The WSJ reported Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMD) may be in advanced talks to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX). I wrote an article in response to that rumor why it could be an interesting speculation.

That's why I asked Philip Freidin if he'd be willing to be interviewed by me for Seeking Alpha. Philip has been for 10 years both at AMD and Xilinx which is perfect given the backdrop of this potential merger. At both companies, he's held a product planning role. Product planning is the ongoing process of identifying and articulating market requirements that define a product's feature set. To do that well in semiconductors you need to talk to end users and try and predict what their needs are going to be three to four years down the line. Then you have to translate that into product development "bets" that are likely to work for your company. On his LinkedIn a former client said:

Philip is the most knowledgeable FPGA and processor expert I’ve ever met. He not only knows what’s under the hood but what goes into making the highest horsepower FPGA engine run smooth and efficiently. Consulting with Philip is like working with the jumbo-jet power systems expert who not only knows every nut, bolt, and mechanical sub-assembly but also an expert on all the control system wiring and digital electronics from both an architectural and implementation perspective. He’s careful in what he says only to assure he’s 100% accurate. I can easily recommend Philip’s work at Fliptronics.

I couldn't be more thrilled to have been able to interview Philip on this subject. We ended up talking for hours in a wide-ranging conversation. It starts off with the basics where he explains to me what FPGA's are, what they are exceptionally good at and what they aren't so good at.

He also takes me through the mechanics of how these chips function in a fundamentally different way that helped me understand why they are fantastic in certain use cases.

Why FPGA usage has been growing but it hasn't exploded yet? Philip's explanations lead me to the conclusion we could be going through an inflection point in the coming years.

He tells how Xilinx became the leader in the space and why Altera is a respectable main competitor while others are quite far behind for now.

As were others, he's surprised at the announcement. He isn't immediately convinced it makes a lot of sense from a product perspective, but there are areas that would need to be developed further, where the companies could potentially benefit from cooperation under one roof.

We get into Versal ACAP and whether that's a gamechanger for Xilinx and whether FPGA's can be combined with CPU's on one die. Philip also is kind enough to answer several reader questions. After the interview, he sent me a great article by an industry expert that goes into some detail about AMD's possible motivations which we struggled to pinpoint. Kevin Krewell writes:

One other item that Xilinx brings to AMD is a strong history in 2.5D packaging. The company is one of the pioneers of building products using 2.5 D packages. That packaging technology experience will be especially useful for AMD for building larger and more complex SoCs.

Higher-performance SoCs are very important to AMD and Philip speculated that the company could be interested in Xilinx latest iteration of its Silicon interposer technology which is the same as the 2.5D packages mentioned above.

Because it runs very long I'll release the full interview in three installments. These take time to edit, get ready, upload and go through the editorial process.

Enjoy it when you have time to enjoy long-form content and contemplate the next paradigm shift.

I know these long-form interviews are not for everyone. If you do enjoy these interviews please like, subscribe, share the video. It makes all the difference to our guests, knowing people are interested to hear from them, learn from them and can be inspired by them.

Philip will look at the comments so give him a shoutout, and if you have a question for him that I didn't get to or didn't ask, throw it out there.