Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is a Seattle-based, small-cap biopharma company facing two major catalysts before the end of this year. While not entirely decisive for the future of the company, we expect these two catalysts to serve as major inflection points for the near-term share price. Because OMER has attracted a fair bit of attention over the past two years from analysts and investors, we felt it useful to provide a summary of what is at stake, particularly because the catalysts are expected to materialize in this quarter. While uncertainty over the Medicare reimbursement status of its primary revenue driver has depressed OMER’s share price over the last few quarters, an upcoming expectation of clarity around this issue, combined with an exciting opportunity around the company’s leading pipeline candidate, Narsoplimab monoclonal antibody, allow us to perceive considerable upside for OMER.

Catalyst 1: Omidria

The first catalyst involves the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decision on maintaining pass-through billing status for Omidria (presently OMER's only clinical therapy) under Medicare Part B. While those watching the company have anticipated this moment of uncertainty since pass-through status was awarded a two-year extension in October of 2018, continued speculation of the CMS decision casts doubt over the company’s major source of revenue, particularly at a time when the company is funding an interesting and relatively diverse development pipeline featuring two antibody therapies and five small molecules in at least nine different indications.

Since Omidria’s approval in 2015, this combination of two small molecule APIs: a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory COX-1/-2 inhibitor (ketorolac) and an ⍺1-adrengenic receptor agonist (phenylephrine), has been used in primarily ophthalmological procedures (cataracts and intraocular lens surgeries) to maintain adequate pupil dilation during surgery (prevent intraoperative miosis), reduce the risk of intraoperative floppy iris syndrome and relieve postoperative ocular pain. While these two APIs have been individually available to surgeons for some time, at a lower cost, part of OMER’s rationale for Medicare reimbursement status has been the potential of the therapy as serve as a non-opioid alternative for postoperative ocular pain.Pass-through status is intended to incentivize the adoption of innovative therapies and improve patient access, by providing 100% cost reimbursement to healthcare providers, while under most conditions, no copayment is required from patients. Generally, pass-through status is awarded for a period between 2 to 3 years in duration.

The importance of this favorable reimbursement status has been demonstrated by OMER’s revenue trends following Omidria’s market-entry in 2015 (Figure 1). From that period, until the initial expiration of pass-through on January 1st 2018, Omidria generated nearly $65 million in net revenues. When CMS declined to extend pass-through status at the start of 2018, revenues declined sharply (by approximately 90%). However, later that same year, Congress voted to extend pass-through status for drugs used in fee-for-service procedures under Medicare Part B for a period of two years. As a result, Omidria’s previous CMS reimbursement status was reinstated and revenues recovered, exceeding $110 million in 2019. Unfortunately for OMER, this extension lapsed on October 1st 2020.

In order to protect Omidria revenues, Omeros has continued to pursue permanent, separate reimbursement status for the drug and the CMS has signaled an opening under the rationale of promoting non-opioid alternatives for post-operative pain relief. However, despite OMER providing arguments suggesting Omidria obviated fentanyl use in its patient population by nearly 80%, the CMS produced data suggesting otherwise. On early November 2019, CMS rejected efforts to secure separate payment status for Omidria and OMER shares tumbled approximately 20%. While the full impact of the COVID-related pause on elective procedures on Omidria revenues will not be fully known until OMER’s Q3 2020 earnings call on November 9th, we can expect the effect of pass-through status to be demonstrated when Q4 2020 earnings are released. While it is likely that Omidria sales will be determinately affected, the magnitude of impact may not rise to the levels seen in 2018, particularly since Omidria secured its own insurance payment code in October 2019, streamlining reimbursement for ophthalmologists.

Recently, OMER has pursued CMS approval for a separate payment status for Omidria in care setting classified as ambulatory surgery centers (ACSs). This is important because CMS is the primary payer in about 42% of cataracts surgeries, most of which are performed in specialized, outpatient surgical centers. Under the Outpatient Payment System, CMS maintains a separate payment policy that applies to non-opioids for pain relief used in these settings, and OMER has argued that Omidira meets the regulatory criteria to be included under this reimbursement policy. In response to arguments presented by OMER, CMS is expected to address the issue when its Final Rule for FY 2021 is released, around November 1st. If the decision is in OMER’s favor, the company’s share price is expected to recover and any increases in Omidria sales resulting from the decision could be reflected as early as Q1 2021 earnings.

Figure 1. OMER's revenue from Omidria depends on Medicare reimbursement.

Another source of hope for favorable a reimbursement status for Omidria may come from further legislative action. Namely, the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, which was introduced, with bipartisan support, in both houses of Congress in late 2019. In its current form, the bill would require CMS, for the period of five years, to adopt a separate payment status for non-opioids used during surgery for the next five years. Despite the stiff partisan gridlock in this election year, the NOPAIN Act has recently shown some signs of life, gaining the support of several additional senators from both sides of the aisle as recently as of the end of September. Fortunately, while OMER’s share price will likely suffer from reduced Omidria’s revenue, the company closed a successful fundraise in August 2020, ensuring a 2-year runway for developing its lead pipeline asset, Narsoplimab. In our view, the continued months-long slide in the share price after the fundraise announcement largely reflects the uncertainty and possibility of a permanent lapse regarding Omidria reimbursement.

Catalyst 2: Narsoplimab

At the moment, OMER maintains a relatively diversified pipeline of antibodies and small molecules spanning all phases of clinical and pre-clinical development, ranging in immunology, degenerative disorders and oncology. The company’s most advanced asset is Narsoplimab (OMS721), a human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). The lectin pathway is one of the three pathways of the complement activation system and is triggered mainly by tissue damage and infection (Figure 2). Unlike the classical complement system, the lectin-pathway does not involve antibodies, but relies on recognition of conserved pathogenic carbohydrate motifs by mannose-binding lectin, which activate MASPs, the effector enzymes of this pathway (cleave C4 and C2). The science behind this is relatively solid, and studies have shown that antibodies to MASP-2 can block inflammation driven by lectin pathway and limit tissue loss in ischemic pathologies (here and here). Additionally, inflammation caused by the lectin pathway is also implicated in innate immune response to viruses as well as bacteria (here and here and here). OMER exploited this in an ARDS play back in August, which produced interesting data in a compassionate use study in Italy, but featured a small sample-size.

Figure 2. Complement activation cascades of the immune system (Source)

OMER is evaluating Narsoplimab in Phase 2 and 3 trials, in a variety of indications (Figure 3). These include, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, and lupus nephritis/other renal diseases. The HSCT-TMA indication is the focus of the Q4 2020/Q1 2021 catalyst.

Figure 3. Progress of Narsoplimab clinical trials in various indications (Source)

OMER has been developing a rolling BLA for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA since September 2018 and FDA filing should be complete by the end of this quarter.On March 2nd 2020, OMER provided updated data from in Phase III trial of Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA. The study recorded a complete response rate (CRR) for 54% (95% CI = 34% to 72%, p < 0.0001) in patients who had received at least one dose, and a CRR of 65% (95% CI = 43% to 84%, p < 0.0001) in patients who had received the four weeks of treatment specified in the study plan. These figures substantially exceeded the FDA’s primary efficacy threshold of 15% CRR. Additionally, Narsoplimab was shown to be relatively well-tolerated, with adverse events comparable to the untreated post-transplant group. The mortality rate of for HSCT-TMA is 60-90% depending on co-morbidities. Narsoplimab showed a 100-day survival rate 83% for patients in study receiving a full treatment dose and a 93% 100-day survival rate for patients achieving a “complete response.”

Figure 4 Phase III Data from Narsoplimab Trail in HSCT-TMA

Since OMER has secured Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations for Narsoplimab in this indication, the FDA has a 60-day window to accept or reject following submission of the completed BLA. Acceptance of OMER’s BLA should allow for a 2021 launch-date for the drug. In preparation for a potential launch, OMER has already submitted the CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) segment of the BLA. If it receives marketing approval, Narsoplimab would become the first approved therapy of HSCT-TMA. Additionally, Narsoplimab received an orphan therapy designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Summary and Potential Pitfalls

While uncertainty around reimbursement status for Omidria may cause short-term volatility in their share price, the drying up of sales, combined with shouldering the costs of presumed Narsoplimab approval, manufacturing and roll-out may depress EPS even further over the next few quarters. However, if the market perceives positive indications of an upcoming marketing approval for Narsoplimab in the US, or further down the road, EU, we expect OMER's market cap (approximately 680M at the moment), to at least double. We view the current share price as largely discounting a negative outcome for Omidria’s reimbursement, while assigning minimal value to a successful BLA approval for Narsoplimab. As such, the risk/reward proposition is highly attractive. Our analysis does not take into account potential developments related to Narsoplimab in treating COVID, as we deemed these to be both overly speculative and dependent on too many external variables, particularly within the expected timeframe of BLA submission and marketing approval decision for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA. If Narsoplimab is not approved for HSCT-TMA, they do have runway necessary to achieve other clinical milestones with Narsoplimab or other elements of their pipeline. However, we view the success of Narsoplimab as critical to the success of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.