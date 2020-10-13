GlycoMimetics (GLYC) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a platform that generates artificial carbohydrates that act as highly-targeted therapies for diseases. The stock price has been volatile, reaching $25.01 per share in February 2018 when investors expected two therapies in Phase 3 trials, Rivipansel and Uproleselan, to produce positive results. Rivipansel for vaso-occlusive crisis was licensed to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), but in August 2019 it was announced that the trial failed to show sufficient efficacy. I believe that failure colored investor perception of the chance that the trial for uproleselan for AML (acute myeloid leukemia) would succeed. That led to the current low, and in my opinion undervalued, stock price, closing at $3.58 per share on October 12, 2020.

Although I believe the bulk of the value of GlycoMimetics is in uproleselan, this article will focus on rivipansel, based on recent news. For those new to GlycoMimetics, I will then review the status of uproleselan before reaching a conclusion.

Rivipansel Update

Rivipansel is an inhibitor of selectin, which promotes cell adhesion to the walls of blood vessels. It was licensed to Pfizer for VOC (vaso-occlusive crisis) associated with sickle cell disease. Despite good Phase 2 data, in August 2019, Pfizer announced the Phase 3 study had not met its primary or secondary endpoints. In February 2020, Pfizer returned the rights to GlycoMimetics. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics has explored the data from the Phase 3 trial. On June 12, 2020, GlycoMimetics announced that the data showed that, when patients were treated with rivipansel within 26 hours of the onset of pain from a crisis, there were statistically significant improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint of time to readiness for discharge, compared to placebo. Median improvement was 58 hours with p=0.03, which is statistically significant. Biomarkers also showed the drug worked by reducing E-selectin. The safety profile was also good. The trial included pediatric (child) and adolescent patients. These data were later posted online at the September meeting of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research.

While GlycoMimetics is in talks with the FDA about how to proceed, note that the above positive results are post hoc analysis, of a subset not defined for the original trial. The FDA does not usually approve drugs based on subset analysis. So, most likely, a new trial will be needed to confirm that the subset results are not a statistical fluke. That raises the question as to whether it would be better to test rivipansel or GMI-1687, an improved selectin inhibitor, as the best path forward. However, GMI-1687 is preclinical, so focusing on it would involve a further time delay.

The FDA granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for rivipansel on October 5, 2020. This does not mean that the FDA has decided that the data already generated for pediatric patients can be considered for approval of the drug. It might mean that a pediatric trial could take place before an adult trial, which might speed the process and reduce the cost. It does mean that if GlycoMimetics does get an approval for rivipansel for VOC for pediatric patients, it may qualify for a priority review voucher for a different product.

I do not want to assign much stock value to rivipansel until we hear of an FDA-approved plan for moving forward. There may be value in rivipansel, or we may have to wait for GMI-1687 to go through the development cycle, which would likely take at least four years.

Uproleselan Update

When uproleselan started trials for AML, there was little beyond chemotherapy available for AML patients. Over the years, several new therapies have been approved by the FDA, but they target specific, usually genetically defined, subgroups of the cancer. Uproleselan (with chemotherapy) had positive Phase 2 results, and actually improved safety for patients. Usually toxicities are additive, or worse, for combination therapies. For the Phase 1/2 results presented at ASH 2018, for relapsed/refractory patients, median overall survival was 8.8 months. For newly diagnosed AML patients, event-free survival median was 9.2 months. Both are better than historical benchmarks.

But patients, and investors, will just have to wait. Completion of enrollment of 380 relapsed/refractory patients is targeted for the second half of 2021, which means top-line data is not likely before the second half of 2022. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival. A secondary endpoint is rate of mucositis, which was good in the earlier trials. Another secondary endpoint will be complete response rate.

Cash Update

With results still a good two years away, funding is important. As of Q2 results. GlycoMimetics had $150 million as a cash and equivalents balance. The burn rate was under $15 million. If that remains steady, there should be cash to get to the Phase 3 data point. But a new trial for rivipansel would increase the burn rate.

Conclusion

At $3.58 per share GlycoMimetics has a market capitalization of $169 million, not that much more than cash on hand. While there is always considerable risk that a Phase 3 trial will fail even though a Phase 2 trial was positive, I think it is more likely than not the uproleselan will get positive results. The problem for investors is the long wait for data. I expect little activity in the stock until we get into 2022. The exception might be an announcement for a planned path to registration for rivipansel, especially if that involved only a short, small trial. But if the company has even a 50% chance of getting a uproleselan approval, it is undervalued, as revenue for a new AML therapy would likely be substantial. For investors that can stand waiting, accumulating the stock seems like a valid strategy.

