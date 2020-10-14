GameStop Corporation (GME) ignited an unexpected business turnaround in the last month. It started with Ryan Cohen purchasing about 10% of GameStop's outstanding shares and making the claim that it can rival Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), an effectively any competing retailer. Then in the following weeks, GameStop announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to unleash what appears to be an enormous amount of untapped potential.

Since mid-2014, GameStop's revenue has declined by 41.2% as consumers have shifted away from physical copies of video games to digital/downloads, i.e. gamers purchasing video games directly through console as opposed to in-store. Clearly, new video game software and pre-owned categories are terminal and have been long considered to be. However, GameStop has demonstrated that it has been able to maintain new hardware sales (e.g. consoles, VR headsets, etc.), video game accessories (including electronics (e.g. PC headsets, gaming monitors, tablets, drones, speakers), collectibles (e.g. plush toys across 24 distinct brands), clothing (e.g. shirts, hats, etc.)), and with some minor penetration into the digital market, albeit still only a low single-digit percentage of total revenue.

With that, GameStop has focused securing partnerships with the likes of Microsoft via Xbox, the potential for future deals with other video game console owners, and expanding its SKUs enough to more or less become a one-stop-shop for the vast majority of gaming products. While new software and preowned sales will continue collapsing, gains in these two other categories offer the potential to not only stabilize revenue, but even grow revenue (more on that later).

Up until this past month, most investors lost faith in the company given the ongoing sales declines, contracting margins, and recurring net losses. Putting some figures behind that, GameStop reported the following on a trailing 12-month basis:

Net sales down 30% year-over-year

Gross margins compressed to 27.7%

Net losses were $330 million

FCF losses were $160 million excluding changes in working capital.

With that, most watchers of GameStop, investors included, labeled the company as being caught dead in the water.

Now, however, with fresh leadership and talent added to GameStop's leadership team, and with several levers to pull, it appears that the company will regain revenue and imminently return to profitability. These developments represent a complete 180 compared to the former GameStop that everyone was familiar with. Below we will piece together the mosaic that is GameStop's revitalized business model in three steps.

Step 1: Ryan Cohen's Retail Expertise

In 2010, Ryan Cohen co-founded the pure-play internet retail company, Chewy Inc. (CHWY), which sells pet food, toys, health products, and related accessories. Building the company up from nothing, the firm rapidly grew organically into a company that generated $900 million in annual sales by 2016. Then over that span, through the company's IPO in late 2019, and into 2020, total revenue surged to $13.5 billion in 2020. This start-up entered one of the most competitive market places in the world, the pet supply market, yet it managed to steal an incredible amount of market share over the last decade.

Ryan Cohen, along with his partner, Michael Day, identified the ecommerce market as being fertile ground that could be exploited by acquiring the proper employee talent, expanding relationships with as many pet brands as possible, creating a unique and sleek retail platform, and brand building in order to formulate a new powerhouse brand. According to Wall Street estimates, the company is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory and plans to hit $21 billion in annual sales by 2022.

In addition, Chewy's management has been able to negotiate with its suppliers by procuring higher volumes of pet food, supplies, etc., which has increased gross margins from ~16% in 2016 to 25% in the most recent quarter. Simply comparing the incremental gross profit gains for FY20 alone, Chewy has boosted gross margins by more than 40%, i.e. boosted gross margins dollars by more than $530 million, which will cumulatively translate into billions over the subsequent years of operations.

Point being, Ryan Cohen and his partner revolutionized the pet market by identifying where all of the future growth existed. While Chewy and GameStop do operate to two entirely different product markets, albeit one with a much weaker outlook than the other, they do parallel in terms of retail, and GameStop certainly has the potential to expand its product SKUs and significantly build upon its existing ecommerce platform. Ryan Cohen has made a massive strategic investment in GameStop with the intention "to produce the best results for all shareholders." In fact, Bloomberg cited that the company has the potential to rival Amazon in its niche gaming market with Cohen's specific intention of targeting certain consumer end markets:

Rather than just offering video games and a smattering of toys, clothing and accessories, GameStop’s website would sell a wide range of merchandise and ship it to customers more quickly."

This strategy seems viable given that GameStop management could quickly build a distribution network and leverage its omnichannel strategy, particularly through its 5,000+ retail locations. It's hard to say whether GameStop plans to stay within its niche gaming and electronic market or will expand in other areas, but there seems to be a lot of potential here with the existing infrastructure. It's simply a matter of how management plans to build, or even transform, the brand to achieve long-term revenue growth.

Why now? Well, GameStop recently completed mass scale inventory liquidations, which benefitted operating cash flow to the tune of $506 million over the last four quarters. With a much smaller inventory base, now with a net value of $475 million versus $1.3 billion last year, management has the opportunity to source consoles, new merchandise, etc.

Data by YCharts

Another paralleling factor between Chewy and GameStop is that both firms are structurally capital-light businesses, in that both do not require significant capital outlays to increase and maintain product sales. In fact, these companies simply need to fulfill purchase orders and execute distribution, all the while maintaining a modest capex-to-revenue at <2%:

Data by YCharts

That's music to most investors' ears because most equity investors don't want to worry about incremental capital raises and dilution that comes along with it.

Step 2: Strategic Partnerships

Wall Street analysts have been dissecting the terms of the Microsoft deal, with varying opinions, either ones that say the deal is essentially a nothing-burger while others contend that it's part of something much bigger. I tend to land in the latter camp for a few reasons. The first is that the GameStop press release stated that this is a multi-year partnership, not a short-term contract to temporarily benefit Xbox sales.

So clearly, this development is symbiotic as both companies want each other to succeed, i.e. GameStop can sell as many new Xbox Series X as possible while also upselling the Xbox All Access product offering, which acts as a subscription. At the same time, GameStop shares in this revenue stream, which benefits both immediate sales and creates a sustaining tail, i.e. eliminating some of the cyclicality that the company has had to manage through with strong and weak hardware cycles.

Additionally, Microsoft is providing GameStop with cloud-based Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft surface devices to in-store employees. These three initiatives are meant to improve inventory rationalization, i.e. best-selling items, product availability, in addition to optimizing promotional offerings, subscriptions, pricing, etc. These technological and operational enhancements will likely boost customer acquisition, retention (via satisfaction), and product cross-selling. For example, with better inventory available within stores and online, shoppers might purchase both a console along with a new game, or when buying a new game also purchasing a collectible accessory that goes along with it. GameStop can then collect this consumer behavior data and better identify products that have the longest life-cycles and gross margins.

Taking it a step further, there's also potential for GameStop to structure additional agreements. Giving credit to where it's due, SA Contributor, Justin Dopierala stated that GameStop has the potential to also create strategic partnerships with Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF) and Sony (SNE). I think this idea has legs to it, although I do not share the same level of optimism on the timeline. He believes that GameStop has already engaged with these console owners and that a contract with Sony could be announced within the next 6 weeks:

There is little doubt that GameStop and Sony have likely already had discussions surrounding a revenue sharing agreement. I suspect GameStop's coup in getting Microsoft on-board will be major motivation for Sony to finalize something soon before the release of the next-gen consoles next month. Don't be surprised if we see another halt and news announcement from GameStop in the next 45 days regarding a revenue sharing deal with Sony."

However, these claims are pure speculation and quite frankly it's hard to reasonably determine whether such activities are true or not. In my view, it's safer to assume that these talks have not transpired yet, although I think it's very possible that similar talks and deals with Sony and Nintendo could transpire over the next several quarters. But I wouldn't dare assign such a short-term timeline to it as that creates an easy setup for disappointment. Granted if such deals were to unfold, specifically in terms of a revenue-sharing agreement, that would certainly benefit both the console owners and GameStop. To reiterate, GameStop would have enormous incentive to promote these consoles, and with the right video game releases, there's potential for a strong outcome.

Putting it all together, right now there's a very strong hardware cycle in front of GameStop between the new Xbox and PS5. This product tailwind will drive GameStop's video game and accessory categories to set up for a reasonably strong Q1 2021. After that quarter is run through, GameStop will have had access to its first revenue cycle with significantly improved technological and operational enhancements, which it can leverage in the years ahead.

Step 3: Margin Improvements

Circling back to the discussion on gross margins, there's potential for GameStop management to pull a sliver of value from its suppliers through procurement discounts. As mentioned, Chewy expanded gross margins by a full 900bps over the last four years, and that wasn't by accident. I think GameStop's management, if it improves its product mix, pricing, and negotiates with its suppliers, it has the potential to revert its gross margins by a full 300bps. Against an annual revenue base of $5-6 billion, that translates into $165 million in gross profit. Granted the company needs to show that it can stabilize sales, I think there's definitely room for improvement there.

Moving down the list are rental expenses given GameStop leases its entire retail footprint worldwide. In the last year, management closed about 321 stores, or 6% of the total store base. With such significant declines in comparable store sales, to the tune of being between -10% and -26% for six consecutive quarters, management definitely needs to examine its store portfolio further, identify underperforming locations with near-term lease expirations, and not renew those.

We have all seen our fair share of GameStop stores in malls that have abysmal customer headcount, and with mall traffic still unlikely to improve anytime soon, particularly in light of COVID, these locations are most likely ripe for elimination. By rationalizing the store base, even if it means closing hundreds and hundreds of stores, the company will stall most of the rent/operating lease cost deleveraging. According to the company's Q2 2020 filing, nearly two-thirds of its outstanding leases will reach maturity within the next ~2 years, which gives management plenty of flexibility on closing out bad leases and renewing good ones:

And finally, while online generally does not harbor the best margins compared to in-store products, it's clearly the way of growth. GameStop plans to bolster its omnichannel strategy by maintaining its adequately and best-performing physical stores in combination with growing ecommerce sales.

All in all, these three initiatives have the capability of improving long-term operating margins. Presently, TTM EBIT margins have fallen to -3%, but only two years ago were they between 4% to 7%.

Data by YCharts

Enticing Valuation

Putting it all together, GameStop has a pretty interesting valuation after conducting three scenario tests. But first, I'd like to address Wall Street's current outlook, which remains dour. Sell-side estimates show that GameStop will produce the following figures during each of the next two fiscal years:

Revenue between $4.8 to $5.5 billion,

EBIT margins between -1.6% and 1.6%,

Net margins between -2.5% and 1%.

Quite pessimistic. Along with that, the median analyst price target is $7/share and the vast majority of investment brokerage firms have assigned hold/sell ratings. Clearly, these outlooks are in complete contrast to how GameStop has performed over the last month or so, and quite frankly, Wall Street is likely significantly behind the curve. For one, the company was still in the ballpark of $5.6 billion in TTM revenue:

Data by YCharts

Even the lowest sell-side estimate has FY22 revenue at $4.8 billion. If management executes over the next year or so by implementing the aforementioned strategic changes and rolls cost reductions, there's a viable or even probable case to restore profitability soon. All that being said, below are my three scenario forecasts of bull, base, and bear, and their respective descriptions which are separated by semicolons:

Source: Author

Without going over the sensitivities in too much detail, I think the bull and base case assumptions have a fairly reasonable chance of occurring, albeit more so than the bear case. Comparing those annual net earnings puts the stock at a price-to-earnings of 3.2x and 6.6x, which are quite inexpensive. Under each scenario, if we apply a P/E of 10x to net earnings, the stock would be rerated with fair values of $37, $18, and $0. Then applying equal weights to each scenario (55/3) places the stock at a fair value of $18, which indicates about 50% upside.

Furthermore, if the company can achieve annualized net income between $132 to $270 million, and after having such a relatively lower capital base, the company would achieve returns on invested capital [ROIC] in the range of 16%-to-33%. For context that would surpass its record high ROIC of 17%!

Another Catalyst

Besides all of the previously mentioned revenue drives and cost reductions, there's still one more catalyst for the stock that hasn't been discussed: short interest. Presently, there's an incredible amount of short interest that's stuck in GameStop. Following the 184% share price increase in the last quarter, many short-sellers are likely deep underwater and are looking to exit their positions.

Data by YCharts

However, all of them cannot do so without creating a massive bid under the stock. What's even more unfortunate for them is that the short float is over 300%, which is actually hard to fathom:

Data by YCharts

Well, turns out that GameStop is actually the most shorted stock across all of the primary exchanges including the Nasdaq, NYSE, and ASE. Clearly, short sellers will not be making a clean exit, and while there is a chance that continued operating losses could save them from imminent demise, that appears unlikely given all of the improvements being made to the business model, change in investor sentiment, and fresh capital bidding up the stock. If I were short, I would look to make an exit/cover as soon as possible.

Potential Risks

The risks have been detailed ad nauseum but for the sake of being balanced, it's only fair to outline the risks associated with owning GameStop shares:

The secular shift to digital may accelerate faster than consensus.

Competitive threats continue to pressure new software and video game accessories, resulting in continued negative same-store sales.

EBIT margins do not recover towards historical levels.

Bottom Line

GameStop finally gave investors the great news they were looking for: new talent, a strategic partnership, and pushing its PRO Days sales event. Now the entrances are crowded. With several distinct levers to pull, both on the revenue and cost side, it appears that GameStop will return to profitability sooner than what most analysts and investors had anticipated. As these initiatives are rolled out, there's reasonable potential that the stock has at least another 50% after this recent run. Unfortunately for bears, they will likely need to exit their positions before further upside materializes. If you have any questions or comments, please state them in the comments section below.

As always, thank you for reading. If you found this article interesting and would like to read more research like this, please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently own shares of GME and may purchase more stock at anytime.