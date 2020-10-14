While the lithium industry is more promising than ever, it is still being plagued by low prices.

The lithium industry is set to undergo massive change with the rise of EVs. Major lithium companies are already gearing up for ramping lithium demand. However, emerging lithium company Piedmont Lithium (PLL) arguably has the most to gain from the EV wave. Piedmont Lithium is ideally positioned in various booming EV markets, giving the company a great deal of upside potential.

The lithium industry is set to face unprecedented lithium demand from the EV industry.

Source: mineralresources

Well-Positioned for the Coming EV Boom

The EV industry has completely changed the dynamic for lithium companies. The success of Tesla (TSLA), in particular, has catalyzed a shift towards EVs in the auto industry. The lithium-intensive nature of EV battery manufacturing is expected to have positive implications for lithium companies like Piedmont Lithium.

Piedmont Lithium is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on the fast-growing EV industry. Unlike many other major lithium companies, Piedmont Lithium is heavily focused on US operations, or more specifically its North Carolina project. This will give the company an edge in terms of supplying large US-based EV companies like Tesla.

In fact, Piedmont Lithium recently struck an agreement with Tesla to supply Tesla with spodumene concentrate. The agreement, which is a five-year binding deal, is a huge win for Piedmont Lithium considering Tesla's dominance in the EV industry. Piedmont Lithium is expected to devote "approximately one-third of its planned SC6 production of 160,000 tonnes per annum for the initial five-year term."

What's more, the deal could be extended for another five years if Tesla and Piedmont Lithium agree to do so. By establishing a business relationship with the EV behemoth Tesla, Piedmont Lithium is putting itself in a prime position to benefit from EVs' rapid growth.

Piedmont Lithium's relationship with Tesla should differentiate Piedmont Lithium from its competitors. Tesla will require a huge amount of lithium in order to fuel its growing battery business.

Source: Tesla

Lithium Continues to Be a Tough Business

Despite rapidly growing lithium demand, the lithium industry is still plagued with low lithium prices. Piedmont Lithium will be in a tough situation if low lithium prices persist in the coming years, especially as an emerging lithium company.

It does not help that lithium is a relatively abundant material, which means that low prices could continue even with rising lithium demand. Despite the challenges facing the lithium industry, Piedmont Lithium is in a relatively secure position given its agreement with Tesla. Tesla will likely maintain its dominant position within the EV industry and drive EV growth for the foreseeable future.

Lithium prices continue to remain low despite unprecedented demand.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

US Focus

The Piedmont Lithium project is positioned in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, which is one of the premium lithium regions in the US. This alone gives Piedmont Lithium an advantage over competitors. Piedmont Lithium also reported impressive project economics in Q2, with an NPV $1.1 billion and an EBITDA of $280 million.

Tesla continues to obsessively work at pushing down the battery cost curve. By sourcing lithium from regions closer to its battery factories, Tesla will be able to significantly reduce shipping and logistics costs. Whereas many major lithium companies primarily operate in regions like South America, Australia, and China, Piedmont Lithium is focused on the US - the US which will likely continue to be one of the largest EV markets for Tesla and other auto giants for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

While Piedmont Lithium's deal with Tesla is certainly a big deal, Piedmont Lithium is also well-positioned to serve other major auto companies. In fact, Piedmont Lithium is positioned right in the middle of the US Auto Alley where companies like GM (GM) and Ford (F) operate. Given that most of these major auto companies are transitioning to EVs, Piedmont Lithium is well-situated to meet growing lithium demand even without Tesla.

While Piedmont Lithium is still relatively small compared to major players like Albemarle (ALB), the company's deal with Tesla has a potential to propel the company to new heights. Piedmont Lithium skyrocketed to a valuation of ~$493 million as a result of its Tesla deal. Even with the surge, Piedmont Lithium has more upside given how fast the battery market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.