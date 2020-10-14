Big, Cheap Mortgage REITs

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series, we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

Besides being big, they both have big discounts to NAV, internal management, and lower-than-average recurring operating expenses.

We’re focusing on the two big REITs today, talking about our bullish outlooks on American Capital Agency Corp. and Annaly Capital Management.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price -to-Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $5.22 $5.19 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.96 $16.69 $16.02 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.89 $11.11 $9.94 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $14.03 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.88 $8.39 $7.35 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.86 $6.79 $5.85 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.73 $7.24 $5.32 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.71 $13.41 $9.47 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.51 $5.63 $2.85 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.01 $2.75 $2.77 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.88 $3.17 $2.80 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.82 $15.68 $12.88 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.82 $10.63 $8.67 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.70 $3.17 $2.21 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.65 $4.51 $2.95 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.61 $2.85 $1.74 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.89 $19.39 $17.19 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.77 $10.77 $8.25 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.62 $4.35 $2.69 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

- We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020. AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

- We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP. MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Remember that these are price-to-trailing book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don’t ever try to simply “buy yield”. Dividend yields often comes up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best, and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Annaly Capital Management

(Source: The REIT Forum)

It’s rare to catch Annaly Capital Management at a discount to book value greater than .15. However, the current estimated price-to-book value ratio (using our estimates) is .83. That means a discount of .17. The math is pretty simple. One minus the price-to-book ratio gives you the "discount to book".

Note: For these mortgage REITs, we are using book value interchangeably with NAV (net asset value). This is fine when discussing mortgage REITs, but should never be done with equity REITs in the United States. It's a difference in accounting rules.

So, why NLY? The REIT withstood the huge plunge in March and was able to hold onto much of its portfolio, enabling it to enjoy a rebound in asset prices. The REIT should also benefit as investors recognize wider spreads in its “net interest margin” metrics.

Much of that gain should be driven by the drop in its cost of funds following adjustments to the hedge portfolio to take advantage of lower rates. We shouldn’t expect a discount this size to last very long.

AGNC

(Source: The REIT Forum)

AGNC is in a good position. Shares trade at an estimated 17% discount. While some investors may complain that the REIT “only” has a dividend yield of 10.26%, it is paying out a mere 8.52% on estimated NAV. That’s great for sustainability. When the REIT’s dividend yield on NAV is low, that is generally positive for sustainability.

There are other things to consider as well, but that’s a quick test that will often lead you in the right direction.

AGNC also reduced the interest rate on its hedge portfolio, as demonstrated below:

(Source: AGNC.)

See the red box? That is a substantial decrease in the rate on AGNC's swaps. That drives the economic interest expense lower, which improves other metrics like net interest margin and net interest spread. When investors move past the panic of March 2020 in this sector, these REITs could move to trade much closer to book value.

Q1 2020 was ugly, no doubt about it. However, Q2 2020 was pretty great:

(Source: AGNC.)

Q3 2020 should turn out pretty solid as well.

In Q2 2020, we saw the return of stronger NIS (Net Interest Spread):

(Source: AGNC.)

How did it improve so much?

The average yield on assets was declining, but not as quickly as the cost of funds:

(Source: AGNC.)

With an improving earnings profile, we could see investors getting excited about the sector again. Of course, by the time every investor is thrilled about mortgage REITs, we’ll be taking gains off the table. How will you know investors are getting pumped about the sector? You’ll see far higher price-to-book value ratios.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bullish rating on NLY and AGNC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, ARR-C, TWO-E, TWO-A, NYMTP, NRZ-C, TWO-B, NRZ-B, NRZ, AGNC, NLY, NYMT, GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.