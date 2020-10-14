Is GM's investment in Nikola just a stealthy way to spin off GM's EV business?

(Source: Toyota)

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) has had many public relations issues ever since its inception, and Toyota's (TM) recent announcement that it will deliver, in conjunction with part-owned Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY), a hydrogen-fueled semi-truck (known as Class 8 trucks) in 2021 is another one.

This would be in direct competition with Nikola's hydrogen FCV (Fuel Cell Vehicle) semi the Two due to be delivered in 2023.

Competing with Toyota-Hino will not be easy, and here are 5 reasons why Toyota will probably win this race.

1. Toyota-Hino are real businesses with real revenue and profits

Toyota is a huge company with revenues of $275 billion per year. Hino is a subsidiary of Toyota that generates $16 billion of revenue per year. In contrast, Nikola reported $36,000 in revenue for its most recent quarter.

For assets, Nikola has $925 million in assets ($698 million in cash) vs. $12 billion for Hino. With all that cash, Nikola can certainly gear up to produce vehicles, but it will take a while. Hino is ready to go right now.

And, of course, Nikola now has the expertise of General Motors (GM) on its side. GM has revenue of $137 billion a year and certainly has the wherewithal to support Nikola's future development. More on the GM-Nikola relationship later.

2. Toyota produced its first FCV semi in 2017

Toyota jumped the gun back in 2017 when it installed FCV fuel cells in a Kenworth semi. So, the company has experience in heavy trucks not only with Hino but with FCV-powered semis.

Neither NKLA nor GM has any actual experience with Class 8 vehicles, let alone FCV class 8 vehicles.

Toyota will be contributing its extensive FCV fuel cell knowledge via 5,680 FCV patents. In fact, the company is releasing all its FCV patents to the public, causing another potential problem for Nikola. Free patents make anyone who wants to get into the FCV fuel cell power business an expert by using Toyota's patents. That means more potential competitors for Nikola. See the article: "Toyota Opens Its Fuel Cell Vehicle Patents for Free Use".

I am able to find only 26 Nikola patents, none of which apply to FCV fuel cells. But 9 of them do apply to windows and doors. See here and here.

3. Hino has been in the truck business for 75 years, Nikola for about 75 weeks

In 2019, Hino produced 197,000 trucks. So far, Nikola has produced zero.

And once Nikola produces the vehicles, how will it sell them? Currently, the company is trying the direct route by selling to large users such as Anheuser-Busch (BUD).

(Source: Nikola Corp.)

Hino, on the other hand, not only sells directly but also has over 200 dealers just in the US providing service and parts as well as sales.

Over-the-road trucks have a need for service, wherever they happen to be. How will Nikola handle those customer needs? (Hint: GM has thousands of service centers nationwide.)

4. NKLA is vastly overpriced compared to Hino

In the age of an IPO-per-day and spaced out SPAC's producing NKLAs by the score it is no wonder that old-line companies like Hino (and GM for that matter) are tossed prematurely into the dustbin of auto history.

Hino is a world-wide company selling 200,000 trucks a year with a total of $16 billion in sales and a MV (Market Value) of $3.8 billion.

NKLA is a new company with zero sales now and very little projected for at least the next 2 years or so and has a MV of $9 billion.

If Hino beats NKLA to market with the first viable FCV Class 8 truck will its MV go up dramatically? I doubt it.

But what will happen to NKLA's price if that happens? Possibly a big drop in MV would ensue.

5. Is GM's investment in NKLA just a stealthy way to spin off GM's EV business?

GM CEO Mary Barra said this recently after being asked about an EV spin-off:

We are open to looking at and evaluating anything that we think is going to drive long-term shareholder value. Nothing is off the table."

Might I suggest that comment would fit in perfectly if the company would expand its connection to Nikola with more EV products beyond just trucks?

How hard is it to imagine a Silverado Badger?

GM could contribute more EV products to the combined company, as well as unlimited resources currently unavailable to Nikola.

Why not the Cadillac Lyriq too? Take that, Tesla (TSLA).

GM could take advantage of Nikola's hype and elevated MV without the time, risk, and expense of carrying out its own IPO.

Analysts like Deutsche Bank's Emmanuel Rosner might jump right in, since he said this:

Deutsche Bank auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner is sticking with his calls that (1) GM's electric vehicle business should be spun off and (2) it's worth a lot more on public markets than part of GM. Rosner - who put forth his spin-off call on GM's EV business several weeks ago - said in a note Wednesday the business could be worth $10 billion to $100 billion as a separate entity. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

GM already has 11% of Nikola, and by throwing in its EV business, could take over Nikola and actually give it real EV products to sell. And it would make GM shareholders very happy in the process.

Game, set, match.

Conclusion

When you look at Nikola's history it looks like the company spent a lot of money hiring talented graphic artists and public relations people. If you look at Toyota-Hino, it looks like it hired great engineers instead.

I think Toyota-Hino wins that match-up.

The Toyota-Hino announcement throws a wrench into Nikola's theoretical dominance of the FCV semi Class 8 truck market. Toyota-Hino is big, real, and has lots of experience and money. I don't see how Nikola beats Toyota-Hino in that market.

But if Nikola expands its relationship with GM as described above, that doesn't really matter. In 5 years, no one will remember the reasoning for Nikola's existence before the GM takeover.

GM remains a buy while, at this time, Nikola is strictly a trading vehicle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.