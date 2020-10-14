We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector (GDXJ), and while most companies have yet to report, preliminary results are rolling in, which give us an idea of what the upcoming results might look like. First Majestic Silver (AG) released its operating results this week and announced that quarterly silver-equivalent was down 22% year-over-year. While this was a satisfactory quarter for operations, it was overshadowed by share dilution, which will weigh on annual earnings per share going forward. Besides, we've still got significant uncertainty surrounding the Mexican tax issue and a short mine life to contend with at Santa Elena. Based on the investment thesis risks, I believe there are much better options out there in the precious metals sector for investors.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver released its preliminary results this week and reported quarterly production of 5.2 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], which has pushed year-to-date production to 14.9 million SEOs. While this translated to a 48% jump from the rough Q2 due to government-mandated shutdowns, production was down 22% year-over-year with no contribution from Del Toro, which has since been suspended. Therefore, even though the company's continuing operations did fire on all cylinders, the quarter was nothing to write home about on a year-over-year basis. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look at the chart below, we can see that silver-equivalent production took a massive hit in Q2, with barely ~3.50 million ounces produced for the quarter. Since then, the operations are back to full operations, but it's not easy to replicate last year's performance with two mines since suspended (La Parrilla and Del Toro). Fortunately, we saw a record quarter for silver production out of the company's flagship San Dimas Mine, with 1.68 million silver ounces produced and 3.12 million SEOs. This made up more than 60% of First Majestic's production in the quarter, and it was a slight beat vs. the ~1.64 million ounces of silver produced in Q3 2019.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's smaller La Encantada Mine, it was a decent quarter, with silver-equivalent production of 984,000 ounces, up 11% from the same period last year. This was the second-best quarter in nearly a decade for the mine, driven by a massive jump in throughput (Q3 2020: 261,000 tonnes vs. Q3 2019: 192,000 tonnes). Finally, the company's Santa Elena Mine had a weaker quarter, with just 1.09 million SEOs produced, down from 1.86 million SEOs in the year-ago quarter. The culprit for the weaker performance was roughly 10% lower throughput and lower grades due to reduced tonnages from higher-grade stopes. The good news is that First Majestic is expecting a better Q3 as additional workers have arrived on-site to assist with bolstering underground ore production.

(Source: Company Website)

Overall, it was a decent quarter for First Majestic after considering that we remain in unprecedented times for the mining sector, with many miners trying to adjust to mining in a world with COVID-19. However, the improved metrics sequentially were overshadowed by a nearly 2.5% share dilution late in the quarter, with 5 million shares sold at C$15.60 to raise C$78 million. While share dilution is a necessary evil for most explorers, it is a red flag for producers unless it's being done on an accretive basis to increase long-term production. In First Majestic's case, the company raised money at 20% below its 52-week highs despite multi-year highs for silver (SLV) to improve a balance sheet that was already strong, meaning that dilution was not necessary. Worse, the deal was done at a 4% discount to the 50-day volume-weighted average share price of C$16.25.

(Source: Company Website)

Before moving on to earnings, there are two other issues worth discussing that make First Majestic much less attractive than its peers. The first is that Santa Elena was down to just 21.47 million SEOs in reserves as of December 2019, and the mine has produced 3.27 million ounces year-to-date. If we assume that the mine will produce 4.6 million SEOs in FY2020 based on the guidance provided for a strong Q4 for the mine, this will drop the reserve life for Santa Elena to less than four years at the current production rate. I have arrived at this figure by dividing the estimated reserve life at year-end of 16.87 million SEOs by the average annual production rate of 4.60 million SEOs. A 16.87 million SEO reserve divided by 4.60 million SEOs produced each year gives us a mine life of 3.67 years, assuming no reserve growth.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that this isn't the end of the world as Santa Elena makes up barely 25% of the company's total annual production. While this is true, it's also the lowest-cost mine, with all-in sustaining costs of $3.02/oz in FY2019 vs. costs of $7.26/oz at San Dimas and $13.90 in La Encantada. Therefore, if we were to see Santa Elena have to reduce production or production suspended by FY2025, this would be a massive hit to the company's margins as the industry-leading costs at Santa Elena are helping First Majestic to maintain sub $12.00/oz consolidated costs. Without Santa Elena, First Majestic will no longer be a low-cost producer relative to the peer average of ~$12.60/oz for FY2019.

The other issue weighing on the stock is uncertainty surrounding the Mexican tax dispute, with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria issuing reassessments of $209.2 million. The 90-day period to resolve the disagreement recently ended without a resolution, adding to uncertainty that First Majestic may have to cough up some money at some point to put an end to this ongoing legal battle. Based on First Majestic's current market cap of $2.25 billion, this isn't chump change, as it makes up roughly 9% of market cap and nearly the full cash position of $232.4 million at quarter-end. Obviously, we could see a positive resolution and no taxes paid in the best-case. Still, I prefer to invest in companies without looming tax disputes that would have very negative consequences short term. Let's take a look at the earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, there is good news when it comes to First Majestic's earnings trend, as it has improved considerably with higher silver prices. As we can see, First Majestic has been unable to post positive annual earnings per share [EPS] since FY2014 outside of a small profit in FY2019 ($0.03), but FY2020 annual EPS estimates have recently climbed to $0.17. This would translate to 466% growth in annual EPS year-over-year if First Majestic hits these estimates, giving the company one of the top-50 earnings growth rates in the market currently.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, it's worth noting that while this is impressive on a year-over-year basis, it still translates to a compound annual EPS growth rate of (-) 15% since FY2013, which is hardly worthy of investment. Some investors will argue that this is to be expected as silver was in a bear market, but leaders in the sector like Pan American (PAAS) have managed to grow annual EPS exponentially in the same period. Therefore, while this improvement in the earnings trend and trend higher in earnings estimates is a positive sign, it isn't overly impressive when considering that the company has been posting net losses per share for years and is up against easy year-over-year comps. Let's see if the valuation is pricing in these added risks:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As we can see in the chart above, the average large silver producer is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 19.20, while First Majestic is trading at a premium to the group of 21.40. The company is also trading at a massive 30% premium to Pan American (16.20), which has a stronger earnings trend, a dividend, and higher margins. Finally, if investors are willing to branch out to include both gold and silver producers, we can see that First Majestic is trading at a nearly 60% premium to Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Not only does Kirkland Lake have the best margins in the sector, but it also has a 1.50% forward dividend yield and much more attractive jurisdictions. Therefore, no matter how you slice it, it's hard to argue that First Majestic is worth buying when stronger peers can be purchased at more attractive valuations.

(Source: Company Website)

While First Majestic should have a strong Q3 with much higher metals prices, I see too many risks to make it worthwhile relative to peers. The short mine life at Santa Elena could be fixed with reserve addition, given the aggressive drill program, and the company might get lucky with the tax dispute. Still, the dilution at 20% off recent highs and 4% below the 50-day volume-weighted average price with silver at multi-year highs is not excusable. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to focus on better-run companies in the sector and avoid those producers diluting at unfavorable prices like First Majestic. A rising silver price will lift all boats, but I would view any rallies above $12.95 as an opportunity to book profits.

