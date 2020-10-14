The EV push is also positive, but the continued focus on PHEVs and the 2024 timeline for MMA may disappoint investors.

Overall, Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF) recent Mercedes-Benz strategy update offered a very credible recovery story built on improved sales management, lower costs and a bigger push into EVs. The targeted 2025 EBIT margin of 6-8% seems realistic to me, even with the challenging backdrop, but I also expect higher cash restructuring charges to weigh on near-term margins. However, even in a base-case margin scenario with no restructuring charges, I see little value in Daimler shares at current valuations.

Profit and Price Over Volumes

Mercedes' updated strategy will now place a greater emphasis on variable profit and pricing, with volume now the third pillar of growth. As part of the shift, Mercedes is looking to shift the overall mix toward AMG, Maybach, and G contribution, targeting an over 10% contribution (from c. 7% last year) – a development that will be positive for the price/mix. The company will also prioritize recurring revenues via repeat purchases from services and parts, along with software add-ons such as Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and subscription services.

The strategy shift will no doubt come as good news for longer-term investors, considering it comes on the heels of a half-decade which saw operating income declines, despite strong Mercedes sales. Notably, if we were to further exclude China's contribution from the results, Mercedes EBIT would have declined at an even steeper rate in recent years.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Mercedes EBIT (ex Beijing Benz Automotive) 5,831 7,902 8,249 7,942 5,858 4,546

Encouraging Cost and Margin Guidance

In a notable shift from the past, Daimler provided some very detailed guidance on net cost savings at the event. Like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler has set 2025 targets for the Mercedes Benz Cars and Vans lineup. In sum, the latest targets are as follows: lower fixed costs by over 20% compared to €14 billion in 2019, along with lower capex and R&D spending by over 20% from the €15bn spent in 2019. As part of its push to 2025, the company has already begun to lower its break-even point in accordance.

Also worth noting was management's disclosure of a sensitivity analysis around the margin target ranging from mid-to-high single digits (6-8%), which compares to the vaguer "through-the-cycle target" provided in prior years. I think the margin target is reasonable, while the improved disclosure is a notable step in the right direction by new management as it helps investors better hold management accountable for its progress.

New EV Products are a Leap but Opportunity Missed?

The fact that Daimler is finally pushing toward an electric future is a key positive – the company is pushing for an xEV share of over 50% by 2030 and carbon-neutral production globally from 2022. To achieve this, Daimler will introduce more than five BEV models next year, followed by more than 10 in 2025 and more than 20 by 2030. Meanwhile, combustion engine variants will be gradually phased out over time, with management calling for a 40% decline by 2025 and 70% by 2030.

The transition could be positive for margins and the balance sheet, as it likely facilitates a large portion of the targeted capex savings. But while this is a significant step in Daimler's longer-term electrification journey, the targeting of xEV (rather than BEV) sales is perhaps a missed opportunity. Although the company is targeting to have over 10 BEV products by 2025, it plans to have a greater PHEV mix (more than 25 PHEV products) over the same period. Only as we head towards 2030 will we see a more significant contribution from BEVs (over 20 targeted).

In an age where pure-play BEV manufacturers such as Tesla (TSLA) and even peers like Volkswagen are accelerating toward EV scale, Daimler's more gradual approach will likely disappoint investors. It also reads positively for the likes of TSLA as the EV scale gap looks set to increase in the next three years, considering Daimler's focus is on the more premium end of the EV market until its dedicated EV platform (MMA) is launched in 2024.

Tapping into the Software Opportunity

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is also building out its own proprietary MB.OS operating system, which is scheduled for launch in 2024. Daimler will be developing the front-end software and applications, and will engage partners for the middleware and infrastructure software.

Considering the addressable market available, the move seems positive, but I am skeptical of Daimler's (and other auto OEMs) capabilities on this front, especially in developing and owning the operating software. Unlike the nimbler upstarts in the space, Daimler will have to navigate constraints posed by its culture and historical skill-sets to bridge the gap, and a more extensive partnership may perhaps have been the way to go instead.

Limited Upside Even if Mercedes Achieves Targeted Margin Recovery

I view the 2025 EBIT margin target of 6-8% as realistic, even in a challenging environment. The fixed cost and capex savings will go a long way, but much will also depend on Mercedes' ability to navigate the product and technology gaps in EVs. Assuming the mid-point, Daimler's EBIT margin targets (which implies a recovery to historical levels) would likely boost overall EPS to c. €8 by 2025.

However, even if we were to assume an 8x multiple on 2025 EPS and discount back at Daimler's cost of capital, I see upside in Daimler shares as limited at c. €44. Note that this also assumes full achievability of Daimler's base case targets and no further restructuring provisions (which will likely accompany the cost savings). Overall, I am neutral on Daimler shares.

