidate on the charts, waiting for a slow rebalance to play out. A turnaround could happen at any time, but a retest of the low prices, say a drop to $30 a barrel with a second large wave of coronavirus in the northern hemisphere is a distinct possibility.

Valuation Getting Cheaper

Oh, how the once mighty have fallen. A little over a decade ago, gasoline prices were above $4 a gallon, and Exxon Mobil was the most valuable company in America. Today, Apple (AAPL) is worth 10x the market capitalization of the company. All the while, Exxon's stagnant price the last 12 years has translated into better and better value for shareholders, as long as oil prices witness another upcycle in demand. Below is a graph back to 2008 reviewing price to trailing cash flow, book value and sales. You can argue Exxon is now trading at its cheapest long-term valuation in decades.

The immediate issue the company must confront in coming months is the dividend payout. The dividend cover has fallen dramatically from a decade ago. Today only 48% of the dividend payout amount can be met by operating earnings, a steep decline from 600% in 2008. Effectively, the company has borrowed money the last five years, net-net, to keep sending an ever-increasing cash distribution to common shareholders. My thinking is the dividend should be slashed in half to better meet cash flow and income creation. Such a decision would be the most sustainable, intelligent choice, freeing up cash flow to pay down debt and reinvest in capital expenditures appropriately the next 3-5 years. [My view of the dividend has changed over the last eight months, as petroleum prices have remained depressed for an extended period.]

In terms of the balance sheet, Exxon's setup remains stronger than the average international oil conglomerate. Below you can see overall profit margins have held up better, and its debt to asset mix continues to slant more conservative than peers and competitors (albeit rising the last three years to cover the dividend).

Weak Technical Momentum

The primary reason I am avoiding shares right now is the ugly chart pattern. Weak momentum indicators are part of the oil/gas bust lingering into October 2020. Not just Exxon Mobil, but the whole industry scores near the bottom of my S&P 500 computer sorts presently.

Below is a chart of Exxon's horrific underperformance span this year against the S&P 500 tech-led boom. Price has lagged by nearly -55% the last 12 months. I have also charted some of my favorite momentum indicators at the bottom. The performance of the Accumulation/Distribution Line, a measure of intraday buying and selling, has been rotten. Plus, the On Balance Volume indicator, which is daily price change multiplied by trading volume, has been one of the weakest I follow for some time in the mega-cap grouping of the S&P 100 index.

Final Thoughts

I am modeling a range bound trading environment for Exxon Mobil the next 6-12 months, between prices of $30 and $40 a share. A dividend cut by year's end, on top of chaos around the November election results and/or the economy experiencing a double-dip recession into early 2021 are risks to consider. If all three negatives come to pass, a price somewhat below $30 could be the next intermediate term direction for Exxon Mobil shares. At that point, buying in quantity may make sense, as all the possible bad news gets priced into the stock. Remember, my view is an inevitable rebound will take place, lifting crude oil and natural prices above the "cost of production."

On the positive side of the ledger, a lower U.S. Dollar will benefit the 66% of sales generated overseas in the first half of 2020, when converted back to our local currency. Energy assets have proven great long-term inflation/money printing hedges. And, Exxon's assets, balance sheet and margins are still in the upper tier of integrated energy conglomerates. Modeling EPS above $3.00 a share is not a stretch, and Wall Street analyst consensus agrees. If Exxon can deliver $3-4 EPS by 2022-23, current buyers are getting the company at a low P/E multiple of 10x or less (a 10%+ earnings yield, after taxes).

If you own the company, holding for brighter days ahead in 2021 makes sense. I would, however, hold off on buying additional shares for somewhat lower pricing. I rank the shares at Neutral currently, in my Victory Formation scoring system.

