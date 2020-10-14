Myovant (NYSE:MYOV) recently upset investors with some negative data from a prostate cancer trial with relugolix. Specifically, the trial failed to demonstrate superiority of relogulix “compared to leuprolide acetate [AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Lupron Depot] as measured by the rate of castration resistance-free survival through week 48 (74% vs. 75%; p=0.84) in a subgroup of patients with metastatic disease.” Although relugolix has a comparative efficacy and a claimed superior safety profile, the stock slumped 20%.

Relugolix is Myovant’s lead candidate and is currently working through 5 trials in 3 indications. These are:

two in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids (LIBERTY 1 & 2), two in women with endometriosis-associated pain (SPIRIT 1 & 2), and one in men with advanced prostate cancer (HERO).

Of these, the LIBERTY trials produced positive data and there is a PDUFA date of June 1, 2021, the HERO trial has a priority review date of December 20, 2020, and the endometriosis SPIRIT extension trial will produce data by March 2021. These, together, constitute the various catalysts for Myovant.

Analysis of our investment score for MYOV in endometriosis

We are developing an investment analysis tool which can, when fully developed, automatically extract 9 types of data from various sources for any biopharma stock. These data points are what we call the IOM dataset, and includes, for each specific drug-indication combo, catalysts, trial data, fundamentals, market data and so on. Each data point is given a specific score, with the total score adding up to a 100. This is a screening tool, and a score above 70 brings the stock onto our radar, and one above 90 makes it a buy. Of course, the automated analysis needs to be validated by a manual opinion, however, this is a great way to quickly screen through hundreds of stocks, and also, it makes doing research easier because all the scientific and financial data is presented at one source.

In our analysis, MYOV in endometriosis only scored 54. The main shortcomings are, one, that relugolix patent expires in 2024, two, high insider sales volume, and critically, competition from AbbVie’s elagolix, besides other standards of care. Despite meeting the primary endpoint in the earlier phase 2 trial, relugolix in endometriosis associated pain will face tough competition, and the molecule does not have adequate patent protection unless the company secures some of the pending patent applications. While the number of insiders buying MYOV is numerically nearly double the number of those selling, sell volume is nearly double buy volume. Also, while the company has $360+mn in cash, it does burn a lot of cash, around $250mn annually. So, the cash runway is not bad, but it isn’t huge either.

Competition analysis

Endometriosis is an inflammatory disease that is dependent on estrogen. Here, lesions appear in the lower abdomen and other areas, and they grow, differentiate and shed into the abdomen during menstruation. This causes a cascade of inflammatory events, whose symptoms include, among other things, “painful periods and chronic pelvic pain, painful ovulation, pain during or after sexual intercourse, heavy bleeding, fatigue, and infertility.”

Standard of care - Reducing estrogen levels reduces pain associated with endometriosis, however initial treatment is usually pain relief OTC medications. Some severe cases may be treated with LHRH agonists like leuprolide and other hormonal treatments. Surgical intervention is typically undertaken for many patients. These may include laparoscopy to ablate lesions, and relieves pain. However, recurrence is common, and repeated procedures may be needed. More than 100,000 hysterectomies related to endometriosis is performed in the US alone every year, although this is not a cure for endometriosis, neither will a hysterectomy relieve the associated pain.

Approved competition - There are two approved drugs targeting the indication. One is Lupaneta Pack (leuprolide administered with norethindrone acetate) which has just been described. The closest competitor, however, is AbbVie’s elagolix or ORILISSA, which, like relugolix, is an oral GnRH receptor antagonist that has been approved as monotherapy for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and for pain associated with endometriosis, two indications also targeted by relugolix.

Pipeline competition - In its 10-K, MYOV states that “ObsEva SA, a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported the commencement of two Phase 3 clinical studies of linzagolix (OBE2109), also an oral GnRH receptor antagonist, in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in the first half of 2017 and announced in December 2019 positive results from the first of these studies. In May 2019, ObsEva also initiated a Phase 3 program evaluating linzagolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain, however new patient screening and randomization in this study has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Observation - Competition is strong, and the market is quite differentiated. Relugolix, as we will note in the trial comparison below, is not strongly differentiated from AbbVie’s drug, where AbbVie is the much larger company. The only minor difference is in safety, where relugolix may or may not have an edge. Given elugolix is also a very safe drug, whether doctors will choose to switch is questionable. Moreover, as we will note below, relugolix efficacy data is also not well-differentiated.

Trial data and Observations

Elagolix has been approved in 2018 and therefore could have been used in the SPIRIT trial instead of placebo. Moreover, the elagolix EM-1 and 2 trials used elagolix at two different doses, but both were monotherapies, while relugolix was a combination with Estradiol/norethindrone acetate in SPIRIT 1, and a part monotherapy, part combo in SPIRIT 2, making it impossible to understand relugolix as monotherapy. Other than that, both trials had high patient enrollment.

Primary endpoints for both elagolix and relugolix trials were similar.

Elagolix - “The two primary efficacy end points were the proportion of women who had a clinical response with respect to dysmenorrhea and the proportion who had a clinical response with respect to nonmenstrual pelvic pain at 3 months.”

Relugolix - “The co-primary efficacy endpoints for the SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 studies are the proportion of all women enrolled with reductions in both dysmenorrhea and non-menstrual pelvic pain, as assessed by an endometriosis-specific patient questionnaire based on the Numerical Rating Scale (“NRS”) completed daily on an electronic patient diary, with no increase in background pain medication.”

Efficacy

Elagolix

EM 1 - In Elaris EM-I, the percentage of women who had a clinical response with respect to dysmenorrhea was 46.4% in the lower-dose elagolix group and 75.8% in the higher-dose elagolix group, as compared with 19.6% in the placebo group.

In Elaris EM-I, the percentage of women who had a clinical response with respect to nonmenstrual pelvic pain was 50.4% in the lower-dose elagolix group and 54.5% in the higher-dose elagolix group, as compared with 36.5% in the placebo group (P<0.001 for all comparisons)

EM 2 - in Elaris EM-II, the corresponding percentages were 43.4% and 72.4%, as compared with 22.7% (P<0.001 for all comparisons).

in Elaris EM-II, the corresponding percentages were 49.8% and 57.8%, as compared with 36.5% (P=0.003 and P<0.001, respectively).

Relugolix

SPIRIT 1 - “Consistent with the previously announced SPIRIT 2 study, relugolix combination therapy achieved both co-primary endpoints by demonstrating clinically-meaningful pain reductions for 74.5% of women with dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and 58.5% of women with non-menstrual pelvic pain, compared to 26.9% and 39.6% of women in the placebo group, respectively (p-values < 0.0001). On average, women receiving relugolix combination therapy had a 73.3% reduction on the 11-point (0 to 10) Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.3 (severe pain) to 1.8 (mild pain).”

SPIRIT 2 - “In the co-primary endpoint analysis of SPIRIT 2, 75.2% of women receiving once-daily relugolix combination therapy achieved a clinically-meaningful reduction in dysmenorrhea versus 30.4% of women in the placebo group (p < 0.0001). For non-menstrual pelvic pain, relugolix combination therapy achieved a clinically-meaningful reduction in 66.0% of women versus 42.6% women in the placebo group (p < 0.0001). On average, women receiving relugolix combination therapy had a 75.1% reduction on the 11-point (0 to 10) Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.2 (severe pain) to 1.7 (mild pain).”

SAFETY

"Women who received elagolix had higher rates of hot flushes (mostly mild or moderate), higher levels of serum lipids, and greater decreases from baseline in bone mineral density than did those who received placebo; there were no adverse endometrial findings."

"Relugolix combination therapy was generally well-tolerated with minimal bone mineral density loss over 24 weeks. The overall incidence of adverse events in the relugolix combination and placebo groups was similar (80.6% vs. 75.0%). In the relugolix combination therapy group, 5.3% of women discontinued treatment early due to adverse events versus 3.9% in the placebo group. The most frequently reported adverse events, reported in at least 10% of women in the relugolix combination group, were headache, nasopharyngitis, and hot flashes. There were three pregnancies in the relugolix combination group and five in the placebo group. Relugolix combination therapy was generally well-tolerated with minimal bone mineral density loss over 24 weeks. The overall incidence of adverse events in the relugolix combination and placebo groups was similar (71.2% vs. 66.0%). In the relugolix combination therapy group, 3.8% of women had adverse events leading to discontinuation of treatment versus 1.9% in the placebo group. The only reported adverse events in at least 10% of women in the relugolix combination group were headache and hot flashes. There was one pregnancy in the relugolix combination group and three in the placebo group."

OBSERVATIONS - As we already noted, while the two trials had points of difference, they were essentially similar trials with the difference that relugolix monotherapy was not specifically studied in the SPIRIT trial. Safety differentiation may be present, but probably not critical differentiators.

Investment Bottom Line

Based on our research, this company is not investible at this time. There is high competition, product is not well-differentiated from other GnRH receptor antagonists, IP coverage is not strong, and insider sales is high. Although there could be pre-approval spikes, our long term opinion is negative.