VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) CEO Patrick Lavelle on Q2 2021 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Glenn Wiener - IR, GW Communications

Patrick Lavelle - President & CEO

Michael Stoehr - SVP and CFO

John Shalam - Chairman

Beat Kahli - Kähli Holding

[00:00:35.97] Thank you, John. Good morning and welcome to Fox International's fiscal 2020. On second quarter conference call form our Form 10. Q was filed with the FCC and we should our press release after market closed yesterday afternoon. Both documents can be found on the I.R.S., our website and we will shortly be posting an update. Investor presentations were set as well, either by the end of this week or next week. Our call is being webcast live over the Internet and a replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of this call. Speaking for management today will be Pat Leavelle, president and chief executive officer, and Michael Store, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Both laugh prepared remarks. And we will then open up the call for questions. Our chairman and founder, John Salum, is also here with us and available for questions. I'd like to remind everyone that except for historical information contained here in statements made on today's call and webcast that would constitute forward looking statements are based on currently available information. The company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward looking statements. And I would like to point you to the risk factors associated with our business, which are detailed in our forms and for the period ended February twenty nine twenty splenic last. Lastly, as you saw from our results and I will soon appear on today's conference call boxes, business has improved and we believe the outlook is stronger today than at any point in recent years. As such, we will be resuming proactive Iara initiatives to mark the box story and all shareholders perspective. Shareholders, analysts and bankers joining us today or listening to our replay, please feel free to contact me directly with any follow up questions and or to arrange a call with management. We look forward to the second half of our fiscal year and reporting on our progress. And to all those joining us, please remain safe. Thank you. And at this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Pat, CEO.

Patrick Lavelle

[00:02:27.96] Thanks, Glenn. And good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to say that this quarter we delivered substantial year over year improvements on both the top and bottom line. Consolidated sales increased by close to 42 percent, with all segments showing gross margins were up three hundred and forty basis points and operating expenses declined by six point seven percent. The reported operating income of eight point seven million versus an operating loss of seven point seven million, a sixteen point four million improvement over last year. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of thirteen point nine million, a fourteen point eight million improvement over the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty.

[00:03:13.46] All of this despite the continued impact of covid on the global economy. Needless to say, I am very proud of the Vox team and how hard they have worked throughout this disruption. During Q2, we wiped out the losses from Q1 and our profitable through the first half of the fiscal year, a trend we will believe, we believe will continue as we continue to win new multi year OEM contracts, expand our retail and aftermarket distribution. We have new products coming to market. And with the additional contributions from our acquisitions of the investment uster, barring any major unforeseen catastrophe in the economy, we are poised for a strong second half and expect major improvements in fiscal twenty one, which we also believe will be sustainable. Lastly, our balance sheet remains very strong and we intend to reinitiate the share repurchase program while concurrently evaluating strategic track transactions that will strengthen our business. There are a lot of positive developments that box and we are excited with what the future holds. We're going to start with the Consumer Electronics segment this morning. Second quarter sales were up over 50 percent and our outlook for the second half of the year is even better. This segment consists of both premium audio and consumer accessory products. And over the past year and a half, we have made a lot of changes to better align the organization, expand distribution and bring to market the right products in the categories. We have leading market positions and opportunities for growth within our premium. Audio operations, clips, branded products did exceptionally well, growing close to 90 percent year over year. This was driven by higher sales of home speakers, subwoofers, products for home theater and pro media speaker systems.

[00:05:16.22] We also saw an over 40 percent increase in the German premium audio product sales with Magnet and Hecho as the drivers. As I mentioned last quarter, additional distribution was added within our premium audio group pre covid. This has proven to be the right strategy since we were in place and able to continue to sell while many retailers shut down store locations. Additionally, consumers who were shut in looked to create a better environment for entertainment or work from home, thus creating higher demand, which has been able to expand overall assortment at many of these new outlets. At the same time, our core distribution for premium audio grew by over 40 percent. When combined, this led to a consolidated sales increase of over 80 percent. Keep in mind, Best Buy, a key customer, only reopened at the end of June and we grew in spite of this. They are now back up and we have several programs slated in the second half of the year.

[00:06:27.17] Premium audio grew by double digits as an industry, and we believe this is sustainable. These high end products are essential in today's home for movies, gaming, home, gym, outdoor. The future is bright because we've expanded the core premium audience that we believe will continue to upgrade, replace and add on in the future. We believe EA Sports and gaming is the next area of growth as we have seen this with the success of our pro media life. At the end of July, we finalized our alliance with Alfio Pioneer Corp. to become the exclusive distributor of Sankyo Pioneer Athlete and the integrity branded audio products in the Americas. We set up a new subsidiary, 11 trading company, which will market and distribute these products as well as sell our magnet and Hecke in Hecho German brands in the Americas. Keep in mind our two Q results do not include contributions from this alights. We will start delivery in Q3, ramping up next year and contributing to overall premium audio revenue without giving a firm number on Guidance's. As we all know, things can change. I do feel confident in saying that our premium audio product sales should see growth well over one hundred million in fiscal twenty one versus last fiscal year.

[00:08:02.39] And as I have mentioned last quarter, Klich in particular is poised for its best year in its history. During the second quarter, consumer electronic product sales grew by approximately 800000 compared to last year's second quarter, overall sales of accessory products are expected to be down for the year, largely due to the discontinuance of products as part of our strategy. However, gross margins have improved and we are profitable both domestically and internationally. And we continue to look for new areas where we can differentiate blocks and leverage our distribution.

[00:08:44.73] Moving on to automotive electronics segment, second quarter sales were up twenty one percent, with OEM product sales down one point one million and aftermarket product sales up approximately seven million. The aftermarket business was aided by the acquisitions of d.E.A and VSAN, but also know the timing of the acquisitions. While we had a full quarter of BSM sales, we only had vehicle sales from July onwards, both acquisitions or performing two or better than expectations. And VCM in particular just added new multi year OEM programs with Volvo, Polaris and Subaru. Our 50 50 joint venture with A.S.A. is doing well and building momentum. Last quarter I talked about some of the weakness brought about by covid and while the business was down in Q1, they remain profitable. We are now seeing stronger results driven by the RV and heavy duty market momentum has carried through into September and looks to be promising. In the second half in Q2, we were awarded approximately 30 million dollars of new OEM business, building upon the three hundred and seventy five million I announced last quarter. Our collaboration with Amazon to integrate fire TV into our rear seat entertainment systems has been a key driver in securing the major portion of our future OEM business and has put Vox Automotive significantly ahead of the competition. Of the over 400 million and new awards we've received over the past three quarters or so, approximately three hundred and thirty million is incremental.

[00:10:32.07] The business we won has varying launch dates, some in calendar year twenty one calendar year, twenty two and twenty three, and stretch out over three or five years with some smaller ones as long as 10 years. As to our recent acquisitions, we have completely transitioned the DSM Rostro business into our Arlindo facility as planned and on time, and we have completed the integration of the as well. Based on the moves that we have made and the awards we have won, we expect to double our automotive business over the next three years. Moving on to the biometric segment, although the quarter showed modest improvement, we are seeing increased interest in Eilerts iris technology, driven by the difficulties of the other modalities created by covid facial, cannot identify individuals with masks or PPY. And many consumers are much more comfortable with a touchless application. We have announced a number of new partnerships over the past quarter and have begun receiving some of the new products that were in development, ramping up production based on increased demand. As a result, we expect to see higher sales, but more importantly, more consistency in sales of our secure solution applications and some good news to report.

[00:12:02.47] In the second quarter, we were advised that we were awarded the program that we have discussed in the past. Within the health care space. We are in negotiations on final terms and when the contract is signed, we will have more liberty to discuss the positive impact this will have on my life. As you know, we also hired an investment banker, Imperial Capital, to look at alternatives to enhance Shylock's position. We have had a number of interested parties and are evaluating several to determine the best fit for blocks and its shareholders. To sum it all up, we had a strong second quarter. The second half should be even better. Automotive long term looks more promising than ever. Consumer driven by premium audio is poised for significant expansion this year, which we believe can be sustained barring any major change at retail or within the economy. Biometrics interest is picking up. Our pipeline is growing and we have a number of interested parties that want to share and Iraq's future and upside. Our acquisitions were done at what we believe to be a very attractive price and will positively contribute to our top and bottom line. We have a strong balance sheet with cash on hand and access to capital. We are planning to reinitiate the share repurchase program entering into a Tenby five plan for 500000 shares to begin and we'll revisit throughout the next few quarters.

[00:13:41.08] We are also going to start marketing the back story again, given our outlook and believe we are in a great position to continue to increase shareholder value. Thank you. And at this time, I'll turn the call over to Mike and then we'll open it up for questions Mike.

Michael Stoehr

[00:13:57.25] Thanks, Pat. Good morning, everyone. Pat provided a lot of details regarding our second quarter performance in our outlook. As such, I'll provide a recap of the first half of the year results with some commentary around the second quarter, then addressed our balance sheet before we to the call for questions. No all comparisons for the second quarter and first half of fiscal. Twenty one in fiscal twenty for the period and in August thirty first for the first half of fiscal twenty twenty one consolidated net sales of two hundred million increased by sixteen point three million or close to nine percent.

[00:14:32.85] Automotive segment sales were down six point six million, OEM product sales declined by eight point four million, while aftermarket product sales increased by one point eight million. As many as you know, from prior calls and from various news reports, the automotive market was hit hard by covid and there were several plant shutdowns. That was one of the primary drivers for the OEM decline. And the growth in our aftermarket business was primarily driven by our recent acquisitions. This impact was hardest in Q1, but for the second quarter, comparisons note that automotive segment sales were up approximately twenty two percent.

[00:15:11.58] Consumer electronics segment sales were up twenty two point eight million, or 18 percent, with big sales increases of premium auto products up close to 39 percent. Other products declined by approximately 12 percent. But note, this takes into account products that were sold in the prior fiscal year period that have since been discontinued. We did not grow other shitty product sales in the second quarter.

[00:15:36.42] Year over year, the biometric segment posted sales of three hundred and sixty thousand, up one hundred thousand. But the real growth is anticipated based on new programs, new partnerships and some of the new products that were recently brought to market. Our second quarter gross margins of twenty nine point seven percent increase by 340 basis points and of course, first half margins of twenty nine percent increase by 190 basis points, driving the year over year increases for both periods with our key segment up three hundred ninety and two hundred sixty basis points, respectively. Second quarter of total operating expenses declined by six point seven percent and for the first six months decline by eleven point four percent versus the prior year period.

[00:16:25.95] We have taken a lot of fixed cost out of the business. Jeanny, of course, has been down due to the current travel environment and we either removed a low salary and other third party costs throughout the year. Note there will be some costs coming back in the second half of the year, which was part of our plan. And given the anticipated increase in sales and the added costs and the acquisitions, we will continue, however, to be diligent in managing capital allocations for the six month period. Selling expenses declined by six point two percent. Gené expenses declined by thirteen point three percent and engineering and technical support expenses declined by fourteen point five percent.

[00:17:08.88] Second quarter operating income of eight point seven million mark the sixteen point four million year over year improvements and the end for the six month period, we went from a loss of fourteen point nine million to an operating profit of eight hundred thousand. We anticipate profitability in the second half of the fiscal year, as Pat indicated, barring any major changes related to the elections and global economies. This is based on customer projections, which we continually monitor and try to offset yearend risk, as well as our buying forecasts and future programs that will Roaf rollout throughout the second half of their income.

[00:17:47.94] For the three months, comparisons declined by one point two million and for the six month, comparisons declined by two point eight million. The key drivers with seven hundred seventy five thousand investment gains and last year's second quarter one million pick up from a life insurance policy also in the prior year and other minor factors. This leads to a pre-tax profit of nine point two million compared to a pre-tax loss of six million when comparing the second quarter periods and for the six month period, pre-tax profit in fiscal 2001 was one point eight million versus a pre-tax loss of eleven point one million in the comparative period last year. We reported EBITA of thirteen point five million in fiscal twenty one second quarter versus inhibitive loss of one point three million and second quarter of fiscal twenty fourteen point nine million increase and adjusted it up 39 more to fourteen point eight million improvement over the second quarter of last fiscal year. For the six month period, comparisons exhibit a ten point three million increase by eleven point seven million and adjusted a bit of ten point five million increase by twelve point four million. With respect to the balance sheet, we finished the second quarter with forty five point nine million of cash and cash equivalents of eight point five million compared to our fiscal year end.

[00:19:15.29] The increase is due to a 20 million draw on a credit facility, which we discussed previously and was done in the earlier stages of the global pandemic. And this also takes into account cash use for acquisitions. We will continue to utilize our cash as we move into our heaviest selling season. And there was there and there are a lot of inventory purchases based on an anticipated increase in sales. You can see in footnote 17 of our Form 10 to the breakout of our debt, which stood at twenty six point three million as of August, thirty first compared to six point one million as of our fiscal 20 20 year end. There was very little change, less than 20 million to on a credit facility in closing, our balance sheet remains in excellent condition and we have sufficient capital and access to capital to fund operations, support our customers, reinitiate the share repurchase program and to continue to seek out other opportunities that will strengthen our business in line with Pat's comments. Operator, we are now ready to open up the call for questions.

Beat Kahli

[00:20:54.70] Good morning, everybody. Good morning back, Mike. John, I just want to say congratulations. There is not much more to say about the comment. I'm proud of you. Proud to have almost four and a half million reason to be happy today with your performance in the second quarter. But I understand, too, that it wasn't an easy task. But what I particularly like after I had a chance to get up very early today to study your release of yesterday evening is the outlook.

[00:21:25.12] I mean, the outlook is bright. And I can tell everybody, because I was always open about this, I don't see any reason why county holding wouldn't be an opportune continue to buy. I mean, the stock went up because I still believe that you have a great potential here, needless to say, with our four 1/2 million reasonable share. So we're watching very closely from our office in Singapore, from our office in Orlando, whatever information we can publicly that we are seeking in. We believe you have you are at the beginning and stay tuned. We will continue to invest in Volks and we will continue to monitor the amount possible, probably in support. So thank you very much for the performance and congratulation.

[00:22:14.36] I particularly as well, like because I was a little bit skeptical, do in fact announced acquisitions. I kind of like that. Well, I mean, I know acquisitions, but I'm not seeing that what those two aftermarket automotive acquisitions really did for that segment, you know, more power to you, those acquisition, as I can see. And I don't have every single information, obviously, about a great move. So I have to admit to I if I would have any say, I would have probably knocked on those acquisition patch on my. You did it. And it helped my question today a little bit. I mean, looking at it, looking at the profitability. And I actually I mean, to my fellow shareholders, maybe not a secret because Pat actually announced a lot of those things, but we probably didn't want to listen at that time.

[00:23:08.26] But he told us about the contacts which he secured in the automotive when he told us on the last call that Clipse is doing well, we probably just thought, wow, that's you know, because the stock is down. The CEO makes some good comments. But most of those fruits which Fox walks with now earning the second quarter, and I have no doubt, you know, to a much greater degree, it will be earning over the next quarters and next year's all the fruits of those, you know, information which Pat gave us, you know, several months ago and those goals. And they're all we're all a little bit skeptical. So my question to you, Pat, is, Mike, how do you see the sustainability of this? I mean, you know, you deliver a quarter pre-tax profit, almost 10 million. And still I mean, that was the quarter, which was challenging because there was always there was, you know, silly travel restriction. You see the sustainable are we looking at a company who can deliver what, our underwriting wall at the beginning of the year when we made a decision to invest in Volks Insteps? Is this sustainable? What do you see, Pat or Mike or John on that front for us and our fellow shareholders?

Patrick Lavelle

[00:24:20.80] All right. I'll take that Beat. And thank you for your kind words. You know, as I said, we believe let's talk about the premium audio business. We believe the premium audio uptick is sustainable for a number of reasons. First, the entire industry has seen a game called the covid certainly impacted sales to the upside. And it seems consumers have read this rediscovered quality audio and not just for listening to a stereo system, but for movies where we've seen growth in home theater and high end sound bars. But also, as I said, home gyms, outdoor gaming certainly work from home, which we believe is an integral part of today's workplace. So from the marketplace, we've seen the market grow and we have seen the audience grow.

[00:25:26.20] Secondly, the additional distribution that we that I mentioned is here to stay. We're doing very well with them and giving and they're giving us additional outlets that we believe will help maintain the growth. And then third, when I look at premium audio, Arlit. Trading group, which will distribute audio pioneer and Integris, plus the Maggette and Hecho brands across the Americas, is just getting started and it's just getting started in the third quarter.

[00:26:01.72] So this will be a big contributor to the top line sales of premium audio. So that's where we see the sustainability there. Finally, you know, when we look at our automotive business, first off, the first the first quarter was really impacted by COPEMAN. But the car manufacturers are back, the OEM wins, which we've announced, plus the ones we know that we're now working on to secure. And the acquisitions have given us a much clearer picture of the next few years where we believe we can double our automotive sales based on the activity. So all in all, and again, barring any major economic impact, I think our prospects look very good.

Beat Kahli

[00:26:54.99] Thank you very much, Pat.

Patrick Lavelle

[00:26:57.03] Thank you Beat.

Patrick Lavelle

[00:27:23.37] Ok, if there are no more questions, I want to thank you all for your participation this morning and interest in Vox. I wish you have a great rest of the day. And please remain safe. Thank you all.

