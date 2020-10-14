These new deals significantly bolster Amazon’s roster, and at the same time, send a message to rivals that they are still a force to be reckoned in this changing entertainment landscape.

Amazon has spent most of the pandemic putting its energies behind its traditional e-commerce shipping side, which has allowed rivals to gain ground.

The deal comes just weeks after Amazon surprised the industry by acquiring the sequel to “Borat,” setting the company up to end the year with two new subscription acquisition drivers.

(Image Credit: Paramount)

The other week, I jokingly wrote in a headline that Amazon (AMZN) had pulled its own “October surprise” in acquiring Borat 2 - as it turns out, the real surprise was that Amazon wasn’t done making deals yet.

On Tuesday, while all eyes were trained on Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone-centric event, it was quietly revealed that Amazon was working with Paramount (VIA) to acquire another sequel: Coming 2 America. The long-awaited follow-up to the popular 1988 Eddie Murphy was expected to hit theaters this Christmas, but that was pre-COVID-19.

Coming 2 America was one of just a handful of tentpoles movies left in 2020 earmarked for theaters, with many being shipped off to 2021 or to a streaming service. The deal, estimated at $125 million, is worth far more than that to Amazon, as with the acquisition, the company makes a strong statement to investors and its rival streamers that it is still a force to be reckoned with despite a distracted focus as of late.

I’ll touch on that in a second, but first, as always though, some background.

When it comes to streaming for the longest time, it was Netflix (NFLX), Hulu and Amazon. Then, slowly it expanded to more niche services before HBO Max (T), Disney+ (DIS), Apple TV+ and Peacock (CMCSA) powered up. Of course, with HBO Max still feuding with Roku and Amazon, it does dilute the value of its “power position,” and with Peacock still in its infancy stages, that leaves Apple TV+ as the only real player making a run at the big three (as I wrote about the other month).

What makes Apple TV+ so dangerous is that it is the only service that is so similar in nature to Amazon in that you get more bang for your buck. Having that catch-all of movies, TV, magazines, music and games is a huge advantage that currently only these two companies offer.

That said, Apple has been rapidly acquiring content to bolster its service and recently has made a slew of big deals designed to solidify its market position. It was a telling run that to me made it more valuable than Amazon’s offerings in the short run.

We all know the crux of Amazon’s value is the free two-day shipping option that comes with Prime, so for that reason alone, Amazon will not be losing subscribers long term because it took its eye off streaming for a minute. Although investors need to remember it isn’t all about subscribers in streaming, it’s about supply, as content is king. Amazon pumping the breaks on streaming deals allowed for Apple to catch up and Netflix to keep padding its lead.

The Borat 2 and Coming 2 America deals help change that and re-arrange the playing field.

(Image Credit: Amazon)

These are two massive “gets” that will restore a lot of that luster to the Prime side of the business - which so far has (expectedly) been focused on the bread-and-butter e-commerce/shipping aspect due to the pandemic.

Movies have become the new “it” currency for streamers in this COVID-19 world. With theaters closed in New York and Los Angeles and other cities seeing record low attendance, all of the players are trying to figure out how to pivot.

Some studios like Warner Bros. stayed the course with Tenet, others like Universal switched to SVOD and some like Disney pretty much tried everything to see what they liked the best. Each method had pros and cons, but what seems to have worked the best was a straight “here it is” approach, where subscribers end up getting the content at no added cost to their subscription.

And remember that revelation didn’t come easily - Warner Bros. took a box office beating in the States with Tenet (the jury is still out on international returns, but were much more favorable in general), Universal saw success with Trolls: World Tour but got into a fight with AMC that spooked investors and Disney showed with Mulan just how easily the data can be manipulated by simply doing nothing and letting analysts attempt to analyze.

(Image Credit: Warner Bros.)

In the end, simplicity won out, and as Disney proved with its Soul switch last week, just giving subscribers the content was the best approach. Amazon is smartly mimicking that approach with this pair of films, and it should see banner results as a result. With yearly end-of-year staple and subscription driver The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel delayed until 2021, Amazon needed a win and it got two of them.

Unfortunately for exhibitors, though, that means they take yet another loss, and coincidentally, the Coming 2 America news comes on the same day that theater company stocks plunged on news that AMC may be out of cash by year-end and may have to file for bankruptcy (for real this time). While many had forecasted a coming big switch to the traditional model, COVID-19 sped up the timetable.

That said, I don’t see Hollywood completely turning on theaters, but it will be a rocky period for investors in the area. While we are seeing select movies make the leap from “screen to stream,” we have yet to see a “back-breaker.”

Warner Bros. did hold out on pulling Tenet despite immense pressure, Universal shifted the latest Fast & Furious installment and Disney re-arranged its Marvel line-up, while MGM (again) delayed 007’s latest mission to Easter - all of those showing the studio’s feel theaters are still the end-all for these types of films.

Borat 2 didn’t have to be a theatrical release - Soul didn’t have to be one either, and so on. We haven’t seen that “jump” yet that really signals a massive game change that puts us at a point of no return. Even Disney’s re-organization this week that implied a strong streaming shift may not have been as dramatic as it sounded.

Seen as a response to activist investor Dan Loeb’s “suggestion” that Disney kick more from its pipeline to streaming, LightShed’s Richard Greenfield correctly pointed out that while you can “empower creatives to make the right decisions for the content they create,” in the end “there’s no guarantee it’s the decision investors want.”

With Amazon though, this is something its investors wanted and, quite frankly, needed to see. Given that Netflix, Disney and Apple are making big moves seemingly on a daily or weekly basis, it was time for Amazon to swing back into action and re-cement its role in the space.

Streaming remains a wild west environment, and we are learning more about it each day, and seemingly, so are the players that populate the landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.