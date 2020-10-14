The Market Is Signaling It's On A Very Serious Tear: Greer
by: Real Vision
Summary
The dollar retracement we saw today coincided with the bond rally and significant sector rotations in the S&P 500.
The Fed will continue its upward pressure on asset prices no matter who wins the presidential election, so there’s good reason to be bullish.
The market seems to be signaling that it is on a serious tear and we are in full reflation rally mode.
The CPI came out today not running anywhere near the inflation target, let alone hot, which shows that for every inflationary move there’s a deflationary move in this market, Tony Greer told Real Vision during