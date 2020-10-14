Regardless of this possibility, I went long on Disney as the streaming business will add multi-billion dollars to the market value of the company even under conservative assumptions.

The going will be tough for Disney in the coming quarters, and a pullback of the stock price is also likely.

Disney's lack of focus on growth made me err on the side of caution earlier this year when the stock collapsed, but things have dramatically changed with this decision.

Source

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced a major reorganization of its business on October 12 to prioritize Disney+ and content streaming with immediate effect. Disney, arguably, might never be the same. How Mr. Market values Disney, on the other hand, could change dramatically in the coming months as a result of these newly implemented changes at the company level. A closer look at these changes and the outlook for the company as a streaming giant paints an optimistic view of what the future holds for investors, and this prompted me to turn bullish on Disney for the first time in a while.

Dan Loeb's letter

Third Point Capital CEO Dan Loeb, a well-known activist investor who has a history of pushing companies to change for the better, sent a 6-page letter addressed to Disney CEO Robert Chapek on October 7, requesting the latter to take immediate actions to prioritize Disney+ and its overall streaming business. He went on to suggest that Disney should permanently suspend the dividend to save $3 billion annually which could be used to produce original content for distribution on Disney+. In doing so, Loeb believes Disney would be able to increase the wealth of growth-oriented investors in the long run even though revenue and earnings might take a hit in the current period. The below is a summary of the benefits Disney might enjoy according to the guru.

Rich content will attract high life-time-value subscribers to the platform, which would create billions of dollars in value for shareholders in the long run. More content would lead to a lower monthly churn rate than the 5% churn reported by Disney+ at present. This will translate into millions of dollars in incremental revenue. Increased pricing power resulting from Disney's ability to compete with Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the industry leader. Differentiation from traditional media companies. A valuation premium to reflect the growth prospects in the OTT industry.

Focusing on the right strategy is key to a company's continued success, and this letter serves as a reminder for Disney to take bold decisions to secure future earnings.

The new Disney

The reorganization announced by Disney falls directly in line with Dan Loeb's expectations for the entertainment giant. The new-look Disney will prioritize its streaming business, and content that suits all distribution channels alike will be produced by the production team. The Media and Entertainment Distribution team will solely be responsible for monetizing this content, whether it be through traditional channels or Disney+ and other streaming services.

Commenting on these changes, CEO Chapek said:

Given the incredible success of Disney+ and our plans to accelerate our direct-to-consumer business, we are strategically positioning our Company to more effectively support our growth strategy and increase shareholder value. Managing content creation distinct from distribution will allow us to be more effective and nimble in making the content consumers want most, delivered in the way they prefer to consume it. Our creative teams will concentrate on what they do best—making world-class, franchise-based content—while our newly centralized global distribution team will focus on delivering and monetizing that content in the most optimal way across all platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the coming Star international streaming service.

The reorganization of the business structure will enable Disney to be more flexible on content distribution and the theatrical window is likely to shrink in the coming years as new movies are likely to be made available on Disney+ sooner to build customer stickiness.

Good things take time

There will be hits and misses along the way as Disney tries to formulate a strategy that works. For instance, Mulan flopped in the international market even though Disney had high hopes for the movie, particularly in China. The movie that debuted on Disney+ charged a premiere access fee of $29.99 from subscribers and the streaming service reportedly earned in excess of $33 million during the Labor Day weekend, which is a massive success as Disney does not have to share this revenue with a third-party distributor or a licensing partner. The movie would be available at no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers from December. While the numbers might not be able to move the needle because of Disney's sheer size, the fact that over a million users paid $30 to watch Mulan online indicates the addressable market opportunity for Disney.

The going for Disney, however, would not be smooth in the coming months as devising a plan that could minimize the loss of revenue from theatres while leading to subscriber growth for the Disney+ service will not be an easy task. In addition, closing the gap with Netflix will be an uphill battle as well because of Netflix's deep content library and its expertise in producing content that caters to a broad audience online.

Valuation implications

Netflix, the global leader of the content streaming industry, boasts a valuation of $238 billion at the closing market price of $554 on Oct. 13. Disney is valued at a not-so-eye-popping $225 billion. Netflix stock is a pure-play on the streaming industry, and the current valuation implies a life-time-value (LTV) of $1,233 per subscriber (assuming 192.95 million worldwide subscribers) assigned by the market. In the U.S., Netflix has a monthly churn rate of close to 2% which translates into a life-time-value of $650 (13/0.02) for a subscriber using the monthly cost of $12.99 for the standard package.

In other words, the market value of Netflix implies almost double this LTV, which can only be justified if Netflix continues to onboard new subscribers at breakneck speeds to meet investor expectations. In reality, the LTV per subscriber on a worldwide basis is much lower because of the discounted subscription options offered in countries such as India, meaning the premium assigned by the market is even higher. Both analysts and readers would agree that growth investors have assigned such a high premium to Netflix mainly because of the lucrative industry it operates in.

With a subscription fee of $6.99 and a hypothetical monthly churn rate of 5%, the LTV of a Disney+ subscriber comes to $139.8. I would not be surprised if Disney reports a dramatic improvement in the churn rate as the renewed focus on streaming will lead to customer stickiness resulting from an increase in the number of titles available to browse online. On the other hand, high-quality additions to the content library will help Disney+ charge higher from subscribers as well. Both these developments will lead to a higher LTV per subscriber, and it would not be a surprise if investors attach a healthy premium to Disney's valuation as the contribution to revenue from Disney+ increases.

To be on the conservative side, one could always assume that the premium paid to Netflix by investors is not an accurate reflection of its true economic state. In other words, Netflix could be overvalued to trade nearly two times the calculated LTV per subscriber and it would be irrational to expect Disney to achieve the same. However, a multiplier of 1.5 times the gross LTV would still add multi-billion dollars to the market value of Disney under very conservative assumptions as depicted below.

Number of Disney Plus subscribers today 60 million Monthly churn rate 5% Current LTV per subscriber $138.9 The target number of subscribers by the end of 2021 100 million Target monthly churn rate 2% Monthly subscription fee $7 Projected LTV by the end of 2021 $35 billion(7/0.02)*100 Premium assigned by the market 1.5x Market value added by Disney+ $52.5 billion

Source: Author's calculations and assumptions

The only aggressive assumption used in this model is the expected improvement in the churn rate. This, however, is possible because of Disney's global brand. Disney+ will most likely smash the target subscribers I have used in the model, and the subscription fee might be hiked if subscriber growth remains at elevated levels.

If we assume investors to value Disney as a diversified entertainment company at the end of 2021 and assign very conservative multiples to its other business segments, Disney is still likely to deliver acceptable returns to investors in the short term as well. In the most likely scenario, valuation multiples will expand on a broad level resulting in its Parks segment being valued at a much higher multiple as well, which would see Disney stock reaching new highs. If not in the next couple of years, this would, in my opinion, certainly be the case in the long run.

Add to this the strength of Disney in India, a market that Netflix has found difficult to penetrate. Hotstar, which is the leading OTT player in this South Asian nation, controls approximately 30% of the market share whereas Netflix accounts for a meager 5%. Hotstar is owned by a subsidiary of Disney, and this business relationship has already helped Disney+ achieve promising results in this important region. You can find more on this here in an article I published earlier this year.

The outlook for Disney+ is certainly promising, and focusing on an industry that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years has certainly caught my attention.

The post-Covid-19 Disney

For fiscal 2019, the Parks and Experiences segment brought in the highest revenue for Disney. Social distancing rules implemented by health authorities around the world are not helping this segment, and Disney is likely to report disappointing earnings for fiscal 2020 because of this obstacle.

Disney revenue by segment (2019)

Source: Statista

It seems as if Covid-19 will live with us forever, but history teaches otherwise. The spread of the deadly virus will eventually come to an end and normalcy will prevail. This could turn out to be as early as mid-2021, or as late as 2022, but the fact is that it will come to an end like the many virus outbreaks the world has seen.

A summary of virus outbreaks since 2000

Source: The New England Journal of Medicine

Disney has more than $54 billion in debt, but the company has sufficient liquidity to survive the onslaught of Covid-19. Even though I tend to stay away from debt-laden companies, Disney, I believe, would be able to service its debt in the foreseeable future without any drama, and the company will generate billions of free cash flow in the coming years as well.

The cancellation of sports events is another pressing issue Disney is trying to deal with, and current period earnings will be impacted negatively. The big picture, however, remains positive as this is a temporary development.

When Covid-19 is behind us, Disney would never be the company it used to be. The direct-to-consumer business would be driving the company forward by then, and the revenue from its other business segments will be a nice addition that would help Disney reach a market value at least double that of Netflix, in my opinion. When normalcy returns, investors will realize that Disney has become a stronger company because of the decision to reorganize its business structure to prioritize the streaming business.

The response from analysts

Wall Street analysts seem to be divided on the benefits of the reorganization to investors. The majority of them, however, are extremely positive about what the future holds for the company. Here are some noteworthy remarks on Disney's decision courtesy of Deadline, Barron's, and Hollywood Reporter.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne wrote:

This reorganization is next-level in its scale, motivations, and complexity of execution. In effect, Disney has taken its entire content business — from its film and TV studios, its broadcast and cable networks, and its emerging streaming assets — and combined them into a single business. … If successful, this approach should significantly accelerate Disney’s transition from traditional media to DTC streaming.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote:

The reorganization will be accelerating Disney's pivot to direct-to-consumer and likely mean changes to traditional release strategies. We would assume that Disney will seek to collapse film release windows to monetize both in-theater and at-home direct-to-consumer demand while shortening home video windows. Disney’s interest in shifting additional content more quickly to Disney+ is a significant risk to theater owners and other non-vertically integrated film studio owners. Those who can look out a few years can envision a company with pre-COVID theme park attendance and a global Disney+ business that is second only to Netflix, which is valued at $253 billion versus the entire Walt Disney Co. at $275 billion.

LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield wrote:

Our initial interpretation, bolstered by what we thought we heard Disney CEO Bob Chapek say on CNBC, is that the creative teams simply make the content now, with all distribution decisions and monetization functions centralized under a new team, led by Kareem Daniel. ... This was intriguing to us because it meant you had a dispassionate point person/team who could make hard decisions that would be able to trade short-intermediate term economics to build long-term value in streaming — effectively accelerating Disney going all-in on streaming.

Overall, I believe the strategy deployed by Disney to remain as an entertainment giant in tomorrow's digitized world is the correct move. Executing this strategy would be the difficult part, and I bet on Disney's tried-and-tested management team to deliver the goods as so often they have done.

Takeaway

As a growth investor, dividends nor cheap multiples will entice me to invest in the equity of a company. An unwavering focus on growing revenue and earnings can and will do the trick. This is exactly what is happening with Disney at the moment. It will, however, take time for Disney to successfully formulate a strategy to strike a balance between theatrical releases and OTT streaming of movies, and the numbers from the Media segment could disappoint investors in the next few quarters. While this might lead to a temporary pullback of the stock price, long-term-oriented growth investors should focus on the big picture.

Changing times require bold strategies to ensure continued success. The entertainment industry is going through radical changes, and Disney, in my opinion, took a step in the right direction by strategically shifting its focus to the direct-to-consumer business segment. The company certainly has what it takes to survive this economic downturn, and Disney in five years might turn out to be the global leader of two lucrative industries, OTT content streaming and theme parks.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.