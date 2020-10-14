At such a low valuation, I think there's room to consider many of the bright points of the Casper bullish thesis.

Shares of Casper have slid ~25% from their August peaks, and have now nearly sliced in half relative to its $12 IPO price.

I've often said that investment decisions come down to two main factors: fundamentals and price. You don't need both to be flashing buy signals, but you can make a good investment when you're looking at a company great value and fundamentals that are perhaps lacking in some (but not all) areas, but have clear drivers for improvement.

I now think Casper Sleep (CSPR) falls into this bucket. Shares of Casper have been the target of bearish action since August. Even as the rest of the market has largely recovered from the September selloff, Casper remains underwater despite very little incremental news flow from the company. Relative to its August peaks, Casper has shed ~25% of its market value, plunging the stock firmly into small-cap territory with a market cap of <$300 million.

Data by YCharts

Earlier this year, I sounded off a bearish caution on Casper for two main reasons: its losses and the fact that it may have to raise capital soon to plug the holes from its negative free cash flow. And while these were indeed bigger concerns for the stock when Casper was trading closer to $10, I think the discussion should turn to the brighter aspects of the Casper bullish thesis when this stock is now trading at a much lower value.

In particular, investors should now more seriously consider:

Casper's wide-open market for sleep products, which the company estimates as having a >$400 billion TAM. There's no doubt that Casper has built a premium brand beloved by consumers, and that will carry well into new product expansions.

which the company estimates as having a >$400 billion TAM. There's no doubt that Casper has built a premium brand beloved by consumers, and that will carry well into new product expansions. Gross margin gains. Casper's premium pricing has also led to rich gross margins, at least for a consumer products company, that somewhat justifies the cash burn that Casper sustains upfront. Recent gross margin improvements can give us some hope that overall profitability can turn around.

While execution risk is a question mark for Casper (we're particularly interested in seeing how well Casper can live up to its promise of cutting operating expenses when it next reports Q3 earnings), I'm willing to wade into a small position in this stock at its new lower price. Investors should use any near-term dips as a buying opportunity.

The wonderfully large world of sleep

The most important lever in the Casper bullish thesis is that the market it plays in is large. Thanks to the meticulous (and expensive) marketing that Casper has cultivated through the years, I'd consider Casper as a company that has the strong brand equity needed to push a broad lineup of premium consumer products.

Casper uses the below slide often to illustrate how large its market is. Casper isn't just a mattress company (itself worth a hefty $81 billion TAM), but it's a sleep company - with a much broader, total $432 billion TAM across products like bedding, bedroom furniture, sleep devices, and other accessories.

And not only is Casper a sleep company, but it has also aligned itself firmly with the wellness trend, which presents further nutrition/fitness market categories as shown below:

Figure 1. Casper TAM segmentation Source: Casper September investor presentation

The widespread popularity and brand cachet that Casper possesses can't be understated; it's as valuable of an asset as any other on the company's balance sheet.

The company has garnered an average of 4.4/5 star reviews on its own website, with customers leaving comments such as "I felt like I was floating." On popular third-party mattress review site Sleepopolis, Casper won an even higher 4.7/5 star rating. Among other accolades, Casper was also named by TIME magazine as one of the top innovations of 2019, and throughout all of last year, the company and its products were the subject of 1,900 articles.

The chart below, taken from Casper's investor deck, also showcases that Casper (dark blue line below) is among the most-searched mattress brands in the industry, generating an average of 2 million site visits per month. Squinting at the data below, we can also see that search interest in Casper has picked up since January, as people settled into their lockdowns and began prioritizing comfort above many other things.

Figure 2. Casper web search activity Source: Casper September investor presentation

At present, Casper's product lineup consists only of a few mattresses (ranging from a ~$900 queen-sized Original to a higher-end $2,200 Wave mattress), pillow and bedding accessories, and bed frames. The market sizing chart shown previously can give investors a good idea of all the different product extensions Casper can pursue, from additional sleep devices to sleep clothing and other accessories. Based on Casper's current ~<$500 million annualized revenue run rate, the company is only about ~0.1% penetrated into the overall sleep market opportunity.

Rich gross margins are key to a profit turnaround

The natural question that surfaces next: aside from new product expansions, what can Casper do with this tremendous brand equity? One of the major wins that Casper has achieved through its splashy marketing is premium pricing and rich gross margins.

In Casper's most recent quarterly results (Q2), despite the disappointments on overall profitability and cash flow, one of the bright spots was that Casper had tightened up its logistics operations and driven a 280bps improvement in gross margins to 51.8% from a GAAP basis. It's truly rare for consumer products company to be able to wring that rich of a margin profile from its customers, and it's a strong indicator for scalability of its profits down the road, once Casper achieves bigger scale. One of the better direct comparables I can think of is Lovesac (LOVE), which also produces higher-end furniture geared toward millennials - that company notched a 50.1% gross margin in its most recent quarter, giving Casper a not-insignificant two-point edge.

Casper has pointed to continued gross margin gains down the line. In its September investor deck, the company has highlighted that in the post-COVID world, the company has been able to take advantage of lower prices on fuel/transportation as well as raw materials. And though this is unrelated to gross margins, the fact that ad rates have come down also means that Casper can also take advantage of lower advertising costs per unit:

Figure 3. Casper post-pandemic trends Source: Casper September investor presentation

Looking further ahead, it's also important for investors to note that Casper expects to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by mid-2021. Meanwhile, in Casper's most recent quarter, the company produced -$11.2 million in adjusted EBITDA losses, representing a -10.4% margin - though that's substantially better than 23.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Casper profitability expectations Source: Casper September investor presentation

The important piece to me is that Casper has laid out key drivers that can take the company to profitability, including the gross margin gains we discussed, a scale-up of e-commerce operations leading to better cost economics, a purposeful reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues (also helped, no doubt, by the decline in ad rates), as well as a 21% reduction in headcount. We'll be watching for these key profitability items to show improvement when Casper reports Q3.

It's true that Casper's low cash balances continue to be a concern. As of the June quarter, Casper has $98.2 million of cash, while the company burned through $57.2 million of free cash flow in the first six months of the year. I think this concern is mitigated by two factors, however:

Cash burn in the back half of FY20 should moderate due to the expected pickup in holiday sales, plus the benefit of savings from Casper's headcount and marketing reductions

Casper is currently debt-free. If it needs an additional capital injection to get it through 2021 when it will hit adjusted EBITDA profitability (and also presumably get closer to cash flow breakeven), it will likely be able to attract a debt investor in place of resorting to a dilutive secondary offering.

Key takeaways

Casper's ~25% stock price plunge since August was a big factor in prompting me to look at more of the bullish facets of the Casper story, especially its massive >$400 billion TAM, its strong brand equity, and its potential for both gross margin and overall profitability expansion. To me, at ~$7, I think this stock merits a small position in your portfolio.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.