September Jobs: The Low-Hanging Fruit Has Been Harvested

In the employer survey we see a big split between education and high density services doing rather poorly, and the rest not so bad.

The household survey shows several splits in the recovery: gender, race, and income. I bet you can guess who’s coming out on top.

Nonfarm payrolls have still not crossed the nadir of the Great Financial Crisis. There is still a long road back to zero.

What’s Left?

The monthly jobs surveys are always pretty complex, and they have become more so during the pandemic. People are churning in and out of the workforce at an astounding rate. BLS is having methodological issues due to the practical challenges to these surveys during a pandemic.

But the biggest source of complexity is that the recovery is split across several axes: gender, race, income, and goods versus services. We’ll break all this down, but I have to warn you, it’s not simple.

But the question I keep asking myself every month is “where are the new jobs going to come from?” In September, it got harder to answer that question. There is some room to run in manufacturing, health care, and a little more in education, but the rest is going to be difficult. Almost half of remaining lost jobs are in high density services: leisure, hospitality, travel, passenger transportation, etc. These categories are flat for a couple of months now, and it’s hard to see that changing until people feel more comfortable in crowded places.

Finally, I like to compare everything we are experiencing to the Great Financial Crisis. It is recent enough that almost everyone reading this remembers it well, and until now, it is the worst economic disaster of our lifetimes.

So we are not even back to the GFC nadir, and that green line is flattening out. Also, we are about to lose the little bump we are currently getting from the 2020 census. As you can see, the 2010 census gave a little temporary boost to employment during the last recovery.

We have a long road to zero. The last time, it took over 6 years for nonfarm payrolls to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Why NSA?

Unlike most analysts, I have been mostly using the not seasonally adjusted numbers since this all started. Why?

Under normal circumstances, the adjustments are important, because without them, every January and July would look like recessions.

I pulled out the recent action so you can see what a more normal 10-year period of NSA payrolls looks like.

But never has seasonality been less relevant. The adjustments are multiplicative, not additive, so they can be very large when we are dealing with large changes like we are now. BLS has shifted the unemployment insurance adjustments to additive, but the jobs adjustments remain multiplicative, and they are over-adjusting.

But most importantly, I want the answer to the question, "How many Americans were employed in mid-September?" The not seasonally adjusted numbers answer that question, or at least try to.

We just got a great example of why the NSA numbers are a better view right now. September is the first full month of schools open, and so we are finally getting to see what is happening in that sector:

Many people were surprised by the adjusted number going down in September. If you were just following the adjusted numbers over the summer, you would not have seen the looming crisis in education employment, with 1.8 million missing jobs, 20% of remaining lost jobs.

The Household Survey: A Real Mess

The household survey has been a real mess since this all began, but BLS is finally beginning to get their arms around the two biggest methodological issues that have been plaguing them.

Households participate in the survey for 8 months. Without in-person interviews, the response rate has been very poor, and also heavily skewed towards households that onboarded into the process pre-pandemic. This is finally getting a little better.

The difference between the response rates in September and the incoming average from February is now under 10 pp for all the months, and the total difference is only 3.5 pp, by far the lowest it has been since March. But you will notice that the early months of the survey are still lagging worse than the later months. This means the results are still pretty skewed towards households that onboarded before June. There’s no telling what effects this sort of bias will have.

The other issue is coding error by the Census Bureau interviewers, now 7 months in a row. I am fairly astounded by that. The error represented about 800,000 people not properly counted as unemployed in September, down from 7.5 million in April. All numbers will be adjusted for this error if needed and possible.

Finally, I am going to focus more on employment rates than the more usual unemployment rates. Someone is considered “employed” if they have a job, which is very simple. Employment rates are simply the number employed divided by the civilian adult population. But someone is considered “unemployed” only if they have looked for a job in the previous 4 weeks. Otherwise, they are considered out of the "civilian labor force," the denominator of the unemployment rate. The problem with this is that there has been unusual churn in that denominator, as people are fluidly moving in and out of the workforce, as defined by the household survey.

I’m showing both the adjusted and unadjusted numbers there, but you can see the unusual amount of action in that unemployment rate denominator, so that is really throwing off the headline number (in addition to the coding error). But moreover, the employment rate answers the question: “how many people who had jobs in February don't have one anymore?”

The answer, according to the household survey, is 11 million. As you can see, this was the smallest monthly increase in employment since we hit bottom in April.

September saw less that a third of August’s gain. This is slowing down considerably.

So please treat all this data, especially the household report, as a close approximation of reality.

Split On Several Axes

When we get to the employer survey we will see a split between good-producing and services-providing industries. But in the household survey the biggest splits that shows up is gender, race and income. First gender:

The male employment rate is down 6% since February, but the female employment rate is down 9%. One of the key issues has been child care, and with schools openning up, more women felt able to return to work. The spread between the two is the lowest it has been at 2.9 pp of February's ratios.

Next, race:

*Subject to coding error, but insufficient data to split out.

White employment is down about 6%, but black and hispanic are both closer to 10% down. This gap is not narrowing like the gender one. So the recovery is favoring white males over other groups.

The final split is income, and this one is dramatic. Economist Ernie Tedeschi is doing some great work through the pandemic, sorting out the mess of data we have, including the flood of limited but useful real-time indicators.

Ernie Tedeschi via Washington Post

As you can see there is a huge split in employment among income quartiles, with the highest-earning households doing just fine, and the lowest still off by about a quarter. The middle quartiles are also doing very poorly.

My interpretation has to do with the crash in high density services, which in the jobs data mostly comes in the leisure and hospitality category. These are services disproportionately used by wealthier people: full-service restaurants and bars, entertainment, personal care, and travel. They are not using them right now like pre-pandemic, substituting some goods for their homes, but mostly banking the savings.

But the people who provide those services are largely not from high income households — their customers have higher incomes than they do. The high income households’ increased savings was formerly their income. So people in these jobs are doing very poorly right now, and there doesn’t seem to be relief until people feel more comfortable in crowded places. We’ll look at this a lot more when we turn to the employer survey, but this is certainly not helping

The Household Survey: Two Indicators

There are two very important indicators in the household survey of where we are headed. The first we have already looked at, the labor force participation rate. This is the portion of the civilian population that either has a job, or has looked for one in the past 4 weeks.

So it is headed down again 2 months in a row now. Translated into people:

Of the 11 million workers that had jobs in February and no longer do, 4.2 million have stopped looking for work, even if they want a job. Another net 300,000 who were unemployed pre-pandemic also dropped out.

Let’s combine this with the second indicator, permanent versus temporary job losses. Early on, the vast majority of job losses were classified as temporary, but slowly those have shifted to employed, but also the permanent pile. At the same time, people are falling out of the workforce at an astounding rate, surpassing 2009-10.

This charts the changes versus February. Overall, 11.3 million people who were in the labor force in February either dropped out of the labor force or became unemployed by September. As you can see, that is way down from April, when it was over 33 million. What’s concerning in the first place is that September was the smallest drop in that total since the bottom in April.

But also, the composition of the remaining 11.3 million that lost their job or dropped out of the workforce is more concerning because it is beginning to favor permanent job losses, and people who have dropped out and don’t even want a job anymore. The same categories, but expressed as a percentage of the total change in unemployed and labor force dropouts:

Back in May, 72% of all this churn was temporary. Now almost half are unemployed with permanent job losses, or labor force dropouts who don’t even want a job anymore. The permanent losses are pretty self-explanatory, and there was a wave of month/quarter-end layoffs the last week of September, after the survey period. They will show up in the October report.

But the light blue boxes are the more troubling, as they represent people who have really severed ties with the working world. Remember, “not in labor force” just means that these people have not looked for work in the past 4 weeks. We are talking about people who tell interviewers they do not intend to look again. As you can see, those numbers really jumped after July, now 28% of the combined group.

We see here again signs that women feel forced to stay home for child care:

So women are 63% of that 3.2 million people who decided to call it quits for good. But notice the number of men doubled in September, so that is not the only thing driving it.

The Employer Survey: Goods and Services

The employer survey looks at the situation from the other side of the coin. The response rates have been normal here for a few months, though they are leaning more heavily than before on internet surveys as opposed to phone interviews, and that’s always a methodological concern.

Because they interview employers, there are important differences with the household survey.

As the name “nonfarm payrolls” implies, the employer survey does not include agricultural jobs. The household survey put these at 2.3 million in September.

It also does not include unincorporated self-employed (9.5M in household), unpaid family workers (76k in household), or private household workers (683k in household), which are all included in the household survey.

The household survey is limited to workers 16 and over, while the employer survey is not. There’s no way of knowing what the under-16 number is.

The employer survey overcounts multiple jobs holders. The household survey put this at 6.5 million in September.

So it’s measuring different things, and what it is good for is separating out industries and payroll. What we see is two trends. We see a similar pattern as in consumption, with high-density services dragging down the rest. In the employer report, these are categorized and leisure, hospitality, passenger transportation, travel, etc. But now that we have September data, we have a better understanding of what is going on in education, and it is not pretty.

Education employment is still down 12% from February levels and high-density services down 17%. The rest is down 2.7%, which is not great, but miles better by comparison. 68% of remaining lost jobs, 6.2 million, are in those green and blue lines. Those two categories were 27% of payrolls in February, and only 24% now.

This gets back to a common misconception about the US economy. In consumption, services are about two-thirds, double goods consumption. But it is even more titled towards services in employment. Pre-pandemic, only 14% of jobs were in private goods-producing industries. 71% were in private services-providing industries, and the rest in government services.

If you only listened to CNBC or Bloomberg, you might think that manufacturing employment was still king, but it is far from that. Manufacturing employment was almost matched just by food service pre-pandemic.

Of the remaining 9.2 million lost jobs, only half a million are in all goods-producing industries.

As you can see, the biggest remaining chunks are in leisure and hospitality where most of those high-density services are, and education. Not shown, non-education government employment was net flat, with a rise in Federal employment offset by state and local.

The Good(s) News

Most of the good news in the report is centered around the goods-producing jobs — mining, construction and manufacturing.

Mining and logging is the smallest of the major categories, just 0.5% of pre-pandemic jobs. What’s mostly driving that blue line down is oil and gas support services, down 27% in August from February. Logging and coal mining are also down pretty sharply, both 11%. The rest, including oil and gas extraction, is flat or even up since February. But again, these are all very small numbers relatively.

Construction is a bit larger at 4.8% of jobs pre-pandemic, but 5.2% in September. Remember these are unadjusted numbers, and part of what we are seeing is the normal seasonal bump, especially in the heavy and civil engineering subcategory. All the main subcategories faded a bit in September as the summer started to draw to a close.

Overall, these are small numbers, with the net gain in jobs versus February at 139,000. Over half of that is residential specialty contractors — plumbers, electricians, drywallers, etc. The other half is heavy and civil engineering, which is about to make a seasonal plunge.

Manufacturing is the largest of the goods producing categories with 62% of those jobs, and 8.5% of all jobs pre-pandemic. It remains down over 4%, or 571,000 jobs despite this:

Goods consumption is up 5.6% from February levels overall, with only clothing and energy lagging very badly. People are substituting household goods and vehicles for high density services that are not available or unsafe. We should expect a surge of manufacturing employment to go with this, but it is largely not showing up in the employer survey. Every subcategory is down from February, except miscellaneous computer and electronic products, a very small subcategory with only 0.02% of pre-pandemic jobs.

These are all sectors experiencing high demand at retail, but the surge has not made it back to employment, even though new orders and shipments for consumer durables are near an all time high:

I would show you the shipments line, but they are right on top of each other, so you can’t really see it.

But job postings confirm that labor demand is not particularly high:

Increased imports through August are filling some of this demand, but that is still below pre-pandemic levels. (The dip at the beginning of the year was the pandemic hitting China first.)

Looking at the data for nonsupervisory and production workers — line workers — we see a little wage pressure, now up 1% from February, but not a lot of other indications that there is a surge in goods demand.

Inventories rose a bit in August, but are mostly still way below 2019 levels, which were a little elevated.

So I think what becomes apparent is that wholesalers and manufacturers are not entirely sure this surge will last, outside of food and household supplies. But even so, food manufacturing employment is down slightly. In any event, this is one of the few places where it’s easy to imagine more employment soon.

High Density Services

This is where the biggest problems are. Until people are willing to crowd into airplanes, subways, theaters, stadiums, etc., the recession cannot even begin to end. This aggregate was 17% of jobs in February, but only 15% in September. It is home to almost half of remaining lost jobs in the employer report, 4.4 million.

It also looks like the recovery in these jobs has hit a ceiling. Let’s break it down.

The largest part is in leisure and hospitality category. Here are how the subcategories in there are doing:

The most important part of this, food service, is still creeping up, but all the other subcategories are headed down in September. Food service still has 2 million of the 3.1 million missing jobs in leisure and hospitality, and is still 22% of all missing jobs. An additional problem on top of that is that most of the missing jobs are in higher paying full service restaurants and bars.

The detailed splits are a month behind, so these only go through August, but you can see that fast food workers are doing much better, with employment down 5.4%. Full service is down 22%, 41% for the bars by themselves. As you can see, the lines are flattening out, and in September, top line food service employment was only up 0.4% from August.

Our next group is passenger transport and travel categories: air transportation, public and ground transportation, travel agencies, and sightseeing. This is a relatively small grouping, with less than 1% of all jobs, but it is 3.4% of remaining lost jobs. Until everyone feels comfortable in crowded environments, it is hard to see a full recovery here. This grouping is still down 24% since February.

We see a bump in September, and that is coming from the transit and ground passenger subcategory, which includes school bus drivers. The detailed splits are a month behind so we won’t know for sure until next month, but that’s what it looks like.

That is not the only seasonal category here, so too is sightseeing. That red line came down in September, and we should expect it to keep going. The other two subcategories are headed nowhere.

The next group is the medical and social subcategories: child day care, residential medical, vocational rehab and home health care. This is a small part of the health care and social services category, but it’s where we see the toughest recovery. This represents about 4% of all jobs, and 5% of all remaining lost jobs.

This group was only off 10% at its worst, but as you can see the recovery is a grind, only up 0.8% in September over August, down 8% from February.

I’m frankly surprised that home health care has done as well as it has. The rest is doing poorly, though child care is making good gains the past two months. I believe it will hit a ceiling at some point soon. As we saw in the household survey, the recovery is very uneven along gender lines, and until more women get back to work, there will be less need for child care.

The last two subcategories are sort of random additions, but they are situations where close contact is necessary.

I’m really more interested in personal care than clothing in that first category, but the splits on that are a month behind. Pre-pandemic, 72% of the category was personal care, but both subcategories hit a ceiling in through August.

The last is audio and movie production and exhibition, which is one of the worst subcategories, still down 42%. The splits, only through August, are even uglier.

Movie theater employment got a small boost in August, now down 35% from February levels. But summer is usually the busy season, so there was a lot of temp employment missed out on over the summer.

The giant hit is in production, flatlined at down 78%. Movie sets are chaotic places filled with not just actors and directors, but hair and makeup, carpenters, electricians, caterers, teamsters, and an army of assistants and extras. Trying to do that safely in a pandemic is pretty much impossible. This is a small category, 122,000 missing jobs, but they are highly concentrated in one city, so this is devastating to Los Angeles.

You see the 20% bump in audio to replace some of that video production, but that’s much smaller, and only an additional 11,000 jobs.

Education

This is the other big deal category, and September is when the rubber hit the road here.

So let’s look at 2019 versus 2020, beginning in February of both years:

If education employment continues on the seasonal path, another 800,000 workers will at least be temporarily employed in November. So October is going to be the key month. Will it flatten out or follow the 2019 seasonal trend?

Let’s split that out to component parts:

State and local are doing better than I thought, and all three are clustered around 11-14% down in September. The key to watch is local, which is most of it, and down 11%.

Again, keep in mind we are still 2 months off what would normally be the seasonal peak. There are still 1.8 million missing jobs in education, 20% of the total remaining.

Retail

Retail is always important, as it is about 10% of all employment. Because of all this unexpected goods demand, retail has also been unexpectedly strong, employment down only 2.4% since February. But that top line is hiding a great deal of difference. If we split out stores in those in-demand areas, and add in warehouse stores and non-store, it is far outperforming the rest:

The blue line represents about twice the workers as the green and red lines together, so it has twice the effect on the top line. Gas and clothing are the two big goods categories doing poorly in the consumption tables, so it unsurprising that employment is reflecting that. Clothing stores are especially bad, still down 26%.

The Missing Office Jobs

This is one of the most concerning areas. Stripping out scientific research from the professional and technical services category, we see about a million missing office jobs that can easily be done from home, over 10% of all remaining missing jobs.

These come in two groups, the expected ones in employment and travel, and the unexpected ones in legal, accounting, engineering and the rest. Employment and travel services are both coming back, but still way down. That green line represents about 40% of that missing million office jobs. The rest are spread out amongst the rest of those categories. It is 571,000 missing jobs that could easily be done from home, that are likely not coming back any time soon from the looks of that blue line.

A Word On Unemployment Insurance

UI is typically one of the most valuable data sets. We get weekly numbers very soon after the reporting period. State governments are party to all transactions, so the numbers are typically very accurate, with only one set of small revisions.

But nothing is typical. Every “claim” recorded in the data is one worker-week of UI payments. When everything is operating normally, this is a distinction without a difference, as state departments are easily keeping up with weekly claims. But their ancient IT systems are being strained by the number and pace of claims. So a worker can go unreported on the rolls for several weeks, and then have all those weeks appear as over-reported claims when the state catches up. So we have waves of under-reporting followed by over-reporting.

On top of that, my home state, California is really a mess. They discovered 3 million fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, likely from organized crime, and dropped them all a couple of weeks ago. In the meanwhile, they are not reporting new numbers until next week, as they comb through the rest of it and clear backlog.

So in short, like so many other data sets right now, it is a mess, and doesn’t have a lot to tell us until it gets sorted out. California is doing it now, and that’s 10% of the country, but the other 49 states are also having their own problems on a smaller scale.

Summary Bullets for The Distracted

Hey, we’re all busy.

Nonfarm payrolls have still not crossed the nadir of the Great Financial Crisis. There is still a long road back to zero.

We are about to lose the little bump in employment from the 2020 census.

The household survey is still a mess, but BLS is beginning to get their arms around the huge methodological problems they were having.

The household survey shows several splits in the recovery: gender, race, and income. I bet you can guess who’s coming out on top.

There is tremendous churn in the labor force, the denominator of the unemployment rate, which makes the rate much less useful than before.

The employment rate shows 11 million people who had jobs in February who no longer do. Another 300,000 who were unemployed pre-pandemic dropped out of the workforce.

September was the slowest gain in employment since the April bottom.

An unusual number of people are dropping out of the workforce, and have told interviewers they no longer want a job. Women are almost two-thirds of these people.

Temp layoffs are shrinking and some becoming permanent.

In the employer survey we see a big split between education and high density services doing rather poorly, and the rest not so bad. Education and high density services account for 68% of remaining lost jobs.

Manufacturing employment is doing well, but not as well as we should expect considering the surge in goods demand, low inventories, and strong factory orders. There is more room to run here.

Construction employment is the best category, but is about to lose its seasonal bump.

There are about a million missing office jobs that could be done from home.

Retail is doing well, mostly in those in demand goods categories, warehouse stores and nonstore.

The Low Hanging Fruit Is Harvested

What the September report looked like to me was that the easy parts of the jobs recovery are largely over. In addition to that, we are about to lose a lot of seasonal employment, and the 2020 census as well. Outside of manufacturing, health care, and a little more from education, it’s hard to see where the new jobs will come from.

The core of the problem is in those high density services, almost half of remaining lost jobs. These will not get much better until people feel more comfortable in crowded places. Education is another 20% of the remaining lost jobs, but the usual seasonal patters are uncertain this year, and September employment was disappointing. And those missing office jobs also concern me greatly.

The big dog that hasn’t barked yet is state and local government employment excluding education. This was 9.2 million workers in February, and only down 2.6% through September. But it has ticked down two months in a row, and absent more Federal help for state and local governments, they will have to start laying people off.

The low hanging fruit is harvested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.