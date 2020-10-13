50 October Dividend Stocks Billionaires Love

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield billionaire dividend holdings showed 28.4% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced billionaire-loved stocks led the dividend pack as of October 9.

Top ten net big gain billionaire-loved dividend dogs - STAY, BAX, BMY, GS, ABBV, AIG, RTX, CI, C, and ADT - ranged from 20.42% to 69.75% in one-year broker-estimated target-gains.

27 of 50 billionaire-loved stocks pay dividends. As of 10/9/20, the top ten ranged from 2.21%-5.38% by annual yield and ranged from 24.23%-219.49% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stock and fund lists for investors online. This Billionaire List by Dan Burrows, first published on 9/4/20, was updated on 10/9/20.

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

You can't get rich by simply copying a billionaire's every move. However, it's always interesting - and often constructive - to know what the "smart money" is up to. The billionaires, hedge funds, and big-time asset-management firms below all have fortunes of various sizes. And studying which stock picks they're chasing with their capital (or which stocks the billionaires are selling off, for that matter) isn't a half-bad idea. There's a reason the rich get richer, after all. Their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them a unique insight into their stock picks.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love list is perfect for the dogcatcher process.

For those dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the author's ideal of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted that three of these billionaire holdings currently qualify: C, AIG, and ADT. The 'safer' survey of these three will be posted later this week in my Dividend Dog Catcher realm on the Seeking Alpha marketplace site.

A complete alphabetical listing by stock ticker (including the names of prime billionaire or hedge-fund benefactors) is found in the afterword at the tail of this article.

Below are the October 9 data for 27 dividend-paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 50 stocks billionaire-owners currently love.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.56% To 48.37% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Holdings Come September 2021

Six of ten billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the leading ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this October yield-based forecast for billionaire dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and the median of their 1-year analyst-estimated target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 9, 2021, were:

ADT Inc. (ADT) netted $697.45 based on a median of estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for ADT.

Citigroup Inc. (C) was projected to net $486.74, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

Cigna Corp. (CI) was projected to net $359.25, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) was projected to net $320.31, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% over the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $304.8 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seventeen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% over the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $286.67, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) was projected to net $219.17 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% greater than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) was projected to net $217.74, based on estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) was projected to net $210.14, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) was projected to net $204.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 90% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.07% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Billionaire Holding To Show A 7.58% Loss to October 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

American Water Works (AWK) projected a loss of $75.84 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 79% less than the market as a whole.

Source: stockvault.net

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

49 Billionaire Holdings Show Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

27 Billionaire Holdings Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought dividend stocks selected by yield on 10/9/20 represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first slot was claimed by the first of two healthcare representatives - AbbVie [1]. The other was placed seventh - Bristol-Myers Squibb [7].

Second through fourth and ninth places went to financial services representatives - Citigroup [2], American International Group [3], JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) [4], and Goldman Sachs Group [9].

In fifth and sixth places were two industrials sector representatives Raytheon Technologies [5] and General Dynamics (GD) [6].

To complete the October billionaire-loved top-yield dividend ten were two consumer defensive stocks - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) [8] and Procter & Gamble (PG) [10].

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten October Billionaire-Loved Dividend Dogs Showed 19.86%-69.06% Upsides

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 30.04% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire-Loved Dividend Stocks For October 2021

Ten top billionaire-loved dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire-held dividend dogs selected on 10/9/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 28.4% Vs. (33) 22.9% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire-held kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.02% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Citigroup, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.87%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of October 9 were American International Group; Citigroup; Campbell Soup; Raytheon Technologies; Bristol-Myers Squibb, with prices ranging from $29.95 to $61.82.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of October 9 were AbbVie; JPMorgan Chase; Procter & Gamble; General Dynamics; Goldman Sachs Group, whose prices ranged from $87.70 to $207.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Source: YCharts.com

Stocks They Love and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors

These were 50 top stock picks by the billionaire and hedge-fund class as of October 9, 2020. In all cases, these companies represented major holdings (5% or more) of at least one ultra-wealthy person or large hedge fund, if not several. In many cases, these stocks were owned by multiple billionaires.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: stockvault.net

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.