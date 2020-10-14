Too many issues to consider this merger feasible. Forget about it.

Paul Sankey of Sankey Research argued in a note last week that Chevron and Exxon Mobil should merge.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Introduction

Let's assume that Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are considered two equal parts of a more significant business entity called "NewChevron," created after a hypothetical merger. This idea has been entertained by Sankey Research and discussed on Barron's on October 12, 2020.

Now, one analyst thinks it is time for drastic action. Paul Sankey of Sankey Research argued in a note last week that Chevron and Exxon Mobil should merge, creating an even more mega mega-major oil company that would be more efficient and resilient during the downturn. And even though Exxon is the most famous name in oil, at least in North America, he thinks the combined company should be called Chevron.

Both companies are now roughly at the same size in Market Capitalization (see chart below with actual dividend yield). It may suggest that a merger based on an all-stock transaction could be feasible and beneficial in terms of synergies.

Those two US companies are also the most prominent oil supermajors far above the European majors such as Total SE (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), and others. I have indicated ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) below but is not considered an integrated supermajor anymore.

Note: Exxon Mobil market capitalization was around $417 billion in 2013.

Let's also imagine that both companies are somehow allowed legally to merge into a "more efficient" business based on the famous saying:

The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

This phrase is a well-known axiom that has been commonly attributed to the Greek philosopher Aristotle (maybe partially wrongly attributed).

It is an axiom that defines what we name commonly cost synergies, which has been the fundamental motive of most business mergers and acquisitions in modern history.

The concept of external diseconomies of scale

What is the concept of external diseconomies of scale?

External diseconomies of scale can result from constraints of economic resources or other constraints imposed on a firm or industry by the external environment within which it operates. Typically, these include capacity constraints on common resources and public goods or increasing input costs due to price inelasticity of supply for inputs.

In this instance, both Chevron and Exxon Mobil may have passed the Q* lower limit and now, for different circumstances, are experiencing an increase in average cost while maintaining or increasing output (oil & gas, chemical, etc.)

At point Q*, this firm is producing at the point of lowest average unit cost.

Idea: By merging two similar-sized businesses that show external diseconomies of scale, we can create financial redundancies that can be identified and eliminated. Hence, it is turning two businesses with increasing average costs per output to a combined company back to economies of scale again.

Sankey’s rationale is that a merger would allow the companies to cut costs, reduce capital expenses, and—particularly for Exxon—re-establish a new dividend level so that investors aren’t constantly worrying about it. Exxon has been dealing with constant speculation this year about whether it will have to cut its dividend, because the company has not been able to pay it with free cash flow. Its stock now yields more than 10%.

To give a recent example in the same industry, we learned that two UK-based offshore oil and gas companies Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) and Chrysaor, are set to merge in an all-stock transaction about a week ago.

Note: The mega-merger discussed here is different from the recent acquisition of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) by Chevron Corp. I recommend reading my article on the subject here.

An excellent article that I recommend reading is called the "pros and cons of mergers."

NewChevron: Numbers and Charts

The new company would represent a market cap of $286 billion today, which was incidentally Exxon Mobil's market cap at the start of 2020.

1 - Net debt

The combined Net debt as of June 30, 2020, is estimated at $84.04 billion. However, the Net debt has increased to $100.58 billion after Chevron acquired Noble Energy.

The aggregate Chevron and Noble Energy net debt is now $31.08 billion, including the Noble MLP debt [Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners in 2016 (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)]

Note: The Net debt is the total debt minus cash on hand. Chevron's total debt was $34.05 billion, and Exxon Mobil's was $69.50 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Sankey Research believes:

The combined company’s debt capacity is enormous in the current environment, with Chevron having recently issued debt at an all-time corporate low rate; coupons of under 2.5%, ”This is also an enormous financial arbitrage as regards both companies but particularly Exxon. They can borrow money at under 2.5% but have a 10%+ dividend yield at Exxon. Obviously, one alternative strategy would be for a massive debt issuance and buyback at Exxon, that could say, double debt, take $30 billion into buyback, and essentially reduce scale by one-third, notably reduce the dividend burden by $2 billion to $3 billion per year."

This argument seems a pure fantasy, in my opinion.

Finally, the NewChevron will have a tremendous debt-to-equity ratio.

2 - Immediate synergies: Lower CapEx and reduced administrative expenses. Not so fast

Sankey Research believes that:

A merger would allow them to rebalance that equation. They could quickly become more efficient, cutting administrative expenses ($11 billion for Exxon and $4 billion for Chevron) and reducing capital expenditures by about $10 billion.

So far, we know that Exxon Mobil has reduced CapEx for 2020 to $23 billion, and Chevron Corp. has reduced it to $14 billion.

The NewChevron will have a combined initial CapEx of $37 billion. I do not buy that "NewChevron" can further reduce CapEx by about $10 billion? I could imagine a reduction in the range of $2 to $4 billion at the most.

I recommend reading my articles about the 2Q'20 results for Chevron here and Exxon Mobil here.

3 - Revenues and Net income

I would not comment on the revenues and net income because I consider the 2Q'20 atypical. A quick look at 2Q'20 would show a combined revenue of $46.1 billion and a net loss of $9.35 billion.

4 - Upstream details

Finally, both integrated companies have a sizeable upstream production that combined would be 6,626K Boep/d (not including Noble Energy, which was about 390K Boep/d in Q1'20). The US upstream combined was 2,060K Boep/d in 2Q'20 (904K Boep/d were produced from the Permian Basin).

Details equivalent production per company.

The US production detail for Exxon Mobil was 29.4% of the total input, while the Permian production was 298K Boep/d representing 27.9% of the US output.

Chevron had a US oil equivalent production of 992K Boep/d or 33.2% of the total output,

with the Permian production representing 61.2% of the US production.

5 - Downstream and chemical

This segment is secondary, with weak margins for both companies.

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of minus $1.01 billion compared to $729 million in the same quarter last year. The sheer decline came from the refined product sales margins and severance payments.

Exxon Mobil's earnings also achieved a loss of $618 million in Q2'20 compared to a gain of $1,331 million. Weak margins were the culprit.

It is not clear how this segment can be consolidated.

6 - Potential need for a "rebranding" and an opening to green energy

Sankey Research said:

The new company would be rebranded as Chevron and one of its first moves could be to announce “sweeping carbon reduction targets in the context of a new acceptance of climate change

This idea seems nonsensical. How "rebranding" the new company will change anything to the puzzle? I do not see how Exxon Mobil will be willing to let go of its valuable business name in exchange for what?

Conclusion

This exercise was an excellent attempt to compare Exxon Mobil and Chevron in terms of balance sheet and upstream production. Of course, it is succinct and doesn't cover the entire subject.

What surprises me the most is that Sankey Research is intrigued enough to write such a nonsensical idea but quickly explains that it is highly unlikely.

The major obstacles are numerous and inescapable.

Chevron and Exxon Mobil have two different approaches from a corporate strategy's perspective, and I do not see how this fundamental difference can be squared? Exxon Mobil is spending more CapEx on the oil segment, especially in Guyana, while Chevron turns slowly into gas and renewables.

Second, a massive merger between two US oil producers could also raise regulatory questions. This merger between these two large oil groups may offer them a dominant position in the USA's oil market that might create a monopoly.

Third, how to deal with a fair dividend for the newco?

Thus, forget about it.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term both as well.