Trends With Benefits #30: Omnichannel Retail With Jeff Macke

The difference separating many of the names into winners and losers is their ability to leverage not only ecommerce, but all channels of marketing to facilitate engagement with their brand.

Among the largest names in retail, as represented by the MVIS U.S. Listed Retail 25 Index, the differences between winners and losers this year is dramatic.

Much like other tech-enabled themes, COVID-19 has accelerated trends in online commerce for retail brands, at least for those that were prepared.

Jeff Macke, investor, financial expert, and former cast member of CNBC's Fast Money joins me to talk about retail stocks and specifically how omnichannel marketing is driving a wedge between winners and losers in the space. We talk about some of the top consumer names today, trends in connected-home fitness and what's happening in your local mall.

Omnichannel Retail Surges

In a recent blog post, The Surge in Online Sales Continues, we highlighted a few retail names who have actually thrived this year, despite many of the headlines highlighting bankruptcies and empty malls. Much like other tech-enabled themes, COVID-19 has accelerated trends in online commerce for retail brands, at least for those that were prepared. As I discuss with Jeff, the story goes beyond just having an online portal, but leveraging omnichannel marketing.

Among the largest names in retail, as represented by the MVIS U.S. Listed Retail 25 Index, the differences between winners and losers this year is dramatic. On one end you have a name like JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's largest online retailer, sporting a 120% gain year-to-date through month-end September, and at the other end, Macy's (NYSE:M) with a nearly 61% decline1. The difference separating many of the names into winners and losers is their ability to leverage not only ecommerce, but all channels of marketing to facilitate engagement with their brand.

Trend or Fad

Listen for Jeff's take on spending on health and wellness, men's cosmetics and bitcoin.

