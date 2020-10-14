Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Those who follow our exclusive chat room will remember we have repeated over and over that financials were going to face pressure, but there was only one that we fully endorsed as 'the best'. This was, of course, the best-of-breed JPMorgan Chase (JPM). We are frequently asked about banks, along with hundreds of other stocks a week, in our group. We have been clear - stay away from the other banks short-term, but consider accumulating on big dips for the long-term. On the downside, we have very low rates, and that is really crimping bank's ability to make money with traditional deposits and loans. We also have strong risks from loan forbearance, mortgage deferrals, and straight-up defaults weighing on the sector. But we have felt the name was a good buy at and under $90. This market gave you multiple chances to get in. While real economic data weighs, the company truly put out a strong quarter was far as banks are concerned, showing why it is dominant. Let us discuss.

Headline numbers were strong

JPMorgan had a tremendous quarter when it came to the headlines versus historic performance, but relative to expectations, was impressive. Overall, the headline numbers reflected the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has led to reduced demand and changing banking activity from the norm, but it trounced expectations. Q3 was better than expected, but Q4 could see the pain continue, at least operationally. Managed revenue was $29.9 billion, about flat year-over-year. This was above our expectations for $28.9 billion by $1 billion.

Just a great result. We obviously had lowered our expectations for the year. The competition has struggled so far, but JPM really delivered in a terrible environment. Revenues were so solid. Provisions for credit losses were jaw dropping, massively improved from the sequential quarter. They came in at a massive $10.5 billion in Q2, and were only $0.61 billion in Q3. It was also down from Q3 2019's $1.5 billion. This led to EPS blowing away expectations as everyone was expecting elevated loan loss provisions. It was almost laughable they were down so much. Simply the best.

In last year's Q3, the company saw earnings per share of $2.68, or $9.0 billion total. The result this quarter beat our expectations for $2.22 by $0.70, and that was with us expecting $28.9 billion in revenues and much more credit losses. Let us delve a bit into the major income metrics.

Interest and non-interest income recap

So those who follow our work know that when looking at a bank, we like to look at both of the major classifications of income. Oftentimes, they are dichotomous, with growth in one area and contraction in others.

That said, JPMorgan's performance reflected such a dichotomy in these metrics. Over the years, the trend is higher for both measures. In the present quarter, non-interest income spiked 7% to $16.8 billion. This was a result of a ton of client trading activity.

Net interest income had grown for years, but now we are seeing the impact from rates. This quarter, net interest income was down compared to last year.

The pace of growth has slowed down due to low rates. The banks are having so much trouble making money on their deposits. Interest income came in at $13.1 billion, down 9%, which was a touch worse than we thought. The impact of rate cuts weighed more than we thought, so performance was saved by noninterest income.

We do have to point out that assets under management increased to $2.6 trillion from last year and was up 16%. Huge trading was taking place. As assets under management continue to grow, it is important to look at any movements in the company's provision for credit losses, which we saw had improved. And the improvement in provisions were quite jaw-dropping.

Loan growth continues but good news on provisions for credit losses

We saw continued growth in the loan portfolio from last year, as total loans were up 1% from last year. With rising loans, we need to be mindful of possible credit losses, and believe me, those losses were huge.

Provisions for credit losses were down from last year drastically, but what we saw here was crazy. When provisions expanded due to COVID-19 we were talking on the order of many billions of loan losses. Seriously it was immense. The drastic decline to under a billion was simply amazing. Normally, we watch this as a measure for loan safety. Please note that this does not mean there will be losses, we just like to note how much is being set aside.

Much of the reserves are in the consumer portfolios, where much of the new loan activity is ongoing. The company entered this crisis in a position of strength, and it still remains well-capitalized and highly liquid with total liquidity resources of over $1 trillion.

Highly efficient bank, but a normalization in the ratio noted

One metric that has not seen improvement over the last few years is the efficiency ratio, but again, it doesn't really matter because the bank is highly efficient. The efficiency ratio looks at the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. This metric has long been attractive for JPM. In Q2 JPMorgan had the best result we have ever seen for this 51%. Lower is better, of course. We have generally stuck with a textbook target of about 50% for this critical indicator, so JPMorgan's 51% efficiency was surprising. That said, in Q3 the bank was still highly efficient, at 58%. While this is a big turnaround from Q2, it was still historically strong and better than the usual result. We liked what we saw here.

Take home

There is little doubt that JPMorgan Chase produced strong results here. The company still has a fortress-like balance sheet and is positioned to defend itself in coming quarters, and the strength was evidenced by the shocking turn-around in loan loss provisions. We always contend that in the long term, the ups and downs of the stock don't matter, and you should look to buy a quality company at a fair price. If this stock pulls back toward $90 again, you should definitely be buying. We are bullish here, but get a great price. It is a winner long-term. You should be scaling in on declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.