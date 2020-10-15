Readers and investors may want to keep tabs on management's comments around a prospective DirecTV sale and monitor its bifurcated segment results to get a sense of where its headed.

AT&T (T) will be reporting its Q3 results before markets open next week, on October 22. The stock has remained subdued over the last 6 months on concerns regarding the company’s future prospects amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Its upcoming earnings report will provide key clues to whether its growth engine is kickstarting or if the company succumbs to macroeconomic pressures. So, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching in its Q3 report card, to dispel rumors and to get clarity on where AT&T and its shares may be headed next. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Setting Expectations Straight

Let me start by saying that AT&T and its future prospects are surrounded by quite a bit of speculation of late. For starters, a recent unconfirmed report suggests that the company is holding an auction for its DirecTV assets. The first round attracted bids well below the $20 billion-mark, and the article notes that the telecom giant is moving forward anyway.

Sure, it’s a good sign that AT&T’s management is finally looking to divest its underperforming DirecTV assets. But if this is indeed a distress or a fire sale, these deeply discounted prices might be coming at the expense of prospective shareholder returns at the end of the day.

This is a valid concern as AT&T had acquired DirecTV for over $67 billion only a few years ago and a sub-$20 billion sale would be quite a significant write-off. So, investors should look for management’s comments (or clues) around the authenticity of such media reports and if they’re actually considering sub-$20 billion bids.

Secondly, the launch of HBO Max is a highly debated topic in investing forums. While some believe it to be an utter failure, others feel it was a smashing success. Since the service has launched only recently, we don’t have any past comparables to go by. But its management did note in their last earnings call that HBO Max had 4.1 million subscribers in its first month.

The company’s management had emphasized on its Warner Media day event held last year that HBO Max subscriptions will materially drive their overall HBO subscriber base higher over the coming years. So, look out for HBO Max numbers in the company’s upcoming earnings call to get an update about its pace of progress and if their grand plans are realistic.

Moving on, analysts are forecasting AT&T’s Q3 revenue to come in between $40.24 billion and $42.19 billion – marking a year over year decline of 6.6% at the mid-point. Management did not issue a guidance in their last earnings call, due to heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, so we don’t have any other comparables to go by, and, are relegated to relying on only analyst estimates this time around.

But tracking these items isn’t sufficient to get a clear picture of AT&T’s state of operations. We must also scrutinize results of its two-largest revenue generating business divisions – Mobility and Entertainment Group – to gain clarity on how exactly did the company perform during the quarter.

Mobility Performance

The Mobility division generated about 40% and 52% of AT&T’s overall revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q2, respectively. Given the division’s sizable financial contribution, any fluctuation in its financial or operating results can materially impact the telecom giant’s overall results. So, I think it's needless to say but we must closely monitor this segment’s performance in AT&T’s Q3 report.

This segment has a few levers out of which the most volatile ones lately are subscriber additions and churn rate. Per our database, AT&T’s wireless subscribers, when including reseller and connected devices, rose by 1.3% in the last quarter, faring better than some of the other publicly-listed wireless telecom providers.

It's in the best interest of AT&T and its shareholders if its wireless subscriber base grew once again at above-industry rates. It’ll rake in revenues – assuming its average revenue per user stays stable or increases -- and possibly even expand its market share. So, look out for this figure in AT&T’s upcoming earnings report.

The next lever is churn rate which is essentially the rate at which existing subscribers are disconnecting AT&T’s wireless connections. A lower churn rate highlights an improvement in customer stickiness and, so, it’s beneficial for virtually all telecom companies to post a declining churn rate, whether that’s on a sequential or on a year over year basis.

Per our database, AT&T has done well for itself by bringing its postpaid churn rate down by 24 basis points (or bps)in the last two quarters straight. This was rather surprising since many market commenters were expecting elevated churn rates due to heightened economic uncertainty within the US.

The company's upcoming earnings report and its associated churn rate will reveal whether this 24 bps improvement was a fluke or a genuine increase in customer stickiness. If the churn rate rises, then it’ll suggest that customers weren’t disconnecting AT&T’s services in Q2 because they were immobilized by local lockdowns. If the figure declines again, it’ll suggest that AT&T's customer stickiness has actually improved. So, altogether, investors should keep a close eye on AT&T’s wireless subscriber adds and its churn rate.

I personally expect its wireless churn rate to decline or stabilize at lower levels as the company has been improving its network quality in recent months, with aggressive 5G rollouts at competitive price-points. But that's just my opinion on a general trend and only time will tell what the actual numbers turn out to be.

Entertainment Group

The Entertainment Group is AT&T’s second largest business division in terms of revenue generation, accounting for about 24% of the telecom and media behemoth’s overall revenue in last quarter. The chart below highlights that this business vertical has been mired with rampant subscriber losses.

For the uninitiated, the premium TV service includes DirecTV and U-verse businesses. It’s this rampant subscriber base erosion that’s fueling speculation around AT&T’s prospective sale of DirecTV assets. Regardless of whether that sale happens anytime soon or not, we must track the telecom giant’s video subscriber losses in the meantime to get clarity on how fast is this business division shrinking.

One may argue that a strong improvement in video subscriber trends may fetch higher bids for AT&T’s DirecTV assets. This may very well be the case. However, analysts are forecasting industry-wide cord cutting to accelerate in coming years which reduces the likelihood of AT&T posting meaningful and sustainable growth in its shrinking video subscriber base. So, I'm expecting these video losses to continue over the coming quarters as well.

Final Takeaway

AT&T is surrounded by a plethora of speculative discussions of late and its understandable why investors are getting anxious. But rather than indulging in panic selling, I would recommend readers and investors to scrutinize the management’s comments around a prospective fire-sale of video assets, look at HBO Max' subscriber trends and analyze the company’s overall and segment-level results. These items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares may head next. But as far as my personal opinion goes, I explained in my last article that readers and investors need not panic and may want to remain invested in the name (Read- AT&T: Lose Your Weight, Not Your Sleep). Good Luck!

