It might be the strategy GoPro needed all along, and the market seems to like it.

The push away from retail toward online sales due to the pandemic has given GoPro the right opportunity to enact this strategy.

GoPro is bundling its Plus subscription service, but it's doing it at the right time.

There hasn't been too much to push a bullish thesis on GoPro in the last few years, until now.

Yes, it's been a while since I've written on GoPro (GPRO), mostly because there hasn't been anything different to discuss. The company continued to mess up releases on a production or software level over the last few years while failing to meet much lower targets and standards (or even upping guidance only to cut it weeks later). However, the launch of the HERO9 has been different in a few ways -most important of them all is the sales shift away from retailers toward GoPro.com along with packaging GoPro Plus subscriptions in the launch.

My attention piqued when I began seeing multiple updates on the GoPro Plus subscription service and the number of subscribers GoPro had been adding over the last few months. First, it was 400K subscribers in August, then a little over a month later, it went past 500K subscribers. But the last update included expectations to exceed its year-end goal of 600K-700K subscribers. I thought, "that was quick, it must be the release of the HERO9 doing well."

(Image Source)

Digging deeper, I learned the HERO9 offer GoPro is using on its website is packaging a Plus subscription with the camera's purchase.

OK, great, so everyone gets a year free, how's that supposed to help revenue?

Surely, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt because they'll drop off once they start paying for the subscription.

But why care about GoPro Plus subscriptions anyway? Well, the most obvious is the recurring, high margin revenue. Instead of relying completely on camera sales, which are lumpy and seasonal, GoPro can smooth out sales with predictable revenue at a much higher gross margin. Should the company gain enough of these subscribers, the company can use it to fund the underlying hardware business.

The problem is the company has been at it for four years with Plus subscriptions after it was introduced in 2016 alongside the Karma drone. Since then, the service slowly grew to 200K by February of 2019 - just under two-and-a-half years to add 200K subscribers. But, in a little over a year-and-a-half, GoPro has added another 300,000-plus subscribers, a majority coming just in the last three months. The growth is curious, at the very least.

It turns out the company is bundling the HERO9 with the Plus subscription, which just added an HD streaming service as one of its benefits.

But back to the point of retention and "real" customers. These are just signed on trial users now, right?

Actually, GoPro is charging customers for the full year subscription to get the discounted HERO9 price. So, the strategy is actually getting people's credit cards and charging them, getting them in as real paying subscribers with all the requirements to renew a subscription.

(Source: Gopro.com Checkout Page)

The bundle is cheaper to get with the subscription plan than without. If you forgo the bundle by removing Plus from the cart, you'll be on the hook for the full HERO9 price of $449.99. Therefore, it's a no-brainer to take the one-year subscription, reducing the bill $100 even after the subscription charge.

But this brings us to a business and investor problem: How can GoPro afford to lose the precious margin - difficult to produce in the first place - on its camera hardware? It turns out it may actually be breaking even on margin growth on a like-for-like basis even with the steep $150 camera discount. The reason is simple, but not obvious: COVID-19.

The pandemic caused brick-and-mortar retailers to close for months on end, and many are still closed or running inside of malls with limited capacities. Many people are still not ready to venture into a mall or store, not just because of safety but also for convenience. Over the course of the pandemic, the lockdowns, and the mulling around the house, people have adapted to ordering what they need online. You don't have to look further than Amazon (AMZN) to see the effects it has had.

This has forced companies who rely on retail space and in-store footprints to recalibrate their sales channels. Sending HERO9's to the store is more likely than not a suicide mission. Those cameras will not move even at the slowing rate of sell-through GoPro has seen over the last couple of years. GoPro has decided to put its push toward GoPro.com into overdrive, now out of necessity.

Over the last few years, the company has been pushing more and more sales away from retailers toward its own website. Why? Simple. No matter where GoPros are sold, they are sold for the same price. Retailers don't sell at MSRP out of the kindness of their hearts, they get a cut of that price. But if GoPro sells directly, it doesn't need to give up that cut, it claims all the revenue. GoPro was actively working on this strategy this year:

We expect the revenue mix from gopro.com to increase significantly over the slightly above 10% reported in 2019, to approximately 40% to 45% of revenue in 2020, and we expect GoPro.com to represent the majority of revenue in 2021. - CEO Nicholas Woodman, Q2 '20 Management Commentary

What GoPro is doing is funneling its push of direct sales into the high margin subscription business. This is the strategy GoPro has needed for some time. The pandemic has forced its hand in a blessing-in-disguise manner to sell through its website without hurting retailer relationships since retailers are on the short end of the COVID-19 stick. It has taken the opportunity to sell the full margin product at a discount, giving it flexibility in year-over-year comparisons. Margins remain similar, but the company now has the flexibility to push its subscription service in an enticing way.

The company is shooting for 700K subscribers on the high end by year-end - and it's looking likely by the pace it has acquired them in the last two months. At $49.99, that's nearly $35M in yearly recurring revenue. This is way more meaningful than the pitiful $10M it was bringing in just in over a year ago - amounting to just $2.5M a quarter, or less than 1% of sales. Now, the company is on track for $9M a quarter, or more than 4% of quarterly sales based on $880M in yearly revenue.

This is still not financially significant, but this new bundling strategy is producing wildly better results. This diverges from the failed strategies GoPro has tried over the last several years to diversify itself with its drone endeavor or produce several models of the same product.

The market is taking notice as GoPro's shares are up more than 50% since its late August 400K subscriber press release.

Data by YCharts

This strategy appears to be the catalyst the market needed to get energized about the stock.

Churn always is a concern, but GoPro managed to keep adding subscribers when the offer was much less enticing. The net result has continued to be more subscribers each year. Therefore, this huge explosion in subscriptions won't see major churn until a year from now, if at all. If the company continues to add more subscribers in this same explosive manner, it will outweigh those who cancel, as we've seen when sign-ups were at a much slower pace.

By GoPro releasing a product on time and without production issues, it's a win. But that isn't enough to excite the market but merely hold the stock where it is. What the company has done this year is not just release a product without issue, but it did it with a transition to direct sales boosted by the pandemic lockdowns. But the key is even beyond that: It executed a strategy to take what would have been the retailer cut and took advantage of it with a no-brainer reason to subscribe to GoPro Plus. The market likes that. The market likes traction on this recurring revenue, with its growth now appearing to be in the early innings.

Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. Maybe this is GoPro's blind nut moment. But this nut is a prize for the winter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.