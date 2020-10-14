Often times within a sector you see large discrepancies in the valuation of similar companies. Sometimes these are opportunities to make paired trades for a mean reversion. At other times these are instructive as to what problems a company may have or what advantages another might possess. Today within the midstream space we have glaring valuation discrepancies and they are highly instructive. The two companies we will look at are Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB).

The Companies

ENB provides critical infrastructure across North America, spanning liquids, gas, power and distribution.

Source: ENB

It has been on a strong growth path and has executed extraordinarily large projects in the last 4 years.

ET also has a large presence, but it is confined to the US.

ET's network of midstream assets touches every aspect of storage and transportation of liquids and gas in the US.

The Gap

With that briefest of overviews between the two companies, we move on to the most important aspect of this article. The gulf in valuation metrics between the two. We will look at this from four aspects.

EV To EBITDA

Enterprise Value to EBITDA is one of the best ways to see what investors value the entire franchise at. Depending on whether you use trailing 12 months EBITDA, 2020 EBITDA or forward EBITDA, you come up with slightly different numbers for both companies. But regardless of which ones you use, the gulf is rather wide. ET trades at close to 8.0X EV to EBITDA, while Enbridge trades at more than double that valuation.

Stock Performance

While the EV to EBITDA tells the tale, nothing shows the pain more graphically than the performance over the last 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Adjusting for distributions, we get a similar total return picture.

Data by YCharts

Price to DCF

Over the past 12 months, ET has generated over $2.20 in distributable cash flow or DCF, giving it a sub 3X price to DCF ratio. ENB, on the other hand, trades at a price to DCF ratio over 8.0X. Again, investors are valuing ENB's midstream assets at a significant premium.

Dividend Yield

Finally, ET's large dividend yield shows the stress that investors perceive it is under.

Data by YCharts

ENB's dividend yield, while historically high, is nowhere near the same level.

Regulatory Issues Are Not The Problem

While ET's forays into regulatory issues are nothing new, recent problems were definitely a notch higher. The Dakota Access Pipeline has been in the limelight recently and ET has its hand full trying to contain the damage.

"NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday asked an appeals court to reverse a ruling which scrapped an environmental permit that allows the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline to operate on U.S. land. “The district court’s decision will create a new, heightened standard of judicial review that will be impossible for agencies to meet as they consider vital infrastructure projects,” ACE said in the brief. The loss of the permit could force the 570,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, the biggest out of North Dakota’s Bakken shale region, to be shut and drained. The pipeline, which runs under a critical drinking water source for the Sioux tribe in South Dakota, drew months-long protests by environmental activists and Native American tribes before coming into service in mid-2017. Dakota Access has said it could lose billions of dollars if the line was idled for an extended period."

Source: Reuters

In our opinion, this likely resolves with small amounts of overall cash flow loss for ET, but the bigger issue is that the market was already showing its disdain for ET before this crept up.

Debt Is Not The Differentiator

While investors are quick to blame these issues on debt, we don't believe ET's problems stem just from debt. Both ENB and ET carry vast loads. On a trailing 12-month basis, ENB's debt to EBITDA is higher than ET's and grazes the "5" zone. ENB probably has the edge in current liquidity and it is able to access debt markets at better rates, but that again is hardly the reason why it is trouncing ET.

Three Advantages

ENB has three major advantages over ET and they have all come into play in 2020. The first major advantage is that ENB's major source of revenues is still coming from Canada. ENB's infrastructure and pipeline there still have a virtual monopoly status. ENB's Mainline was regularly filled to the maximum and oil companies had often resorted to crude by rail in order to get oil transported. The regulatory issues in permitting and developing pipelines have actually helped ENB immensely as there is no competition. While progress has been made in permitting two new pipelines, they are still burdened with delays and constant stoppages and court challenges.

ET and the other US midstreams have had a free-for-all situation in comparison and have built and built with very little restrictions. This has come to bite them all, and ET perhaps, a little harder than others. As recently as in December 2019, EIA was forecasting US 2021 oil production to surpass 14 million barrels a day. Today, forecasts have been tempered to 11 million barrels a day, an amount that is still too optimistic in our opinion. ET and the rest of US midstream are hurtling towards the biggest supply and demand mismatch in their collective histories. We are referring here to the supply of midstream assets and the demand to transport oil on them and not to the supply and demand for oil itself. We have a similar situation with natural gas where production recently fell below 86 BCF/day. US midstream had expected 95 billion BCF/day at this point.

The second advantage is the financial strength and asset base of ENB's Canadian customers. The major oil plays in Canada consisting of Suncor (SU), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) and Cenovus (CVE) have assets with higher operating cost break-evens. But on the flip side, these assets have very low base decline rates. These low decline rates keep the flows going through on ENB's pipelines. The US shale wells, on the other hand, have rapidly depletion rates and most have production declines upwards of 60% a year. In the sub $50 oil price, this has become a critical differentiator.

The final advantage for ENB is that its growth capex is producing growth.

Source: ENB

While ET has been turning down its capital expenditures, we would note that both 2021 and 2020 DCF will be significantly below 2019 levels.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the giant mismatch between midstream asset capacity and US production may not fully close, ever. This might create a weak pricing environment for years for ET.

Conclusion

The high regulatory hurdles in the Great White North have actually come to ENB's rescue. ENB has also built more cautiously on the US side and taken less speculative projects. Its growth capex has actually produced growth. ET, on the other hand, is suffering from woes of capitalism as overbuilding has now created a glut of assets in many markets. Funnily enough, ET still cannot cut back this capex as the commitments run well into 2022. While this "growth capex" will continue, pricing pressures elsewhere will ensure that there will be zero DCF growth for a long, long time.

Recommendation

ENB is continuing to execute soundly, but we prefer the preferred shares which trade on the TSX as the lowest risk access to this company. We are monitoring ENB and other pipeline plays for lower risk cash secured puts and covered calls.

In the case of ET, we have a mild bullish tilt here as the valuation has just been insanely compressed. But upside is likely only when ET can deliver DCF stabilization or crude oil goes past $60/barrel. In the interim, the preferred shares (ETP.PD) (ETP.PE) (ETP.PC) are a sound play on the company. Investors wanting midstream exposure probably want to stick to preferred shares in general as the sector has many, many issues. Those insisting on getting their hands dirty should look at this closed-end fund trading at a big discount to NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is via preferred shares.