The stock does tend to reward buying post-earnings dips even on strong results; we will be standing by for any such opportunity.

We're at Neutral going into Q3 earnings. The stock can be volatile on earnings, and we aren't sufficiently confident of a catalyst to take on the risk at this time.

Iridium's Path To Enlightenment

It was just two years ago that Iridium Communications (IRDM) spent all day dragging around a large ball and chain in the form of excess leverage. In Q4 2018, the company scored TTM EBITDA of $274m and with net debt of $1.7bn could proudly claim to be levered at 6.1x - close to the acceptable threshold for leveraged buyouts at the time, and this as a public stock. The leverage was run up by borrowing used to buy and launch the latest fleet of communications satellites that the company uses to deliver its government-focused L-band high reliability service portfolio. So capex wasn't pretty either - in FY12/2018 capex reached 75% of revenue. No, there isn't a decimal point missing there. Big capex means big depreciation and big depreciation means big GAAP losses. Since most investors don't care to look at the cashflow statement, they saw the losses and the debt and concluded that some kind of train wreck must be imminent.

They were wrong. Firstly, the company could service the debt with adequate covenant headroom, as management lost no time in telling anyone who would listen at the time. And secondly, that capex wasn't a structural feature of the business model, it was a periodic spend required to update the fleet. So once it slowed, cash was freed up to service the debt, and the debt started coming down.

Here's what happened to the stock as capex fell into 'maintenance' mode (= keep the fleet aloft with the lights on but don't spend money putting up new spacecraft). Capex down - stock up. Simple.

(This, incidentally, is we think the path to be followed by another capex-intensive satellite business we cover, being Maxar Technologies (MAXR). Capex and leverage is high at MAXR right now - we anticipate both reducing in 2022 - we think the stock will benefit as a result).

Iridium now stands at a very manageable 4.4x net leverage and is in fact delevering by about 0.2x TTM EBITDA per quarter. Here's the numbers up to and including Q2 2020.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Once the company reaches sub 4x leverage, expect the words "dividend", "progressive" and "policy" to be bandied around after the word "Iridium" and watch a whole bunch of telco income investors raise their antennae, pun intended. That ought to have a beneficial impact on the stock price as once a dividend is indeed commenced, many more investors will be permitted to buy the stock. (We look forward to writing a note explaining why IRDM is a better bet for dividend growth than AT&T (T), and in particular we look forward to defending that view against the inevitable onslaught of comments!)

Growth at Iridium is driven more or less by mobility. If you're somewhere remote and you need to phone home, you likely want to use IRDM, since its L-band service reaches the parts that other K-band satellite connections cannot. If you're a warfighter and you want to be able to communicate long distance securely on-net whilst deployed, you likely will be using IRDM. And if you're on a boat and want to call ship to shore, again you will likely use IRDM. The company's new hope for growth is its Aireon joint venture (its partners are national air traffic control agencies) which operates an aircraft positioning service using hardware piggybacked ('hosted' in industry lingo) on the comms satellites IRDM uses for its core business. That revenue line is again primarily driven by mobility. More airplanes in the sky, more revenue for Aireon.

Global pandemics being what they are, mobility is somewhat in short supply in the world today and so IRDM isn't having its best year for growth, as you can see from the quarterly progression above. We assume quarterly growth will have moved up a little in Q3, since lockdowns were eased in most places that IRDM does business, but since the end-industries that IRDM serves remain under ongoing Covid-19 limitations we don't anticipate hit-it-out-the-park growth either. Best guess, IRDM demonstrates single-digit but positive organic revenue growth, a touch of margin improvement and some deleverage too.

At the current price point we don't think the risk-reward is sufficiently compelling to buy going into earnings. Fundamental valuation isn't too bad:

The revenue multiple looks big for the growth rate, but that's simply a function of the high EBITDA margin. Look at the profit and cashflow multiples and they aren't unreasonable - neither are they so compelling as to want to jump in right now.

In our view the stock chart tells a similar story.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

The stock sits in the middle of its upward-trending parallel channel; upside is maybe $4 from here, downside the same, unless something causes the stock to break out of the channel to the up- or downside. We're not aware that anything is likely to cause such a sustained breakout.

The stock has a history of over-reacting come earnings days, as you can see below, and so if it does try to plumb the abyss we will consider a technical purchase within our subscription service.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 13 October 2020.

