The healthcare company guided up for 2020, but the new estimates are still down $1 from original targets.

For years now, the market has wanted to own Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) despite subpar results. The large healthcare company trades near all-time highs just below $150 even after exiting a period where sales have failed to meet goals. My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock following another string of weak earnings.

Image Source: JNJ website

Raised Guidance To Nowhere

JNJ is a solid healthcare company with a minimal growth trajectory. The biggest issue is the stock valuation. The market always appears to come up with a reason to own the stock due to the company beating quarterly earnings targets and raising guidance while never really growing materially.

Q3 results were no different. JNJ beat EPS estimates by a solid $0.22 and the company smashed revenue targets by $927 million. The company has such a diversified revenue base in pharmaceuticals and medical devices that gains in one division typically are offset by losses in other areas. Even great revenue performers such as Darzalex and Stelara barely offset declines in other areas with these product sales only contributing ~5% and 10% of quarterly sales.

The issue is that JNJ only grew revenues by 1.7% after a linked quarter where sales slipped 10.8%. The company guided up for 2020 to a revenue target of $81.6 billion and an EPS goal of $8.00. Ultimately, the amount suggests Q4 results won't meet previous targets with the guide up only equivalent to a $0.15 hike from previous targets after a bigger beat in Q3.

The company entered the year with an EPS target above $9.03, so the raised guidance for the last quarter is still over $1 below original expectations for the year. Nobody can really blame JNJ for not maintaining targets due to COVID-19, but the problem here is the stock trading right near the all-time highs despite the far weaker results.

The stock actually trades at 18.5x these updated EPS estimates for 2020. Analysts now expect JNJ to return to the original 2020 EPS target of over $9 in 2021. Again, the company is generating solid results for the environment, but investors paying nearly 16.5x '21 EPS estimates is again rich for what the company actually delivers.

The price return versus the S&P 500 has struggled in the last few years when my warnings started for these very reasons. JNJ is priced for substantially faster growth leading to the reduced returns for investors piling into the stock and ignoring these common sense valuation metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha Momentum

Low Yield Red Flag

A lot of people want to own JNJ due to its dividend aristocrat status, but this status is part of the reason the stock is underperforming. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) outlines dividend growth as a hallmark of quality as follows:

Best levels of dividend growth A legacy of stability and strength A demonstrated history of weathering market turbulence

The company raising the dividend on an annual basis has nothing to do with value. A company that can raise the dividend every year should be attractive to investors, but only at the right price and the current dividend aristocrat concept has investors rushing into these stocks blindly just based on this investment concept without valuation metrics attached as when to purchase these stocks.

JNJ has raised dividends at a nearly 7% annual clip in the last decade, yet the dividend yield is only 2.6% now. The dividend yield is lower now than during the 2013 to 2016 period where the yield was closer to 3.0%. At the very least, the dividend aristocrat concept should argue that JNJ isn't a Buy when the stock trades at double the dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield originally dipped below 2.4% back in early 2018 when the stock surged to $148. No surprise, JNJ has now gone nearly 3 years without much in the way of stock gains. The stock is mostly underperforming when purchased at the highs while waiting for dips back to $125 generates decent returns for shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should quit buying JNJ just because the stock is a dividend aristocrat. Every stock has the right price to Buy and this healthcare stock is no different. JNJ is still shaking off the impacts of COVID-19 and investors shouldn't rush to pay prices near all-time highs for the stock.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.