The market has presented investors with a gift given the divergence between Keyera's (OTCPK:KEYUF) fundamentals and prevailing equity prices. Keyera has industry low debt levels, a large pipeline of growth projects, a 9% dividend yield and is backed by stable and recurring cash flows. For these reasons, Keyera is trading at extremely attractive levels for long-term investors who rightfully don't foresee the demand for hydrocarbons ending or subsiding anytime soon.

Business Overview

Keyera is an integrated Canadian-based midstream energy business with a focus on transporting and distributing natural gas and natural gas liquids ((NYSE:NGLS)). It operates through three business segments, namely: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. I will begin by providing a brief overview of how these three segments operate.

The Gathering and Processing business is responsible for the gathering of raw gas from wells, removing impurities and providing the value-added service of separating natural gas liquids from the raw gas into separate components that better suit their respective applications given their different properties. This segment functions through 4,400 kilometers of smaller gathering pipelines that transport the raw gas to their active gas plants for processing. They actively operate 13 of the 15 active gas plants that they currently possess economic interests in. This segment was responsible for 13% of total revenues, 29% of total operating margin and 28% of total realized margin in 2019. Below is a useful illustration of where they operate in Canada.

Source: Keyera’s Annual Information Form 2019

Next, we have the Liquids Infrastructure business segment. As per the company, this segment is responsible for the “processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, liquids blending and terminalling services for NGLs and crude oil and produces iso-octane”. These services are provided through a large network of facilities that took years to develop and are hard to replicate, giving Keyera a large moat and solidifying its importance for the Canadian energy industry. This segment accounted for 14% of their total revenues, 38% of total operating margin and 36% of total realized margin in 2019. A list of these facilities are provided below:

Source: Keyera’s Annual Information Form 2019

Lastly, Keyera’s Marketing segment focuses on purchasing and selling products that are associated with its other two business segments, including NGLs, crude oil and iso-octane. Keyera’s integrated network gives it a competitive advantage in sourcing different products. For example, it can use its storage facilities to take advantage of seasonal pricing for products such as propane, by purchasing it in the summer and selling it in the winter. It also uses Butane as a feedstock for production of Iso-octane in its Liquids Infrastructure business segment which is gathered and processed in its Gathering and Processing business segment, which it ultimately sells to end markets. This segment accounted for 72% of Keyera’s total revenues, 32% of total operating margins and 35% of total realized margins in 2019. Below is an illustration of how Keyera’s integrated model functions with regards to the different value-added services it provides throughout its three business segments.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

Investment Thesis

Keyera generates most of its margins using fee-for-service contracts. In the Gathering and Processing business segment, Keyera generates revenue through two different arrangements: the capital component and the operating component.

In the capital component, fees are calculated using capital replacement costs plus a rate of return, while the operating component utilizes a pro rata share of operating costs based on throughput dedicated to the customer plus a rate of return. Most of the revenues under most environments are derived from the operating component arrangement.

The Liquids Infrastructure business’s arrangement also utilize a fee-for-service arrangement, with terms and fee structures that vary based on what the service provided is. The term of these contracts can vary from anywhere from a year to 30 years.

These two segments represent 28% and 36% of total realized margin in 2019. This demonstrates the resilience in Keyera’s business model whereby the majority of their revenue and margins are contracted and therefore stable and can be relied on in uncertain times. Keyera has also increased the proportion of realized margins as a percent of total realized margins by 3% since 2016, increasing the resilience of the business in all environments, as demonstrated in the illustration below.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

The Marketing segment is the segment that is likely to have volatile reported margins since it is dependent on the demand for Keyera’s products by the end user. However, Keyera tries to take on the least amount of risk possible by using hedges to avoid speculating on commodity prices. Furthermore, because of the integrated nature of the business, Keyera is able to utilize assets from the Liquids Infrastructure Business in order to remain competitive throughout all business segments. Lastly, as shown in the illustration above, despite the volatility, the Marketing segment has shown to bring great value to the business and will almost certainly continue to do so over the long-term.

Furthermore, management has shown itself to be very conservative with the amount of debt it has taken on over the years. Keyera has one of the lowest Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratios in the industry at 2.5x in 2019. It also has investment grade credit ratings of BBB stable and BBB- stable by DBRS and S&P Global respectively. In addition, the company’s intentions are to keep Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratios at between 2.5x-3.0x and increase fee-for-service realized margins to over 75% over the long term, as shown below.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

Keyera also has staggered debt maturities, the majority of which are due after 2025.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

What makes this midstream company one of the most enticing is that it focuses on the natural gas and NGLs business. As coal gets replaced as a means of generating electricity worldwide and global electricity demands continue to grow, natural gas will only increase in importance for the foreseeable future. Below is the most recent projection by the EIA with regards to supply of primary energy sources in generating electricity.

Furthermore, Keyera deals with condensates which are used to dilute heavy crude or bitumen produced in the oilsands to make it possible to transport through pipelines. Oilsands are the backbone of Canada’s energy sector and are likely to see production rise in the future. As a result, all of Keyera’s business segments play a vital role in Canada’s energy sector and will see growing demand for both Canada's and the world’s growing energy needs. For anyone curious about the pace of decarbonization and the demand for hydrocarbons in the future, I suggest you read the linked article by Vaclav Smil, a scientist who I believe gives the most realistic picture of what energy demand and supply will look like for most of the 21st century.

What sticks out to many people is Keyera’s almost 9% yield (was 9.4% when I began writing this article), and if it is sustainable. According to their Q2 2020 quarterly report, they had DCF of about $157 million with total dividends paid out of about $106 million (67% payout ratio). Keep in mind, this is also during the worst oil & gas demand shock in recent history. Therefore, their dividend looks very safe for the time-being. In taking a long-term view of where DCF per share is relative to dividend per share, we can see from the illustration below, Keyera’s has never looked like it was under threat.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

Furthermore, Keyera has a target 10-15% ROIC requirement which has translated into about a 14.5% return on equity on average between 2019 and 2018. They also have several projects that will continue to deliver these attractive returns on capital such as KAPS, a $1.3 billion that Keyera is responsible for half of, which is expected to be operational in 2023.

Risks

Despite the fee-for-service nature of most of Keyera’s realized margin, there is still the risk of a prolonged downturn and low pricing environment putting some of keyera’s customers at risk of bankruptcy. I see this as an unlikely scenario due to the recent recovery of oil and natural gas prices. Furthermore, 78% of Keyera’s counterparties are of investment grade creditworthiness.

Lastly, there has been some M&A in the space with CNQ’s acquisition of Painted Pony for example. This leads me to believe that if some of the smaller companies that Keyera deals with such as NuVista (OTCPK:NUVSF), Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF), Pipestone (OTCPK:BKBEF) or Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) were to face some difficulty, the gas would likely not stop flowing, but ultimately just change hands.

Source: Keyera’s August Corporate Presentation

Although the Canadian government has been unfriendly to the sector, I don’t think there will be any regulatory setbacks for Keyera in the foreseeable future.

They have more than $1.5 billion of liquidity with long-term and staggered debt maturities with one of the lowest debt levels in the industry, so bankruptcy risk is clearly not an issue.

Lastly, I don’t foresee an increase in the dividend this year due the overall uncertainty in the space, however, at a 9% well-covered dividend yield, I don’t think that should be too much of an issue for investors.

They have also cancelled their DRIP, which gives the impression that they can afford to pay the dividend with cash alone and they believe their shares are undervalued. Cancelling the DRIP avoided the terrible dilution associated with issuing equity as a dividend at prevailing depressed valuations.

Conservative DCF

Below I have included a DCF, that I believe is conservative based on Keyera’s historic growth and acquisition expenditures and ROIC. Keyera usually invests about $1 billion per year on these expenditures, with 2020 being an exception of only $500 million due to the uncertainty brought upon the industry by the pandemic. Assuming a lower range 10% ROIC, this would translate to at least $100 million of cash flow to the firm, which we will begin to see as large projects get brought online over the next 3-4 years. I decided to end my forecast in the year 2026 with a free cash flow prediction of $1 billion, which is about $350 million more than the 2018-2019 average free cash flow. I used a 10% discount rate, again, to be conservative, along with including a 30% margin of safety and no terminal value growth rate (also unlikely but done to be as conservative as possible).

(Source: Created by author using his own estimates)

The results are a fair value closer to $30, even with a 30% margin of safety. If you believe including a margin of safety is too conservative, you can refer to the “PV Per Share” row which would imply a $41.55 share price, an implied 100% return, excluding dividends, if a rerating should occur.

Conclusion

With a market that is currently providing few compelling opportunities, I believe the Canadian energy sector is a good place to look for value since sentiment is extremely negative. Keyera offers the potential for a greater than 10-15% annual long-term return, exposure to the secular growth trends of the growing need for natural gas and a great risk/reward at these historically low valuations, all in a near 0% interest rate environment. For these reasons, I believe Keyera is one of the most compelling buys in the Canadian market and is amongst the best in the Canadian midstream space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.