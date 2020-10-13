Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) stock may struggle in the future, especially if it pursues a deal to buy Xilinx (XLNX). There have been reports that AMD is looking to buy Xilinx for as much as $30 billion. This would likely have to be done through a debt and equity offering, which would likely be super dilutive to existing AMD owners.

AMD has a clean balance sheet, but it would tack on a tremendous amount of debt, perhaps not making it ideal. It could be why some options traders are betting that AMD stock falls from its current levels. You can track all of my Seeking Alpha stories on this Google spreadsheet.

Balance Sheet

When we dig a little bit deeper into AMD's actual balance sheet, we find that the company only had cash and short-term investments at the end of the June quarter of about $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, the company had minimal liabilities with total debt of about $500 million. If the company chooses, it could add a tremendous amount of debt to its balance sheet, but that may also hurt the company down the road, increase interest expenses, while limiting future dealings.

From an equity issuance standpoint, the company has a market cap of around $100 billion. It would make a takeover of Xilinx very dilutive to existing holders. It would mean that if we were to do a pure stock transaction, it would need to issue $30 billion worth of stock to Xilinx and its holders.

Betting on a Drop

The lack of clarity around such a deal and the form it would take could be why some traders are betting that AMD's price falls by November 20. On October 12, the open interest levels for November 20th, $85, rose by about 6,500 contracts. The data shows those put contracts were bought for about $8.20 per contract. It means that the stock would have to be trading below $77 by the middle of next month for the trader to earn a profit.

Additionally, the open interest for the November 20 $87.50 calls rose by about 5,000 contracts. These calls were bought for about $4.85 per contract. It suggests that the stock will not trade above $87.50 by the time the middle of November.

Based on the data, it does not appear these two trades were part of a spread transaction; however, it is possible.

Head and Shoulders

The technical chart is even more worrisome, suggesting that the shares could fall to as low as $62.00 in the weeks ahead. A head-and-shoulders pattern is potentially forming, which is a bearish reversal pattern. It can be identified with the two shoulders around the $87.00 resistance level, with the head around $92. Should the stock drop decline below $75, it would confirm that the pattern has formed, leading to lower prices.

Two technical gaps need to be filled at $69 and $62, which would likely act as support if such a sell-off occurred. Additionally, the relative strength index is also trending lower, suggesting that momentum is leaving the stock and that lower prices lie ahead.

Should the stock manage to advance and the head and shoulders pattern is killed, it will likely result in the stock returning to its all-time highs around $92.

With the specter of a big acquisition hanging overhead, AMD is likely to see limited upside and, based on some options trades, lower prices over the near-term.

