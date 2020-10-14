When Less Is More: September 2020 Portfolio Update

I ended up selling a portion of one of my COVID plays: Delta. I could have done better by not wasting my time and effort on these stocks.

The month of September was a little bit frustrating, and it was not because the markets had a slight dip, but it was because of the headlines such as ‘the crash is coming’ and ‘the fall ahead’. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but at the same time, if we start making major portfolio decisions in anticipation of every 10% drop, it would become very difficult to create wealth over the long periods of time. This frustration led me to write ‘A 10% Drop and Theories of Doom and Gloom’, which in retrospect was perfectly timed as it coincided with the S&P500 bottoming at 3237, but being honest, I had no clue if that was going to happen. What I did know, though, was that it was a very good time to pick up some secular compounders at a slight discount and I shared 17 names across tech and healthcare that were experiencing a drop of up to 18%. Some of that discount is gone now, but the lesson learned is don’t try to time the market, and if you like something and see a little bit of discount, then don’t feel shy of nibbling.

Well, the topic of today is not the insane short-minded that we all experience at times but discussing why less is more. I have said a few times by now – buy what you like/buy what you always wanted to buy – and it’s all about having that dream team (i.e., a clearly curated list of stocks) that you want to own in the long term. This also involves what you already own in your portfolio. Now the number of securities in your portfolio+watchlist could be 20, 40, 60, or even 100, depending on how many we can actively analyze and track. I track close to 60-70 securities on a regular basis. But if you are struggling in coming up with such a list, you may have to go back to the first principles of investing and figure out what your investment philosophy is. I shared mine a couple of months ago, and it’s okay to not be 100% sure, or have some flexibility in what kind of stocks you like, but having a clear list is extremely important, as we as having a finite amount of time. There are a number of reasons why I’m advocating for this process:

It will help you in crystallizing your investment philosophy (i.e., what kind of stocks you like / work for you and what don’t), as building the list of stocks that you like and understanding what kind of investor you are, go hand in hand. For example, I now know that I am a ‘growth’ investor at heart, but it took me a long time to realize that. It will force you to take a deeper dive into certain sectors/kinds of stocks and learn the art of rejecting ideas that are not a good fit. I’m not saying that the philosophy or list has to be rigid - it should/would evolve with time - but starting with something in mind is important. Now, I would read Barron’s cover to cover and may not find more than 1-2 names that deserve more research, so it takes quite an effort to convince me about a stock, but it took a lot of time to develop this muscle. Once you track this list, you will start seeing patterns (e.g., if a company always drops after earnings because they guide conservatively) and it could be a good time to pick the name. I bought my NFLX share after Q2 in the same way. The stock was flying high, and I believed they would be cautious in their guidance (looking at past patterns) - and voila, the stock dropped 20%. Now, this may not always happen, but you get the point. We all love complaining about how expensive the market is because we are tracking broad indices. What we tend to forget is that it’s a market of stocks and not the other way around. You would be surprised to know that the correlation between stocks could be as low as 0.19. So even though there are some expensive names, there is also something that is trading at a discount, so having this list will help you in buying that discounted stock with confidence, as you have already done the research, and you know that the company boasts strong fundamentals. I picked my Alteryx shares at ~$120 in the same way in August, and I wrote a few lines about it in my last portfolio update.

Now keep in mind that you don’t have to hit every ball. I don’t own Tesla, or Zoom, or Apple, or Nvidia, or Zoom, or Paypal, in fact, here is a list of top-performing Nasdaq stocks and I don’t own any of it, but I’m doing okay. So, all this to say, prepare a concise list of stocks that you like, continue to analyze and track, and don’t overthink it. Less is more!

So now you know my secret of tracking and managing my portfolio, let me show how I did in the month of September.

Three Objectives of Providing Monthly Portfolio Update

This is my third portfolio update, and I am hoping to achieve the following three things through these write-ups:

Introduce/discuss a concept or answer a recurring question from my readers or debunk an investing myth (Already achieved the first objective. Yay!!) Share how I am tracking against my long-term goal, and in-process inspire you to start reviewing your portfolio regularly and take appropriate measures to achieve those goals Discuss some of the transactions I made during the month and my thought process when buying or selling a security. I am hoping this will help my readers in adjusting their portfolio on a periodic basis.

Okay, let’s get going.

Tracking against my long-term goals

I track my net worth monthly – I know it’s a bit too much, but it helps me in understanding where I am and make appropriate decisions. For a quick background, I am young (mid-30s) and aim to accumulate enough wealth by 50 that at a withdrawal rate of 3.5%, it can cover close to 60% of my current income.

So how am I tracking against that goal?

I am currently tracking at ~24.2% of what I require to be able to draw a sustainable income. It’s a slight drop (~0.3%) compared to the previous month, but that’s perfectly fine.

My savings rate has also been quite good, though I know that the last quarter of the year is not going to be so good. But overall after saving ~99% of what I was targeting to save by the end of the year, I do deserve a treat.

My Stock Portfolio, Holdings, and Return

Before I show you the table with a bunch of numbers, let me orient you around some changes I made recently. It’s all to share my perspective on which holdings I would consider adding at current prices, so I added a ‘Fair Price Estimate’ column as well as a ‘Verdict’ one. A few notes:

The fair price estimate is derived by multiplying the $2021/22 EPS Estimate (Sales Estimate for High Flyers) with a multiplier. The EPS/Sales estimate is based on the data points from SeekingAlpha, though I did massage numbers for stocks that are going through turmoil right now (e.g., Boeing, Schlumberger, Royal Caribbean).

The multiplier used is my back of the envelope estimate. Except for CMG and NFLX – the ones I have done deeper analysis on – use these multipliers with caution.

You may notice the ‘Wait’ flag for most of the high flyers and a few consistent compounders. I consider these to be solid buys, but the markets have risen at breakneck speed and there could always be some short-term pullbacks. In fact, there was one in September, but not sure how many of us were actually able to add something meaningful to the portfolio. Btw, notice I didn’t use the typical “Buy, Sell, Hold” convention, because I don’t think it’s actionable enough.

Name Ticker % Weight Holding Period (Months) $ Cost Basis Total Return $ Current Price $ 2021/22 Normalized EPS Estimate ( TTM Sales / Share for High Flyers) Multiplier $ Fair Price Estimate Verdict Consistent Compounders Alphabet Inc A GOOGL 3.5% 38 909.4 61% 1,464.0 56.5 30X 1,696.2 Buy Facebook Inc A FB 3.3% 33 155.1 69% 261.7 10.0 35X 351.1 Buy The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 3.3% 38 39.0 19% 46.4 4.3 12X 52.0 Buy Microsoft Corp MSFT 3.0% 35 72.2 191% 210.2 7.3 25X 183.3 Wait UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH 2.5% 42 166.7 87% 311.8 18.5 20X 369.6 Wait Mastercard Inc A MA 2.2% 23 200.0 69% 338.2 8.7 30X 261.3 Wait VanEck Vectors India Growth Ldrs ETF GLIN 2.3% 28 38.4 -27% 28.1 - - NA FedEx Corp FDX 2.1% 22 161.3 56% 251.5 12.8 20X 256.6 Buy Stryker Corp SYK 1.8% 22 152.4 37% 208.4 8.9 20X 177.2 Buy CVS Health Corp CVS 1.5% 36 62.0 -6% 58.4 7.5 12X 90.2 Buy Wells Fargo & Co WFC 1.5% 27 36.2 -35% 23.5 2.0 12X 24.1 Buy Booking Holdings Inc BKNG 1.4% 33 1,880.0 -9% 1,710.7 68.8 30X 2,062.8 Wait TD US Index e TDB952 0.8% 3 57.7 4% 60.2 - - - NA 13 Holdings 29.2% 29 - 29.1% - - - - - High Flyers Shopify Inc A SHOP 10.0% 43 96.6 960% 1,023.8 17.9 60X 1,074.0 Wait Square Inc A SQ 4.3% 39 39.1 316% 162.6 13.6 12X 163.1 Wait ServiceNow Inc NOW 4.1% 14 232.2 109% 485.0 20.9 25X 521.5 Wait Peloton Interactive Inc PTON 5.1% 8 25.9 283% 99.2 9.3 10X 93.1 Wait Amazon.com Inc AMZN 3.3% 21 1,366.3 130% 3,146.9 646.8 5X 3,234.0 Wait JD.com Inc ADR JD 3.3% 27 31.4 147% 77.6 63.0 1X 63.0 Wait Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA 3.3% 30 170.4 72% 294.0 29.3 10X 292.7 Wait Livongo Health Inc LVGO 3.2% 5 60.3 132% 140.1 2.9 50X 143.5 Wait Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Class A CMG 2.6% 55 321.6 287% 1,243.7 202.1 5X 1,010.3 Avoid Workday Inc Class A WDAY 2.5% 14 174.4 23% 215.1 17.2 15X 258.3 Buy Adyen NV ADR [[Adyey]] 2.0% 3 28.7 29% 37.1 2.3 15X 34.5 Buy Redfin Corp RDFN 1.7% 3 40.0 25% 49.9 9.3 5X 46.6 Buy Netflix Inc NFLX 1.3% 3 489.0 2% 500.0 51.5 10X 515.3 Wait Alteryx Inc Class A AYX 1.3% 2 119.1 -5% 113.6 7.1 25X 178.3 Buy Slack Technologies Inc Class A WORK 0.9% 4 31.5 -15% 26.9 1.4 25X 34.3 Buy Lemonade Inc Ordinary Shares LMND 0.9% 3 75.7 -34% 49.7 8.6 10X 85.8 Buy TAL Education Group ADR TAL 1.0% 28 41.2 85% 76.0 5.9 10X 58.8 Wait Ncino Inc Ordinary Shares NCNO 0.7% 3 75.1 6% 79.7 1.9 50X 96.0 Wait XP Inc Class A XP 0.6% 3 49.0 -15% 41.7 2.3 20X 46.2 Wait Trip.com Group Ltd ADR TCOM 0.6% 33 44.6 -30% 31.1 7.9 5X 39.4 Avoid PagerDuty Inc PD 0.4% 4 25.1 8% 27.1 2.3 20X 46.6 Buy Sogou Inc ADR SOGO 0.4% 28 11.4 -22% 8.9 2.9 5X 14.7 Avoid 22 Holdings 53.3% 17 - 110.2% - - - - - Special Situations Schlumberger Ltd SLB 2.3% 59 44.7 -65% 15.6 2.0 15X 30.0 Avoid iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF XEG 2.2% 46 6.9 -54% 3.2 - - NA General Motors Co GM 2.3% 36 33.9 -13% 29.6 4.4 10X 44.3 Buy Royal Caribbean Group RCL 1.8% 7 48.1 34% 64.7 10.0 10X 100.0 Avoid General Electric Co GE 1.8% 36 10.2 -39% 6.2 1.0 12X 12.0 Avoid Delta Air Lines Inc DAL 1.3% 6 17.8 71% 30.6 6.0 8X 48.0 Avoid Simon Property Group Inc SPG 1.3% 7 53.4 21% 64.7 10.4 10X 103.5 Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR TEVA 1.2% 37 12.3 -27% 9.0 2.6 8X 21.0 Buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA 1.4% 36 51.4 -30% 35.9 5.2 10X 52.4 Buy Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 0.8% 7 43.6 -21% 34.3 5.0 12X 60.0 Avoid Alaska Air Group Inc ALK 0.7% 32 42.9 -15% 36.6 5.0 10X 50.0 Avoid Boeing Co BA 0.5% 7 104.6 58% 165.3 10.0 18X 180.0 Avoid 12 Holdings 17.5% 26 - -32.1% - - - - -

Okay so here is a snapshot of my portfolio performance against the S&P500 TR. And to be honest, I feel very good about what it has done so far. Honestly, considering my heavy exposure to tech and in general high growth stocks, I was expecting a higher drop in the month, but seems the portfolio is more resilient than what I thought it would be. Even during the correction, my high flyers and consistent compounders continue to lead while ‘Special Situations’ or so-called value buys lagged. The month overall was quiet in terms of the number of transactions, but I have a few to share.

1 Stock Sell

Delta (DAL) @ 34.57– This was a pure COVID play that worked out okay. I would have been better buying secular compounders from my list rather than betting on an airline in the middle of a turmoil. Anyways, only trimmed it by 28% while making a gain of ~50%, so I can live with it. The next limit sell is set at $36.97.

1 Stock Buy

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) @35.71 – Due to some reason, I continue to hold faith in the age old big pharma. I feel they have been thrown out with the bathwater, and 3 years down the line we may see them the same way we see Walmart and Target today. Anyways, I may regret it, but I did add a few Walgreens to my portfolio.

Wrapping Up

The ability to crystallize your investment philosophy and preparing the list of stocks you want to buy go hand in hand and deserve a bit of thought. Considering we all have a limited amount of time, prepare a well thought out list and that would require throwing a number of ideas out of the window, and that’s okay. The philosophy will evolve, the list will change and maybe some of the stocks you threw out of the window in the first place may come back, but all that is part of the process. Keep in mind less is more, and you don’t have to hit every ball.

My portfolio has been able to perform well in September (to my surprise) and YTD, and I am glad about it. By the time, I write the next update, we may already know who’s going to be the next president of the United States, and that will change everything (or nothing). Who are we to say? Before I close, I do want to put a spotlight on Peloton (PTON) and FedEx (FDX). PTON had continued to amaze me, and though it has run quite a bit, I am extremely bullish. I feel it’s a monopoly in the making and could easily become a $100B stock in a few years. FedEx is now featured in the spotlight 2 months in a row and I also recently wrote about it in my Industrials piece on why I love FedEx and see it to be a long-term compounder. Both stocks played a big role in supporting my portfolio during the well-deserved September correction.

If you like what you've read here and want to see more, click "Follow" to receive instant notification when I publish my next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, PTON, DAL, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold all securities mentioned in my portfolio.