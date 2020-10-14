However, the Hepatitis C market rapidly deteriorated over the last few years making Gilead very dependent on their HIV sales and has resulted in general declines for the company.

Gilead (GILD) is a major pharmaceutical company that has experienced phenomenal growth over the last twenty years. From 2000 to the mid 2010's, Gilead has expanded their antiviral therapies and has become leader in treating a number of viral conditions including HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis. However, within the last few years, the Hepatitis C market experienced general declines, which has resulted in a decrease in revenue and net income for Gilead and made the company primarily reliant on sales from their HIV therapeutics. Furthermore, Gilead has an underwhelming number of phase III clinical trials compared to competitor pharmaceuticals and the company depends on combinational products which can contribute to rapid declines in drug revenue. These challenges have resulted in Gilead completing numerous acquisitions over the last few years to expand into inflammatory diseases and oncology, though there is major competition in these therapeutic areas. Although I am impressed by Gilead's growth and leadership developing antiviral therapies over the last 20 years, I am going to pass on becoming a Gilead shareholder for the time being due to the uncertainties associated with the future of the company.

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with Gilead is the company's impressive growth. The 2000's were a period of massive growth for the company, with revenue, gross profit and net income increasing by about 48.7%, 48.5% and 56.2% respectively on a compounded annual growth rate basis. This growth was fueled in part by Gilead's antiviral therapies, including their HIV and Hepatitis portfolio. However, the last decade has been marked with numerous acquisitions including YM BioSciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, EpiTherapeutics, a 15% stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), Nimbus Apollo, Kite Pharma, Cell Design Labs, Forty Seven Inc. and a recent deal to acquire Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), with the sum of all these acquisitions being over $40 billion in total. From 2010 to 2020, Gilead experienced much slower and variable financial metric increases, with revenue, gross profit and net income increasing by about 10.9%, 11.3% and 6.4% respectively on a compounded annual growth rate basis. Looking at the financial history of the company, it is clear that Gilead has achieved massive growth over the last 20 years, though the company has recently completed many acquisitions and has been experiencing general declines over the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha and GILD SEC results.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand the recent performance of Gilead, let's take a look at the company's key therapeutic areas. As of 2019, the three core therapeutic areas by sales included:

Source: Created by author using data from source and GILD 2019 10-K

It's also important to mention that the majority of Gilead's therapeutics are antivirals, with many of their drugs being combinational products (more on this below). Furthermore, Gilead also has a few therapeutics approved for cardiovascular related diseases and fungal infections.

The main sources of revenue for Gilead rely on their HIV/AIDS drugs. Below, we can see the revenue from the three primary therapeutic areas of Gilead. During the last six years, the company has experienced steady growth of their HIV/AIDS segment, with this segment providing over 80% of the company's total revenue in 2020.

Source: Created by author using data from GILD 2016 10-K, GILD 2019 10-K and GILD 2020 Q-2.

This growth in Gilead's HIV/AIDS therapies relies on their blockbuster drug Biktarvy. Biktarvy is a combinational product containing three active drug compounds and has shown high efficacy in HIV clinical trials. Furthermore, according to EvaluatePharma, Biktarvy is expected to be the 10th most best selling therapeutic in the world by 2024, with revenue expected to reach almost $7 billion. Additionally, we can also see that Gilead's HIV segment outperformed other pharmaceutical competitors including Merck & Co. (MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) key HIV products. Taken together, this highlights how important the HIV/AIDS segment and Biktarvy are to the growth of the company. However, it is also important to note that other blockbusters in Gilead's HIV division have been experiencing declines due to the bargaining power of consumer groups and because Biktarvy has been cannibalizing sales of the company's other therapeutics including Truvada (which is an active ingredient in Biktarvy).

Source: Created by author using data from GILD 2016 10-K, GILD 2019 10-K, GILD 2020 Q-2, MRK SEC filings and BMY SEC filings.

The next largest therapeutic area for Gilead is the liver disease segment, which peaked in 2015 and has since seen steady declines in revenue. The growth and subsequent decline of Gilead's liver disease segment is due to sales of their once blockbuster drug Harvoni, a combinational drug containing ledipasvir and sofosbuvir, which treats hepatitis C through interfering with the genetic replication of the virus. Harvoni is very effective at curing hepatitis C and had massive revenue growth in 2015 that almost outsold AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira, the best selling therapeutic in the world. Following 2015, Harvoni's sales significantly decreased due to the declining market for Hepatitis C treatments and the next generation therapeutics to treat harder to cure patients from Gilead's combinational product Epclusa and competitor products including Bristol Myers Squibb's Hepatitis C franchise and AbbVie's Mavyret. It should also be noted that Express Scripts removed AbbVie's Mavyret from its national preferred formulary in 2019, Gilead offers Epclusa/Mavyret generics and Gilead won national reimbursement for these therapeutics in China. In summary, Gilead has developed many successful hepatitis C treatments, though the market for these therapies has deteriorated considerably.

Source: Created by author using data from GILD 2016 10-K, GILD 2019 10-K, GILD 2020 Q-2, BMY SEC filings and ABBV SEC filings.

Finally, Gilead's Hematology/Oncology segment is relatively new and depends primarily on sales of Yescarta, which is a CAR-T cell therapy developed by Kite Pharma. Yescarta was approved as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA for treating large B-cell lymphoma that failed conventional treatment, has orphan drug designation and has seen modest growth over the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from GILD 2019 10-K and GILD 2020 Q-2,

Drug Pipeline and Future Growth

The ability for a pharmaceutical company to develop their drug pipeline is critical for their ability to grow moving forward. In Gilead's case, it is even more critical for the company to develop new drugs due to the price pressures on HIV products and decline of the Hepatitis C market. Below, we can see Gilead's late stage clinical trials in relation to other pharmaceutical companies as of the end of 2019 to mid 2020. Although Gilead has a decent amount of phase II clinical trials, the company has significantly less phase III clinical trials than Merck, Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb. Furthermore, one of the two recently registered therapeutics for Gilead was actually recently rejected by the FDA (more on this below). However, it is also important to note that Gilead is currently the smallest pharmaceutical (by market capitalization) in the group below.

Source: Created by author from BMY 2019 10-K, MRK 2019 10-K, ABBV R&D Presentation, PFE 2019 10-K, JNJ Drug Pipeline Presentation and GILD Investor Presentation.

Part of Gilead's current strategy is to shift their focus towards developing therapeutics for inflammatory/fibrotic and oncology diseases. For the inflammatory drug pipeline, Gilead has focused significantly on Filgotinib - a JAK-1 inhibitor. Unfortunately, not only does Gilead face significant competition in this area from Pfizer, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and AbbVie, including the strong launch of AbbVie's next generation Rinvoq discussed in my previous article, but the FDA also recently rejected Filgotinib. Gilead is also expanding into oncology, including through their acquisition of Immunomedics and specifically the antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy used to treat triple-negative breast cancer. Trodelvy is now approved and projected to have $1.44 billion in sales by 2024.

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that Gilead has antivirals, including Remdesivir that could have promising applications for helping treat the current healthcare crisis. Taken together, Gilead has a weaker late stage clinical trial drug pipeline compared to other major pharmaceuticals and the ability of Gilead to successfully expand into new therapeutic areas will be critical for the company moving forward.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Taking a closer look at the P/E ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that Gilead is at a reasonable valuation. Gilead is estimated to have a forward P/E ratio of approximately 9.3x as of Monday, October 13th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted P/E ratio of the company, we see that Gilead's P/E ratio has been higher 72% of the opening market days over the last decade and 50% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted P/E ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. On first glance, Gilead appears to be at a fair, if not somewhat discounted, valuation.

Source: Created by author using data from GILD Earning Reconciliation.

The starting dividend yield for Gilead is on the historically higher side. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of Gilead from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that Gilead typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 3.1%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is much higher than average, with this yield being higher for only about 1.6% of the market days over the last five years.

Source: Created by author from GILD opening price data.

Gilead has only recently started paying dividends and covers their dividend with free cash flow, though within the last few years the free cash flow has seen significant declines. As of Q2 2020, the dividend was easily covered by the free cash flow, with the dividend payout being about 40% of the free cash flow. However, over the last five years, Gilead has experienced declining free cash flow, with competitor pharmaceuticals Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie generally experiencing increasing free cash flow during the same time period. Taken together, Gilead boasts a reasonable forward adjusted P/E Ratio, high starting dividend yield and free cash flow payout ratio, though the ability of the company to start growing free cash flow will be important to support future dividend increases.

Source: Created by author using data from GILD Financials, BMY Financials and ABBV Financials.

Another important metric for dividend growth investing is the future yield on cost (YOC). Below is a model predicting the YOC over time from an investment in different pharmaceutical companies in 2020. The model assumes the following:

That all dividends are reinvested in their respective company at an average starting yield equal to the average starting dividend yield for the company over the last decade. That dividend growth will be equal to the dividend increase predicted by analysts over the next two years. YOC is calculated as:

Company Share Price Current Dividend Yield 10 Year Average Starting Dividend Yield Modeled Annual Dividend Growth Rate Modeled YOC in 5 Years Modeled YOC in 10 Years Modeled YOC in 20 Years GILD $64.55 4.26% 3.10% 5.55% 6.39% 9.77% 22.83% BMY $61.83 2.91% 3.30% 5.56% 4.70% 7.25% 17.31% ABBV $88.32 5.38% 4.00% 7.33% 9.11% 15.83% 47.80%

Source: Created by author using data from GILD dividends, ABBV dividends and BMY dividends.

From the model, we can see that purchasing Gilead at the current share price has the potential to support almost a 23% yield on cost with dividends reinvested after 20 years. Analysts are expecting an average 2.96% increase in EPS over the next few years, which is lower than the dividend growth criteria used in this model. Interestingly, Bristol Myers Squibb was predicted to have a similar, albeit slightly lower, yield on cost and AbbVie had the largest modeled yield on cost. Thus, Gilead is in a position to provide decent dividend growth going forward.

A comparison of Gilead to their peers is summarized in the table below:

GILD BMY ABBV EPS (FWD) $6.98 $6.27 $10.43 PE (FWD) 9.30 9.86 8.40 Dividend $2.72 $1.80 $4.72 Yield 4.26% 2.91% 5.38% Dividend Growth Years 5 11 7 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate - 2.49% 20.86% Modeled 10 Year Y.O.C 9.77% 7.25% 15.83%

Source: Created by author using data from GILD earnings estimates, ABBV earnings estimates and BMY earnings estimates.

Other Potential Challenges

One of the critical challenges that pharmaceutical companies face is the expiration of their key therapeutics. However, in the case of Gilead, a number of their therapeutics lose pricing power well before they lose exclusivity. Examples of therapeutics that have seen major declines in revenue but have not expired include Harvoni, Epclusa, Complera/Eviplera, Zydelig and Stribild. Gilead experiences fierce competition for sales of antivirals, organizations/governments push for HIV drug price controls, markets for some of Gilead's antivirals can rapidly change and some of the company's newer combinational products cannibalize their existing products. The effect of these factors is that Gilead's drugs may rapidly lose sales despite still having patent protection. These challenges make it critical for Gilead to develop new therapeutics to replace loss of sales of their current drugs.

One of the strategies Gilead is taking to expand their drug pipeline is to shift focus away from HIV/Hepatitis and develop therapies for oncology and inflammatory/fibrotic diseases. However, Gilead faces major competition in these therapeutic areas. In some of my pervious articles, I discussed some of the upcoming blockbuster therapeutics in the oncology and inflammatory disease areas including Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, Merck's Keytruda and AbbVie's Rinvoq/Skyrizi. Furthermore, many of the blockbuster therapies for these diseases are biologicals, though Gilead has limited experience developing biological therapeutics. However, cell based therapies including Yescarta and cell therapies in the company's pipeline could offer a competitive strategy to generate long-term revenue for Gilead.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about Gilead. Gilead has had phenomenal growth over the last 20 years with mid double digits increases in revenue and earnings on a compounding basis and has had strong management of their long-term debt. Furthermore, Gilead is a leader in developing antiviral therapies, with the company experiencing strong growth in their HIV division and developing cures to hepatitis C. Additionally, Gilead's focus on cell based therapies and remdesivir could have promising strategies to drive future growth for the company. Finally, Gilead is reasonably valued from a P/E ratio, at a historically high dividend yield and has the potential to support solid dividend growth going forward.

However, there are serious challenges that Gilead faces. The company has not had reliable financial metrics over the last few years, Gilead's drug pipeline has significantly less ongoing phase III clinical trials compared to other competing pharmaceuticals and the company is very reliant on their HIV therapeutic sales. Furthermore, organizations/governments have pushed for cost containment of HIV therapies, Gilead faces major drug competition and the company relies on combinational products all of which can contribute to therapeutic revenue declines prior to loss of exclusivity. Finally, the therapeutic areas Gilead is moving into via their numerous acquisitions are already very competitive and will require Gilead to have a competitive edge to gain shares of the oncology and immunology markets.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Although I believe that Gilead has proven itself to be a leader for virology treatments, I believe that there are too many unknowns with the future of the company, including their virology, oncology and inflammatory therapeutic divisions, for me to be comfortable adding Gilead to my dividend portfolio.

Source: Created by author.

