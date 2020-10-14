With an anticipated FCF yield of less than 5% and a forward EV/EBITDA of around 12 for FY 2021, I think I should sell and look for opportunities elsewhere.

Introduction

I like companies in the chemical sector, as they tend to be an excellent proxy for the world economy given their performances tend to be in line with the level of industrial activities worldwide. There are some very acceptably priced chemical companies out there, and I wanted to see if DuPont de Nemours (DD) is still cheap, as I have a tiny position which I picked up in April because I wanted to increase my exposure to the specialty products division, as the company had previously spun off the agricultural and material sciences divisions into separate entities.

Data by YCharts

I’m not impressed with the company’s H1 performance

After keeping the revenue relatively stable in Q1, total revenue fell by just over 10% in the second quarter of this year. Looking at H1 performance, the $10 billion revenue came in approximately 8% lower compared to H1 2019.

(Source: SEC filings)

Fortunately, DD also saw its COGS decrease, while the company was also able to cut other expenses like SG&A and R&D expenses. Despite this, the loss from continuing operations was approximately $3.07 billion.

A large part of this loss was caused by the $3.03 billion impairment charge on the goodwill of certain assets, while DuPont also incurred $342 million in separation costs and $423 million in restructuring expenses. Plenty of non-recurring items, and it’s those items that pushed the company’s pre-tax result after-tax result into deep-red territory. The EPS in H1 2020 came in at around a negative $4.20.

However, if we exclude the impairment charge and the separation & restructuring expenses, the pre-tax income would have been just over $700 million, and it would be reasonable to assume the after-tax result would have been around $500-550 million. Still not great (as this would represent an EPS of around $0.70), but at least it’s clear the net loss is caused by non-cash charges.

This usually sparks my interest, as I like good investment stories where a weak net income is hiding strong cash flows, and the high impairment charges which pushed the results into negative territory indicate DuPoint’s free cash flow should be higher than the net income.

And indeed. DuPont reported operating cash flow of $1.52 billion, which includes a $148 million contribution from the working capital position and excludes a $10 million payment to non-controlling interests. Taking these two things into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow in H1 was around $1.36 billion.

(Source: SEC filings)

Fortunately, the depreciation and amortization expenses were much higher than the $719 million capex, and this resulted in free cash flow of around $640 million. Divided over the 734 million shares outstanding as of July 29, this represents a free cash flow result of 87 cents per share.

DuPont appears to be more than reasonably valued at these levels

Although I fully understand these are difficult times, even if the full-year free cash flow would come in at $2/share (for a H2 performance of $1.13/share, about 30% higher than the H1 free cash flow), I still wouldn’t be too interested in a company in the chemical sector trading at a free cash flow yield of less than 4%. I also doubt the FCF in FY 2021 will exceed $2.50-2.60, as the average analyst expectations are aiming for EPS of $2.29 (and the FCF per share tends to be slightly higher than the EPS).

Looking at the same analyst estimates, the $5.1 billion EBITDA in 2021 is also pretty underwhelming given the company’s current market cap of almost $43 billion and $15.4 billion in net debt (including lease liabilities). The current enterprise value of close to $60 billion represents a forward EBITDA multiple of around 12. That’s not outrageously expensive, but clearly, the risk/reward ratio has changed, as DuPont appears to be more than reasonably valued based on both free cash flow estimates as well as EBITDA multiples.

(Source: Company presentation)

Investment thesis

I like what CEO Ed Breen has done in the past, and spinning off several entities from DuPont de Nemours into standalone companies will pay off for shareholders further down the line (for a good overview, you can read SA author Chetan Woodun’s review of the spinco Corteva (CTVA), which currently has a market capitalization of approximately $25 billion).

But the more value was carved out of DuPont, the lower the value of the remaining parts, and given the relatively weak performance in H1 (even after cutting the company some slack for the difficult circumstances since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), I think it’s time for to sell my position in DuPont. I’d be happy to consider a re-entry point in the $40s, but at this point, I feel like there’s better value to be had elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long position in DuPont which I intend to sell in the next few days.