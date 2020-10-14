AMCR is in sound financial shape, thus it can continue rewarding shareowners going forward. But as the price is a bit expensive, I prefer to remain neutral.

Margins improved, as currency-adjusted EBITDA rose 4%, while the FX-adjusted EBIT increased by 6.7%. A 12.9% growth in diluted EPS was another achievement that proved AMCR is almost recession-immune.

The previous time I covered Amcor plc (AMCR) was in July when I expressed some concerns that the company had not been capable of delivering a cash surplus large enough to fully cover its dividends paid and the buyback in the first nine months of FY20. Now, I would like to update my sentiment on the stock, as the full FY20 cash flow data have a game-changing impact on the thesis: as the annual net operating cash flow and FCF of Amcor touched a ten-year zenith, concerns regarding the dividend coverage were fully eliminated.

Amcor is a dividend aristocrat (see the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) daily holdings), with one caveat that most of its dividend growth story was inherited from Bemis that merged with Australian Amcor Ltd. in 2019. An important remark worth making is that Bemis was ousted from the elite list in 2014, but not because its dividend was suspended or growth went to a grinding halt. There was another reason: the stock drifted from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400, so it was no longer eligible for inclusion in the dividend aristocrat cohort. The DPS growth story was safe and sound. And when it merged with Amcor Ltd., the newly established Amcor plc finally achieved market value high enough to qualify for the S&P 500, thus AMCR has returned to the list of salient dividend payers earlier this year.

In fiscal 2019, the total dividend was "increased to 45.5 US cents per share," while in FY20, the annual dividend rose to "46.0 cents per share."

In the article, I would like to elaborate on a few reasons why AMCR might be a stock worth considering for income-focused long-term investors.

Reason #1: High yields are rare among dividend aristocrats

With its 4.02% yield, Amcor looks quite appealing. At the moment, there are only 65 dividend aristocrats. According to my calculations, the median yield among these upper-echelon dividend payers is 2.42%, while the average is 2.72%. Also, the first quartile is 1.57%, the third quartile is 3.24%. Put another way, 75% of yields in the dataset lie below 3.24%. For a broader context, the standardized yield of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, is 2.23%; the net yield is lower considering that the fund has an expense ratio of 0.35%.

Certainly, there are dividend aristocrats that have staggering yields like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), but the problem is that they are both experiencing hard times due to lackluster oil prices that weigh on cash flows and upend their capital allocation plans, and, hence, growth prospects. And thus, investors who hold shares of these supermajors are taking much higher risk than those who prefer safe-haven recession-immune names.

For example, XOM did not generate FCFE in the trailing four quarters (it was $1.65 billion below zero, to be precise), which means its hefty dividends paid of $14.87 billion were financed by cash from the balance sheet (or debt funds, to be even more precise).

Amcor represents a rare example of a dividend aristocrat that has a relatively high yield that is in eleventh place in the DA list not because its sector has fallen out of favor with investors due to structural issues, thus its valuation compressed. Contrarily, the packaging industry did not simply weather the gloomiest weeks of the downturn but even benefited from buoyant demand in spring. And it is not coincidental that Amcor and a few of its rivals (page 7) have been on a tear this year.

Speaking on long-term vulnerabilities that might jeopardize the payout in the future, I should acknowledge that precisely like for other industries, a greener version of the modern economy poses challenges for packaging, but Amcor has already been preparing its product portfolio for the looming transformation; for example, in September, it presented the world's first recyclable flexible retort pouch. Thus, I reckon the eco trends in packaging do not pose threat to its long-term growth story.

Reason #2: The toll the recession has taken on Amcor was limited

As the integration process that followed the acquisition resulted in certain accounting intricacies, it is not a simple task to analyze Amcor's financial performance.

For example, Amcor's FY20 GAAP revenue was up 31.8%, which may be interpreted as a consequence of buoyant demand from end-markets, which, in turn, benefited from the consumer sentiment propped up by the pandemic. However, the reality is a bit more complex. The detrimental effects of the recession did have an impact on AMCR, but due to its non-cyclical nature and reliance on the food & beverage industry, the firm went through the downswing almost unscathed.

To have an understanding of how robust were Amcor's sales in fiscal 2020, we should compare its adjusted 2019 pro forma net sales with the 2020 GAAP net sales. The figures show that the crisis did take its toll on the top line, but its effects were limited. Adjusted for FX, the net sales were down only 1.8%. While adjusted sales of Flexibles, the flagship segment, were almost flat (page 3), Rigid Packaging was more impacted by the headwinds, as its adjusted sales dipped by 4.8%. On a side note, it is worth remarking here that in 2020, PepsiCo (PEP) was no longer Amcor’s key customer with an over 11% contribution to revenues (page 7 of the Form 10-K).

The silver lining is that margins improved, as currency-adjusted EBITDA rose 4%, while the FX-adjusted EBIT increased by 6.7%. A 12.9% growth in diluted EPS was another achievement that proved Amcor's relative immunity to cyclical downturns.

Reason #3: FCF is at a ten-year high

The company prefers to report its cash surplus using two metrics: an adjusted FCF (before dividends) and an adjusted pro forma FCF (before dividends) that are a bit different from the definition I typically use. Anyway, our methods are mostly similar; the essential difference is that I do not take Material transaction and integration-related costs into account (see reconciliation on page 14).

In FY20, Amcor reported an adjusted FCF of $1.22 billion thanks to a steep increase in net cash flow to $1.38 billion and despite higher capex. One of the tailwinds was a sharp decline in inventory, which provided an inflow of $25.6 million, while the reduction in trade receivables brought $133.3 million.

I estimate its FCF to Equity (net CFFO less capex) was $984.7 million. But whatever the formula, Amcor's cash surplus touched a 10-year zenith. For a broader context, I have taken a look at FCF ROTC (FCF/Average total capital), and it appeared that it equaled 8.7%, which is definitely a strong result.

So, while I was concerned with the DPS coverage previously, now I see the full-year dividends paid of $761.1 million were more than excessively covered by the cash surplus.

Reason #4: financial position is looking firmer now

As the net operating cash flow substantially improved, Amcor's Net debt/Net CFFO now equals 3.9x, which is slightly better than in FQ3. Its Debt/Equity is also a bit better now, stands at 132.2% vs. 135.1% in FQ3.

The risk to consider: the market is slightly overpaying for the stock

One of the concerns that a dividend investor should bear in mind is that the market is overpaying for the stock considering that AMCR is trading at a premium to the materials sector. For example, its Forward EV/EBITDA is almost 22% higher than the sector median.

Conclusion

The facts discussed above imply Amcor is in sound financial shape, thus it can continue rewarding shareowners going forward. Also, despite some uncertainty that still impacts the economy, Amcor is expecting the FY21 adjusted FCF (before dividends) to be between $1 billion and $1.1 billion (see the transcript), which means shareholder rewards might go up.

But as the price is a bit expensive, I prefer to remain neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.