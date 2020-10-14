Yet, I believe that in a decade, AAPL's annual dividend will be roughly 3x larger than it is today.

I recently came across Trapping Value's article, "Apple's Lost Decade Ahead" and wanted to offer a response, because while many of the points that the author provided have been on the forefront of my mind as of late regarding Apple's (AAPL) elevated valuation, their "Very Bearish" rating differs significantly from my own, more bullish stance.

While no one can know what will happen in the future, especially when we're attempting to look 10 years out, I agree with the majority of what Trapping Value had to say.

I too recently wrote an article, highlighting my belief that AAPL's valuation is too high.

Whether you focus on the lack of revenue growth and the rising price-to-sales multiple that AAPL shares offer or the stagnant bottom-line growth that AAPL generated in 2019 while seeing its share price skyrocket, which, as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, has resulted in AAPL trading for price-to-earnings multiples that we haven't seen in decades, it seems obvious that shares are expensive in the present.

Even when you factor in the recently increased earnings growth estimates for 2020 and 2021 due to rising 5G demand, the continued success of AAPL's SaaS plans, the dominance of the Apple Watch, and the new work-from-home environment driving renewed interest in the company's hardware, the company's current share price still results in concerning forward-looking multiples.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, AAPL shares are trading for 34.8x consensus 2020 EPS estimates, 28.75x consensus 2021 EPS estimates, and 27.4x consensus 2022 EPS estimates.

All of these are well above AAPL's 20-year average P/E ratio of 12.91x.

They're also well above AAPL's 3-, 5- and 10-year average P/E ratios, which price in the company's success in the mobile space (10-year average), the company's generous shareholder returns (5-year average), and the rise of the company's high margin, reoccurring service sales (3-year average), of 18.2x, 16.4x, and 15.15x, respectively.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph, in recent years, AAPL's success in the services space has allowed the market to re-rate the stock (hardware companies are generally given low multiples due to the cyclical nature of sales and the constant competition/disruption that devices face). However, it's important to note that even though AAPL's services segment is operating at a $52b+ run rate and likely to continue to grow at a double-digit clip, the fact of the matter is, services made up just 22% of AAPL's sales last quarter and it is going to be quite some time (if ever) before the software sales that the market loves so much make up 50% or more of AAPL's overall business.

With that in mind, I think an elevated multiple makes sense, but a ~35x multiple remains irrational.

Personally, I think a ~20x multiple is about right for a company of AAPL's caliber that is expected to post high single-digit/low double-digit EPS growth over the long term.

If AAPL can prove that it can generate Alphabet-like (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) 15-20% EPS growth on a regular basis moving forward, then I think an argument for a higher fair value multiple can be made. But I'm a show-me type of guy and I'm not willing to place bets on that reality happening.

For Apple to trade at a 20x multiple at its current $113 price tag, the company would have to generate $5.65/share in EPS. Looking at current EPS projections, it appears as if it's going to take at least 4-5 years for this to happen. I think this is where Trapping Value arrives at their "lost decade" opinion.

As my colleague Chuck Carnevale says, a basic measure of fair value when looking at an individual equity revolves around whether or not the current valuation of a stock is likely to allow an investor to participate fully in the company's future operational growth.

Assuming AAPL will be playing catch-up (on a fundamental basis) for the first half of the next decade, it is certainly possible that shares underperform. And, with that in mind, I think shares are clearly overvalued. This is why I am not interested in buying AAPL with today's premium attached to shares.

Yet, that doesn't mean I'm interested in selling my shares, either.

Just because I'm not thinking about buying AAPL at these elevated multiples doesn't mean that the company can't/won't help me to achieve my investing goals over the long term.

As I've said before, total returns aren't my #1 priority in the market.

Some people may read this and think, "What? What other goal is there?"

Well, the answer is simple: reliably increasing passive income. In other words, dividend growth. Really, it's all a matter of perspective.

And, regardless of what Apple's valuation is in the present and the impact that this will have on an investor's ability to fully participate in the stock's operational growth moving forward, the valuation of AAPL shares does not affect its ability to continue to generate dividend growth for me.

Let's assume that we do see a big 5G rush next year and AAPL generates $3.93/share in earnings, like analysts are currently calling for. I think that's a somewhat fair, or even safe, assumption given that we're only talking about results 14 months down the road now and I think that it is possible to predict earnings a year out fairly accurately (barring some sort of black swan event).

Then, let's assume that for the rest of the upcoming decade, AAPL compounds its EPS at a 7% annual rate. If this occurs, AAPL's EPS in 2020 will be approximately $7.25/share.

It should be noted that this 7% estimate is conservative. AAPL's EPS growth CAGR over the prior 10 years is roughly 19.6%. With this in mind, I think saying that AAPL can generate ~10% annual EPS growth over the next decade (especially considering the fact that the company is likely to retire a significant amount of its outstanding shares over this period of time, making its bottom-line numbers even easier to achieve) is reasonable. However, for the sake of this article, I will stick to the very conservative 7% market, which is a rate that we've seen the S&P 500 compound at over a very long period of time.

So, back to that $7.25/share figure.

Let's also assume that AAPL continues to stick to the ~25% EPS payout ratio mark that it maintains today. This would imply a dividend of $1.81/share in a decade. Today's forward-looking annual dividend is $0.82/share. By adding another $0.99/share in dividends over the next 10 years, AAPL would be more than doubling the current passive income that it provides me.

Lost decade, indeed (sarcasm).

Let's say that as AAPL matures, it decides to expand its payout ratio to the ~30% mark. That would imply an annual dividend of ~$2.18/share in 2030 (looking at my notably conservative $7.25 EPS estimate).

At a 40% payout ratio (still using that conservative $7.25 EPS estimate) we arrive at an annual dividend of $2.90/share.

If the EPS were to grow at 21% in 2021 and then 10% a year on average after that, we'd be talking about EPS of $9.30 or so in 2030. Slap a 25% payout ratio on that and you arrive at an annual dividend of $2.32. A 30% payout ratio would amount to an annual dividend of $2.79. 40% would be $3.72 which is roughly 4.5x today's $0.82/share payment.

I think you catch my drift. There are many ways to skin this cat, but the point is, I can think of a variety of plausible scenarios where AAPL's annual dividend is roughly 3x larger than today's $0.82/share payment.

No one knows exactly where AAPL's EPS will lie in 2030, but I'd be willing to bet that it's much higher than it is today. And, looking at the company's recent dividend growth trajectory, I would also be willing to bet that AAPL's dividend will be much higher in a decade than it is today as well. And, if this is the case, then Apple's upcoming 10 years will be far from "lost" for patient dividend growth investors.

That basic thesis is all I need to know to hold onto my ~16.5% AAPL weighting.

Will I underperform the market because of this massive weighting over the next decade? Possibly. Then again, AAPL could outperform those conservative growth estimates and/or the market could maintain its ~30x+ multiple on shares moving forward.

There are so many variables at play that I simply don't feel comfortable attempting to cut ties with these high-quality DGI shares. To me, there aren't many companies out there that have a clear path towards a double-digit dividend growth CAGR over the next decade. However, AAPL is one of them (in my opinion, at least).

I've already trimmed that twice in the past because of weighting/valuation concerns and it burnt me both times. I fear that by doing so again, I would be lowering the quality of my portfolio.

Regardless of what AAPL's share price does over the next decade, if I am collecting $2-3.00/share in dividends, I will be a very happy camper.

How does the saying go? Fool me twice, shame on you. Fool me three times, well then, shame on me. It's something like that, anyway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.