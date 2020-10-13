5 Types Of SPACs I Avoid

I have written a number of bullish articles about what I consider the best SPACs to invest in; it is just as important to know what not to invest in.

Whether you think they are just another trend that indicates market froth that will come and go or that they are the way of the future that will disrupt the way companies go public over the long term, it is undeniable that SPACs have had a huge impact on the market in 2020. Whether you love them or hate them, this once sleepy class of equities has become one of the dominant storylines of the year (Even if some of the anchors on financial media channels still seem hazy on how they work!).

With so much investor and media attention focusing on SPACs, a dizzying number of them went public this year, raising a record sum of money, and there is no sign of the faucet being turned back off any time soon. According to the invaluable resource SPAC Insider, 138 SPACs have gone public this year and they have raised an astounding $53 billion, or four times as much as all of 2019's SPAC IPOs combined. With this rush to go public and so many new SPACs available on a daily basis, it can be difficult for investors who are new to the space to decide which ones to buy. Since I have written several bullish articles on what I consider to be some of the best SPACs over the last few months, I felt it was only right to compile an article summarizing what types of SPACs I think are best to avoid. Sometimes knowing what not to invest in is as important as knowing what to invest in.

Celebrity SPACs

Have you seen those late-career cash grabs that someone like a late-career Larry King will make, where you see him trading in his credibility for a payday on late-night TV infomercials hawking omega 3 fatty acid diet pills, or once-great athletes like a retired Frank Thomas selling you on testosterone pills? How about a long-retired Hall of Famer Johnny Bench pitching you on Blue Emu? I like the Big Hurt as much as the next guy, and more power to these gentlemen for making some money past their primes, but it's clear to most viewers that it's a cash grab. It's the same idea with SPACs - a lot of big 'names' are viewing them as an opportunity to cash in on their name, perhaps one last time.

To be fair, I'm not saying that all SPACs that involve a celebrity (or at least a celebrity in the business-world sense of the word) on their Board or management team will be bad choice, but I certainly would caution potential investors not to buy in just because of the presence of a celebrity or a big name. I would also be very skeptical/discerning and investigate what other credentials the management team/Board has to its name before choosing to invest. Are they just hoping to use the name recognition of the celebrity to attract attention and make people overlook their lack of a successful track record?

This point obviously does include SPACs where the individual behind the SPAC is a big name because of their successful career in the stock market, their success with previous SPACs or mergers and acquisitions or because of other successful high-profile investments. In fact, these have typically proven to be good SPACs to invest in. Think Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH), Chamath Palihapitiya's IPOB (IPOB) (which has since announced a business combination with Opendoor), or Tilman Fertita's Landcadia SPACs.

Of course, celebrities and other famous names have connections that they can benefit from, but at the very least, I would treat these SPACs with appropriate skepticism and do some serious due diligence on them.

On a related note, there are plenty of SPACs out there that feature well-known figureheads from the current or former leadership ranks of high-profile publicly-traded companies. But do you really want to own a SPAC led by an executive of a company that has performed poorly and not rewarded its current shareholders by giving them another chance to underperform? Examples would include the founder of Casper Sleep (who is now leading Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND)), where investors who invested at the Casper IPO have lost half of their money in a fairly short amount of time. Or how about Macy's (M), whose shareholders have been taken on a long, sad journey from the $50 range to a paltry $6 over the last five years? (Former Macy's CEO and current chairman Terry Lundgren is now one of the leaders of D8 Holdings Corp. (DEHU). While past success does not always indicate future returns, past underperformance does not make me feel optimistic about investing more money behind some of these management teams, with all due respect to these individuals.

Examples: Executive Network Partnering Corp. (ENPC) (Paul Ryan/Tagg Romney), Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (SBG) (Tommy Hilfiger) Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND, TWNDU), D8 Holdings Corp. (DEHU)

SPACs that are Running Out of Time

It's never a great situation when the shot clock is running out in a basketball game, as the ballhandler will have increasingly fewer attractive options before being forced to heave up a desperation shot, and that is also a good analogy for SPACs that are nearing their deadline.

With most SPACs having a 2-year, or sometimes 18-month 'shot clock' to consummate a deal before having to return money to shareholders, SPACs that are nearing their expiration date are also another type to steer clear of. These management teams are incentivized to make a deal so that they can get paid their promote and receive their fees, so if time winds down, one has to wonder how aligned they will be with the average shareholders in terms of finding a good long-term investment or if they are looking for a deal just for the sake of making a deal. As Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's described it, "One word of caution regarding any SPAC close to its deadline: Sponsors have a financial incentive to get a deal done, and pressure is highest when time is running out. That means investors should pay particularly close attention to transactions announced right before the deadline."

Furthermore, the acquisition targets that they are negotiating with will know that they are running out of time and have more leverage over them.

Of course, in this situation, investors can always choose to redeem their shares for the trust value if they don't like the deal, which mitigates the downside risk, and experienced SPAC investors can play these for some interesting arbitrage opportunities, but in my opinion that would still make them amongst the less interesting SPACs to commit money towards as it would be more likely to find more significant upside with some of the better-positioned SPACs not facing the same challenges.

Examples: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK), AMCI Acquisition (AMCI), Alberton Acquisition (ALAC), AGBA Acquisition (AGBA), Tuscan Holdings (OTC:THCB), Trident Acquisitions (TDAC)

SPACs that couldn't raise enough money

My Seeking Alpha colleague Chris DeMuth Jr., who runs a SPAC fund and who has far more experience in this market segment than I, summed this point up concisely and effectively when he said that

"These tiny ones have already failed the first market test of raising capital; if they could raise more, they certainly would have especially when egged on by their advisors who are compensated in large part for the money that they can raise. Many will not find deals. Even the ones that do will simply be sponsoring a deal to create an undersized public company...Any resulting company will be subscale with an illiquid stock."

If there wasn't much demand for or interest in these SPACs in the fundraising stage, there probably won't be much investor interest going forward, either. Furthermore, these SPACs will be limited to smaller and lesser-known entities in terms of what kinds of companies they will be able to combine with since they have less capital to deploy. As more SPACs rush to go public, the smallest SPACs will get even less attention and will be fighting with an ever-increasing number of competitors for the few viable acquisitions that they can afford.

There are always diamonds in the rough in the investing world, but as DeMuth has shown in his work, that logic is best avoided in the SPAC world. For these reasons, I typically avoid SPACs with less than a $150 million market cap, and I absolutely avoid ones that are under $100 million.

Examples: Distoken Acquisition Corp. (DISTU) ($40 million), Edoc Acquisition Corp. (ADOCU) ($100 million) AGBA Acquisition (AGBAU) ($60 million), New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NBA.U), Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MAC.U) ($100 million), Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (BHSEU)

Cannabis-Focused SPACs

We all remember the cannabis stock craze from a few years ago where stocks like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) went from trading just over a dollar a share into the $50s and $60s, or where Tilray was a multi-bagger, only for both of these high-flyers (and many who performed even worse) to come crashing back down to earth once the hype died down.

This isn't to say there aren't some good/interesting cannabis investment opportunities out there, but most long-suffering cannabis shareholders from the last few years have suffered severe underperformance and tremendous dilution - for example, take a look at what has happened to shareholders of Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB). Therefore I am skeptical of the several cannabis-focused SPACs that are out there, such as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPKU) and Tuscan Holdings (THCBU).

There is always the chance that I am wrong and they make a great acquisition but my viewpoint is that they are probably trying to run on the fumes of what's left of the cannabis hype amongst retail investors and other investors who don't remember the cannabis collapse. Therefore, I would also personally avoid these SPACs.

Examples: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPKU), Tuscan Holdings (OTC:THCB), Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (GNRSU)

SPACs with Excessive Promotes

As with any investment, investors should consider the fees involved and how management is aligned with common shareholders. Sponsors of any SPAC charge a 'promote' (in very simplified terms, free or almost free founder shares or warrants that they will receive) for their work. While this is commonplace and in my opinion nothing concerning in and of itself because that is how they make money for their efforts, investors should look out for excessive promotes. Bill Ackman is notable for seeking to pioneer a more shareholder-friendly structure for his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Fund, and his promote will only come into fruition if shares appreciate by 20% or more. On the flip side of the equation, Virgin's Richard Branson recently filed to take his new VG Acquisition public, and according to Reuters' Breaking Views, " As with other SPACs, investors will have to pay handsomely for his imprimatur. Branson is sticking $10 million into VG Acquisition - just 2.5% of the capital raised - but after the listing he will retain a 19% stake with a face value of $78 million, assuming underwriters don't exercise their option to sell more stock."

Barron's summarized this pitfall in a July profile on SPACs, writing that "The most frequently criticized aspect of SPACs is that sponsors are more interested in getting any deal done, rather than getting a good deal done. Even if post-merger shares drop significantly, sponsors can walk away with millions of dollars in profit thanks to their close-to-free promote shares vesting soon after the deal closes. And even for a well-received merger, the resulting dilution can still be significant, reducing the reward for other shareholders..."

Example: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC, VGACU), Nikola Corporation (NKLA).

Conclusion

SPACs have been an exciting space in 2020 and have attracted many new investors to a once quiet corner of the market. There are plenty of great SPACs out there to invest in, which you can read a plethora of articles about here on Seeking Alpha, and I believe investors would be best-served allocating their money towards these companies and avoiding some of the types I have outlined in this article.

For full disclosure, I am long some of what I would consider to be some of the biggest and best SPACs on the market, including Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH), Chamath Palihapitiya's IPOB and IPOC, Tortoise Asset Management's SNPR, and I am currently evaluating some of the other pre-deal SPACs.

