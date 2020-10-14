The company has indicated that despite this surprise inventory glitch at Amazon, Q3 revenues are still expected to show an 80% increase over the same period in 2019, primarily as a result of strong sales at Walmart and CVS.

We now believe that this correction has run its course, and that, for a number of important reasons, Glucose Health shares are poised to move higher between now and year-end.

A pause was to be expected after such an explosive move in Glucose Health share price. The retracement that followed took the shares back to their previous level of strong price support.

This surprise "stock-out" also affected the strong price momentum of Glucose Health shares, as investors experienced a share price gain of over 1,250% in less than seven weeks.

Back-to-back monthly sales increases, each exceeding over 1000%, on Amazon, resulted in an unexpected 8-week inventory "stock-out" of GlucoDown, dampening the extremely strong sales momentum for Glucose Health's flagship diabetic functional beverage.

We wrote our very first article on Glucose Health, Inc., (OTCPK:GLUC) as a Seeking Alpha contributor, back on August 24th of this year. As was the case with Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), we have acquired a sizable position in the shares of Glucose Health and expect the shares to appreciate significantly over the next three to five years.

(Source: Glucose Health website)

In our August article, we made the case that there were some very distinct and unique similarities between GLUC, a micro-cap company with approximately 5.68 million shares in the public float ( only 11.62 million total shares outstanding), and another company which we also discovered very early on in its lifecycle, Celsius Holdings.

First and foremost, both companies are engaged in the development and marketing of functional beverages - a very fast-growing category within the beverage industry. The functional beverage category is expected to grow to $208 billion in sales by 2024. This translates into a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period from 2019 through 2024.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

“The beverage industry is a hotbed of innovation,” said Michelle Gillespie, natural insights analyst for SPINS. “Several segments in the functional and enhanced beverages market showed double-digit growth over the past year, providing consumers with drinks that do more than ever before.”



(Source: CSP Daily News)

Second, both companies have a very unique niche within the functional beverage category. GLUC offers a powdered tea mix which helps individuals maintain healthy glucose levels, as a way to address the growing global diabetes epidemic, while CELH has carved out a very successful niche in the calorie-burning, fitness-energy drink category.

Third, both companies are experiencing tremendous revenue growth. Celsius Holdings revenues have grown at a compounded annual rate of 48.90% over the past three years according to the most recent Reuters data, while Glucose Health, a relatively new entrant in the functional beverage category, has seen revenues grow at a 3-year CAGR of 1,025%.

Fourth, both companies have demonstrated unusual marketing success on Amazon, with each having received strong reviews from those users who have purchased their products through the Amazon website. Celsius Holdings beverages have an average Amazon rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars, while GlucoDown sports an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars, when averaged across all flavors.

Fifth, as can be seen from the two charts below, the shares of both CELH and GLUC have rocketed higher this year, as well as over the past two years, based on the strength of each company's aforementioned revenue growth, and the anticipation that further future revenue growth lies ahead for both of them.

(Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro)

(Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro)

Lastly, the three current members that serve on the Glucose Health Board of Directors, Gerry David, Hal Kravitz and John Fieldly, have a current or previous affiliation with Celsius Holdings.

Let's now dive into some of the reasons that we feel were directly responsible for the stock price of GLUC moving lower, in the past few months, along with the reasons why we feel that the correction/consolidation phase in the shares is now over.

We will also expound on the reasons why we expect the price of GLUC shares to move higher between now and year-end, and throughout the 2021 calendar year.

We believe that there were three main reasons why the shares moved lower during the past few months:

First, the news of an inventory stock-out on Amazon disrupted the very strong back-to-back monthly sales momentum, which had shown a 1048% increase in sales for the month of May and an even bigger 1,284% sales increase for the month of June.

Second, without the necessary inventory to fulfill Amazon orders, GLUC curtailed its advertising campaign, which had previously been announced on May 13, 2020, along with the planned expansion of the TV advertising campaign, which was announced on June 17, 2020. This resulted in the company being unable to provide additional updates regarding monthly sales figures from the Amazon distribution channel.

Third, without much news being disseminated, investors seemed to feel adrift, and many appear to have grown impatient and frustrated.

The lack of this information also left some investors feeling disappointed and concerned about how long the stock-out on Amazon would last. Many decided to take profits, resulting from the dramatic increase in share price that had taken place beginning in early April.

(Source: Stock Scores - annotations by author)

The good news was that the volume during this short-term price correction was modest when compared to the volume surge that accompanied the initial move higher in the share price.

In fact, the price correction from $1.90 achieved on June 15th to the recent low on September 30th was a retracement of 47.3%; close enough to a 50% number often used by some followers of technical analysis who follow Fibonacci numbers.

The bounce from the $1.00 price level during this correction occurred on an increase in volume, which may also be indicative of a short-term bottom being reached for now.

More good news was announced that may have also alleviated some investor concerns.

On September 1st, CEO Murray Fleming announced that the largest production run ever in the history of the company had resulted in some 31,500 lbs. of GlucoDown tea mix being manufactured for shipment to retailers in order to replenish inventory which had previously been depleted as a result of strong consumer demand. This 31,500 lbs. of GlucoDown would ultimately be processed into 50,000 containers of all four flavors of the popular diabetic beverage.

However, it was the additional announcement, that day, of four new "enhanced water" flavors that really got us excited.

(Source: Amazon)

While the tea mix formula is popular with Amazon shoppers, these four all-new enhance water flavors should appeal to a much broader audience of consumers. In fact, we believe that these new products will surpass the already strong consumer appeal of the original GlucoDown formula.

This new, enhanced water product line is expected to become available on Amazon sometime in December 2020.

We also expect that the company will give consideration to pursuing a path of delivering an easy and convenient method of use for these products by selling them in the very popular single-serve stick-packet format. Given the fact that many people today take bottled water with them most everywhere they go, having a pre-measured stick packet that can simply be opened and poured into a plastic container of bottled water makes a great deal of sense from a marketing standpoint. Even more convenient would be to eventually expand this new, enhanced water product line to a "ready-to-drink" beverage delivery system at some point in the future.

Now that the Amazon website shows that all four flavors of the popular GlucoDown tea mix are available for purchase by consumers, we expect to see a resumption of the television advertising which drove sales on Amazon so successfully.

In fact, the silver lining to all this may have been that the company took advantage of the advertising downtime to develop two new commercials which feature a pharmacy setting and a dietician spokesperson.

(Source: YouTube)

You can view these two new commercials here.

GlucoDown is already being sold in both Walmart pharmacies and CVS pharmacy chain stores in select markets throughout the United States. These two distribution channels were helpful in filling the almost two-month void left by the Amazon inventory stock-out, as was recently announced in a press release by Glucose Health on October 1, 2020. That press release indicated that preliminary revenues for the third quarter of 2020 are expected to show an increase of at least 80% over the same period in 2019.

In keeping with our policy of providing a fair and balanced viewpoint, which focuses not just on the potential rewards of our ideas but also points out the inherent risks that may become overlooked by investors, we offer the following for consideration.

We would remind investors that there are substantial risks associated with an investment in GLUC, which we clearly pointed out in our article from August 24, 2020. We encourage readers to review that article if they haven't done so already.

Any investor contemplating making a long-term commitment to shares of Glucose Health should be prepared for the possibility of the unexpected and should familiarize themselves with the risks of investing in companies that trade on the Over-The-Counter market Pink Sheets.

These risks include, but are not limited to, the following:

A lack of liquidity in GLUC shares may occur at times as a result of having only 5.68 million shares in the public float which are available for trading.

Another risk associated with a low public float, along with GLUC having an extremely limited number of shares outstanding, is the possibility of increased volatility in share price. Such volatility may make it difficult to receive timely and accurate price execution for orders. As a result, investors are encouraged to use a price limit when placing trades.

GLUC financials are unaudited. As such, investors must rely on the "Alternative Reporting" method for financial information being made publicly available when making investment decisions.

The company relies primarily on the efforts and business acumen of the CEO, Murray Fleming, and it does not have a full-time Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Office or Chief Operations Officer to assist in the day-to-day business activities.

The company derives its revenues from three primary distribution partners: Amazon, Walmart and CVS Health, Inc. Because the company has a heavy reliance on these three retailers for revenues, the loss of one or more of them in the future could have a detrimental effect on the business of Glucose Health.

The market capitalization of Glucose Health is less than $30 million on a fully diluted basis.

In summary, while it has been a difficult period for GLUC investors to see the company experience close to a two-month outage of popular SKUs on Amazon, things seem to be back to normal concerning the supply chain, and in our view, the fundamental story appears to be getting even stronger than before.

We expect to see a resumption of the strong revenue growth experienced earlier in the year on Amazon, and expect distribution to continue to grow at both Walmart and CVS stores.

In fact, just today, CEO Murray Fleming announced that the number of Walmart pharmacies that will be carrying the GlucoDown Peach Tea Mix has been expanded to include approximately another 500 local Walmart sites.

This will now increase the total number of Walmart stores that make this popular flavor of GlucoDown available to its customers from the current count of around 1,500 stores to roughly 2,000 brick-and-mortar store locations.

Couple that with our expectation of seeing a few more large distribution partners being added during calendar year 2021, and we believe that the share price of GLUC going forward will reflect the optimistic view that we have for this fast-growing micro-cap to produce stellar long-term returns for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUC. Business relationship disclosure: Under Section 17(b) of The Securities Act of 1933, the principals of Altitrade Partners are deemed to have received compensation, in the form of Rule 144 restricted stock, purchased at a discount in a private transaction with CEO Murray Fleming, on September 1, 2020. These shares were not issued by Glucose Health, Inc., and, therefore, did not result in dilution to existing shareholders. The net value of these shares, at the time of issuance, was approximately $375,000. Both parties have mutually agreed that this would be a "one-time only" arrangement. As a result, we do not expect to receive any other compensation, directly or indirectly, now or in the future, from Glucose Health, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving investment advice and ask that readers refrain from asking us for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.



Please remember that this article is a reflection of our current opinion on GLUC. It is based on information that is publicly available at the time we wrote the article. Additional public information may be available but was not brought to our attention at the time we authored the article. We provide sources and links to factual information that we include in our articles but take no responsibility for the accuracy of their content. An investor should consider that new information may become available regarding the company's business activities, financial condition or corporate governance. It is the responsibility of each investor to make sure that they stay abreast of any new developments which may arise, that could have an impact (negative or positive) on their investment.



We currently hold a beneficial interest of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of GLUC. We also own shares of preferred stock Series B, C, & D issued by the company as a part of the normal course of financing activities by the company. We are not considered to be an affiliate or control person of Glucose Health, Inc. and exercise no influence over decisions made by the company, its CEO, or the Board of Directors. An investor should carefully take this information into consideration when assessing the value of our opinions. We make every attempt to be objective in our articles, but there is always the potential for a conflict of interest to exist by virtue of our substantial equity ownership in the company.