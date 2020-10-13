Although loan defaults will not peak until the second half of 2021, the organization seems well protected to keep up its performance over the coming years.

The organization is still earning a 15 percent return on shareholders equity and this with a solid capital foundation, a well stocked loan-loss reserve, and a cash load.

JPMorgan, Chase & Co. seems to have prepared itself well for weathering the depths of the current economic recession and its aftermath.

JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) continues to set the standard.

Although the economy has now gone through seven months of recession, JPMorgan, Chase posted a return on shareholders equity of 15 percent, roughly equal to what it posted one year ago.

The bank’s ROTCE was 19 percent for the third quarter. Last year the figure was 18 percent.

Two cautions: first, the US economy is not yet out of its recession.

Second, the real lift to the bank’s earnings came, not from the regular banking business, but from the investment banking side and from trading revenues.

Nevertheless, Jamie Dimon, CEO, and JPMorgan continue to ride through the current period of economic difficulty maintaining high performance standards.

The Performers

The investment banking operations had a stellar quarter as companies have taken advantage of the rush of liquidity provided to the financial markets through the banking industry. Corporations rushed to raise cash, refinance debt and sell stock to protect themselves from the sordid economic conditions.

In the third quarter, revenues from the corporate and investment bank increased by 21 percent.

Trading revenue rose by 30 percent.

These are excellent returns, but are not a part of the bank’s core commercial banking business.

One could say that the JPMorgan prospered off of the largesse of the Federal Reserve. But, then, we have seen many individuals and financial organizations benefit from what the Federal Reserve has done over the past seven months…and more.

JPMorgan should not be criticized for this. You have to take what you are given. And, lots of the well-placed financial bodies are doing just that.

The Commercial Bank: The Fortress

In terms of loan production within the banking division loans are up just one percent, year-over-year. Ordinary lending is just not what is happening now.

And, the net interest rate margin at the bank is not moving in the right direction. This year, in the third quarter, the NIM of the bank was 1.75 percent. Last year, the NIM was 2.09 percent.

The obvious reason for this is the decline in short-term interest rates.

Here again the Federal Reserve has had a major effect. For example, last year in October the effective Federal Funds rate was about 1.83 percent. This October, the effective federal funds rate was about 0.09 percent.

Three-month Treasury bills traded around 1.65 percent last year and this year are 0.11 percent.

One could attempt to take on riskier loans and hopefully raise the bank’s net interest margin.

That does not seem to be in the mind of Jamie Dimon these days. Mr. Dimon remarked to bank analysts:

We’re not going to do anything to protect net interest income.”

Mr. Dimon stated that he “did not want to deploy the bank’s cash more aggressively since that could put it in a position where we lose a lot of money if rates go up.”

JPMorgan, Chase has $470 billion of its own cash in banks. This is up significantly, year-over-year.

In terms of the loan loss reserve, the bank set aside only $611 million for potential future loan losses, far less than was expected, and far less that the $10.47 billion allocation it took in the second quarter.

The actual charge-offs came to $1.18 billion, down from a year ago, and, also, down from the second quarter.

The bank was quick to note, however, that the rush of loan defaults is not expected to come until a later date. Jennifer Piepszak, JPMorgan CFO, stated that

the bank did not expect a ‘meaningful’ increase in charge-offs until the second half of next year, since consumer loans had to be delinquent for 180 days before their loans were written off.”

The bank indicated that the lower level of allocation to the loan loss reserve showed that provisioning already done had taken the bank to levels they felt comfortable with. Although loan losses will rise, the bank believes that it will not have to make any further major adjustments.

In terms of the capital position, the bank also seems to be on very solid ground. The CET1 capital ratio of the bank was at 13.0 percent at the end of the third quarter. This is up from 12.4 percent at the end of the second quarter and 12.3 percent at the end of the third quarter 2019.

Bottom Line

In summary, Jamie Dimon seems to have built “a fortress” as the economy moves into its eighth month of recession and shutdown. It seems as if Mr. Dimon does not want to see his life work crumble in his last years at the helm of the bank.

Yet, Mr. Dimon is also overseeing JPMorgan, Chase turning in a 15 percent return on shareholders equity, a goal of a return many bankers would give their right-arm for, even in economic times that were exceptionally robust.

There is still the future to fact, along with the “radical uncertainty” that now exists in the world.

The Federal Reserve has done its work of fighting the possibility of a “liquidity” crisis, but there still remains the cloud of a “solvency” crisis hanging over everything.

JPMorgan, Chase & Co. is still my favorite of the big banks and seems to be doing about as well as possible in these dramatic times. I am not a big fan of the banking industry at this time. We are still going to see a massive shrinkage of the industry numbers over the next five years or so. Low interest rates and technology change will be the driving forces. JPMorgan will still be one of the standout organizations during these difficult times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.