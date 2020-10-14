TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) CEO Harold Goddijn on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 14, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Megan Daniell - IR Officer

Harold Goddijn - CEO

Taco Titulaer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

François Bouvignies - UBS

Marc Hesselink - ESA

Wim Gille - ABN AMRO

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TomTom's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's prepared remarks [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Megan Daniell, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Megan Daniell

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call, during which we will discuss our operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020. With me today are Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO. We will start today's call with Harold, who will discuss the key operational developments, followed by a more detailed look at the financial results from Taco. We will then take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out the Safe Harbor applies.

And with that, Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.

Harold Goddijn

Thank you, Megan, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. We were pleased with the upward trend that we saw in market conditions, and that has continued over the last three months. It's mostly best reflected in our automotive business, which has shown robust sequential operating revenue growth, and that's a trend which we expect to continue in the next quarter.

Our employees have shown agility and commitment to the company in response to the pandemic, and the challenging environment has not slowed us down in achieving our strategic priorities. We continue to invest in R&D, continuously developing and strengthening our product portfolio, and we believe that our ability to maintain course has also contributed to strong deal activity, which we have seen this year.

I want to turn to the key operational highlights for the quarter for a brief discussion. As you have seen, we announced a multiyear extension expansion of our deal with Uber, our full suite of maps, traffic and maps APIs will help Uber to enhance their location-enabled solutions, and that ensures a seamless mapping experience in the Uber apps, including with ride-hailing and food delivery services. We deepened that relationship with Uber further as they will serve as a trusted map editing partner to us. Uber will collect on-the-ground insights from over 10,000 cities in which they operate, and correct the database if needed.

In automotive, we announced that we will provide our full stack solutions of maps, navigation software, and connected services to Maserati in vehicle infotainment system. This is a full stack implementation, and includes an automated map updater over the air. During the quarter, we also launched RoadCheck. It's an industry-first product for automated vehicles that contributes to safer driving. The product addresses a key industry challenge. It's a tool to define and control under which circumstances car can safely operate in autonomous mode.

And this concludes my part of the presentation. I'm now handing over to Taco for a closer look at the financials.

Taco Titulaer

Thank you, Harold. I will make a couple of comments on the financials and outlook, and then we'll go to the Q&A. In the third quarter of 2020, we saw continued operational improvements in both automotive car production and consumer spending. These improvements translated into an increased revenue compared with the second quarter, as we reported group revenue of €148 million.

Let me go through the revenue business-by-business. Our Location Technology business consists of automotive and enterprise, and represents roughly 70% of our group revenue. Automotive reported revenue of €66 million, a strong increase from last quarter, also supported by the start of production of new software platforms. Car production volumes have continued to show recovery from the [lows] [ph] we experienced in April. This led to similar trends of growth in our operational revenue, which has reported automotive revenue adjusted for the movement in deferred and billed revenue. Our automotive operational revenue grew sequentially by 24% to €59 million. Because we see the operative trend continuing in the fourth quarter, we expect that sequential growth in automotive operational revenue will be similar to what we saw in 2019 that is in the 30% to 35% range.

Enterprise reported revenue of €40 million showing a modest decrease from last quarter. This decrease is because of a weakening of the U.S. dollar as most of our enterprise contracts are invoiced in U.S. dollars. We expect enterprise revenue to show a limited increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Our consumer business reported €42 million revenue in the quarter, an increase of €12 million from last quarter as consumers generally spend more over the summer holiday period. This was also supported by the return to more normal levels of retail activity following the lockdowns we experienced in April and May. In the fourth quarter, we expect that the consumer revenue will show a sequential decrease similar to 2019, that is a decline in the 20% to 35% range.

Our underlying gross margin trend continues to improve as it benefits from positive mix effect of more software revenue. This positive effect was partly offset during the quarter by the start of the production of new automotive software platforms, including the new Maserati platform which lowered the third quarter's gross margin. This means that the gross margin was slightly down compared with the same quarter last year. However, this decrease is also increased by one-offs included in gross margin in Q3 2019. If we exclude these one-offs of last year, the trend would have shown a modest 2% points increase from last year. Our gross margin will trend at around 80% on average.

Total operating expenses decreased slightly from the same quarter last year to €180 million, and is reflected mainly in marketing and selling, general and administrative cost, partly due to discretionary cost control measures. Free cash flow in the quarter was an expected outflow of €20 million. We have net cash position of €346 million at the end of third quarter.

Let me go to the next slide, quarter-on-quarter developments. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in automotive factory closures during the year. As automotive revenue is based on the number of cars produced, this impacted our automotive operational revenue. We saw the biggest impact in April when most factories were under a total lockdown. As factories started to reopen, we saw gradual improvements within the second quarter. You can see here that this strength continued, the third quarter showing a strong sequential increase in the automotive operational revenue. As mentioned before, we expect that this growth will continue, and that the increase in the fourth quarter will be similar to trend we saw last year. However, we expect that most of this operational revenue uplift will be placed on the balance sheet and deferred to later periods.

You can see similar trends in our free cash flow over the quarters. We expect that the continued improvements in automotive operational revenue combined with seasonal cash receipts will result in a positive free cash flow of around €30 million in the fourth quarter.

Next slide is the 2020 outlook. For the full-year outlook, we expect that the group revenue will be around €530 million with a gross margin of around 80%. As explained on the previous slide, we expect a positive free cash flow of around €30 million in the fourth quarter. This means that we will have a full-year free cash flow of about negative -- minus 30 million, translating into a net cash position of around €375 million at the end of the year.

While we have seen notable improvements to revenue over the last few months, we still believe that the economic circumstances remain too uncertain to resume our share buyback program. We'll continue to assess the position as revenue and free cash flow generation improves.

Operator, we'll now like to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of François Bouvignies from UBS.

François Bouvignies

Hi. Thank you very much for taking the questions. My first question is around your activity -- deal activity. Harold, you mentioned in your opening remarks that the deal activity is strong, and giving that we are now in October, and that you have nine months visibility, I guess you have a pretty good idea of where the order intake and backlog, how is it trending versus maybe last year. So, could you share with us a bit more color around the backlog should we expect in Q4, maybe not giving obviously a number, but just a trend of the increasing maybe or -- and can you explain a bit more as well the deal activity, what are you talking about, what kind of products, clients is doing well at the moment would be great, and I have follow-ups after if I may. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes, François, thank you. Yes, as you know order intake is always lumpy, it's a [binary] [ph] process. It can vary from quarter-to-quarter, but if I give you the general trend, and I think that's what you're asking for, we saw, particularly in the first-half very strong activity with a number of awards. We're very pleased with that. Over the summer months this slowed down, and that is also to be expected, nothing unusual with that -- in that. I think for the last quarter it's hard to predict where we will end up. We're working on things, but it's not sure whether they will be awarded this year, and it's also not sure they will be awarded to us, of course, but I think the overall activity level is still at a good level, and probably stronger than what we have seen last year.

François Bouvignies

Okay, and what kind of products is doing well at the moment in your deal activity, is it more global maps with global products or is it particular features that's selling well?

Harold Goddijn

No, it's generic, there's not a big change I think we see more way to ADAS type of content in the automotive industry. We saw a, obviously the Uber deal it's not automotive, but still was an important deal for us that came through, and so that's all positive. I think the biggest plus for us there was that we won also contracts for new technologies that we will start shipping in '21-'22. As we said in earlier discussions that we're fully moving towards online presence of all of our products and services, and that has been well received by the industry, and we've won early subscribers to that vision earlier this year. So it's full steam ahead. We are very happy also that that gives clear direction to all the engineering teams and the product teams, the route we've chosen has been validated by those early wins, and that gives a lot of direction, and generally speaking a move to an online life. Now I think that's -- a bit further down the line that is going to be very important because we see further opportunities for simplifying our product offering. When everything is going online we can really concentrate our efforts in that domain, and that will help us to reduce complexity in our overall products' portfolio. To give you a bit more color on that, if everything is embedded there are variants of different flavors, different operating systems, different screen sizes, and so on and so forth. All those products require significant localization and installation efforts, and those efforts often run in the millions of euros per contract, and we think that we can leverage the online technologies to reduce those costs, concentrate more on core product activity development, and that should lead us to a better place and better future.

François Bouvignies

That's interesting, your online comments, and I mean how do you price to a customer, is it -- I mean that the value of the contract increase because of the online or because the map pricing may be going down so it kind of offset this decline, and basically you think the costs will decrease more than the price increases. Is it -- how should we think about this online offering and your…

Harold Goddijn

I think the longer-term effects is a further simplification of our product portfolio, that's really what we are trying to achieve, so get more concentration in the core products we're doing, and doing them really well, and so -- and then the integration costs typically will go down when services are delivered in an online framework. We don't see a big impact on pricing as a result of going online. I think it's generally speaking are worse, but we are excited by the direction; it will deliver a much improved end user experience which allows us to better compete with mobile experiences, and generally speaking, the quality of our products will go to a higher than what we have seen before, and higher level of end user satisfaction.

François Bouvignies

Okay, that's very clear. Thank you, Harold, and maybe just on the -- you talked about Q4, you don't know if you're going to get rewarded, but certainly for Q4, but do you see any change in the competitive landscape? I mean it's a very dynamic industry the mapping, we see a lot of startups -- or local startup, I should say, and so Google trying for maybe earn more into the contract. In the last three months or so, I mean do you see any change on people you are or companies that you are competing with?

Harold Goddijn

We haven't seen a big shift or big wins that we're not aware of. It's always a tricky environment, you're right; there is a lot of flux in the industry, but I think so far we are holding course, and everything is going according to plan, so major shift in the competitive landscape that we have seen in the last quarter.

François Bouvignies

Okay, that's clear, and last one for me, and then I will leave the floor to my peers. Around HD Maps, so you talked about ADAS content going up. Obviously the pandemic created some uncertainty around the roadmap for autonomous driving, like you described last quarter. How is it going, your HD Maps, I mean now we are three months, probably your customers have more visibility. Do you see the activity resuming for HD Maps, and how should we think about your -- the contracts compared to, for example, what you said last year at your Capital Markets Day, that you were rewarded of course on a small value market of 60% of the deals. How is it evolving, these HD Maps, in your deal pipeline?

Harold Goddijn

Well, as I said, so HD Maps are applied in different ways through our technology stack, but if I look at the market for self-driving and the progress that we've seen there I have to say that has disappointing to hear. I think there are two things playing a role here. First is the complexity of self-driving technology, and I think that has been underestimated. The step from let's say two-and-a-half -- level two-and-a-half to three is more bigger than most car markers had anticipated is our impression, and the second one is justification of the system cost; the total bill of material for self-driving seems to be higher than originally anticipated, and the ability for the market to absorb those costs seems to be limited. So, overall, it's been disappointing in that domain. I don't think car markers are losing sight of the endgame, they're still working and investing, and so our Tier 1s and all the suppliers are working hard to make the technology better, and cheaper, and democratize that, but net-net I think the developments in 2020 for us as a vendor, as a system component for automotive self-driving systems in large-scale applications has been disappointing.

François Bouvignies

And what can you do about that? I mean do you intend to change therefore maybe the investment or the development of HD, because you see that it's not very high demand at the moment so -- or you want to continue invest and see how it looks like in, let's say, one year or six months time?

Harold Goddijn

Well, there are two levels of cost and investment going into creation of HD Maps. One is the technology itself to produce them, what we call the pipeline, and there we keep motoring, we keep investing in optimizing that pipeline for creating of HD Maps, and again, this is not just for HD Maps, but also ADAS features, so this is a combination of video processing, LiDAR processing, applying of machine learning and visual recognition. All that -- so that's a complete domain of technologies and pipeline that we -- where we're quite heavily investing in, and that is overall to make the production of Maps, ADAS Maps, HD Maps scalable, affordable, and to a high standard of quality, and that investment is continuing.

If you look at the other side, so the actual production of HD Maps, we have slowed it down to an extent, or we have not increased activity there. We're not extending our coverage at this stage. So we are -- we have a product for the major road in North American and Western Europe, where we provide HD Maps to the industry for acceleration development, and so on and so forth, that will continue, but we are not accelerating the coverage. The main effort now is to reduce of production and maintenance of those maps, and that continues unabated.

François Bouvignies

That's great. Thank you, Harold. I leave the floor to my peers. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Marc Hesselink from ESA.

Marc Hesselink

Hi. Yes, it's Marc. My first question, on the Uber contract, could you explain a bit more? Was it a request for proposal from the company or was it because you were already in continued discussions with them, an extension of the initial contract? Could you maybe share why they selected you, and then what is extra versus the earlier contract that you had with Uber? Maybe does it, for example, also include the app that's being used by consumers?

Harold Goddijn

Yes, so location technology obviously is super important to Uber, and it's a big ingredient of the primary processes of allocation of trips, calculating capacity. If you improve there only a little bit it has a big impact on the bottom line as in waiting times, customers served, and so on and so forth. So for Uber it's really important to have good control over the software to run those systems. They are core -- part of their core IP and core technology base that makes Uber what it is, and of course they don't want to rely on standard stuff, they want to have a great deal of influence to fine-tune, teach those, train those systems make them better over time. Our relationship with Uber goes back a long time. We can provide them as all technology they need to do that, you know, all that they're planning and all that really reliable. It's a function of the network, the navigation attributes, speed profiles, traffic information, incident data, POIs, and so and so forth.

That platform has been growing and they have built it over the years, and there're now heavy users of the platform as well, and hence, the desire of Uber to continue that partnership and extend that relationship and extend that license contract. So it's a continuation of a partnership that's been in the making for -- I can't remember exactly, but probably four or five years, it always takes time for those technologies to mature, but there's now a solid body of technology running on top of our maps, our routing, and data and traffic information, and it was a logical step to extend that, but also deepen that. So, one of the things that we're keen about is that if there are errors in the map that we haven't detected ourselves with, or additions to the map that are relevant to certain customers or certain use cases, then we give Uber full control to edit, add, and change those data. They've been certified following all sorts of training programs, and that helps us to keep the cost of maintenance down, but also improve the accuracy and freshness of our maps. So, all in all, you see a type of partnership that works well in every dimension. So, it was a great result for us, but also asking for your word that we found a good way forward and start the next chapter in that partnership.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, thanks, and the consumer app of Uber is that going to use TomTom or…

Harold Goddijn

No, that maybe, but that's probably not on the charts, the driver apps, the back office are all based on the TomTom technology, but the linking to the user information is typically done to a native application like Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, clear. Second question is, I can remember from the previous quarter that you had to also adjust your backlog value a bit because some of the old automotive contracts, given the COVID-19 impact became a bit less. What have you seen over the third quarter? If your expectation there changed, and did you see any of that impact again in this quarter?

Harold Goddijn

Well, I think we're kind of struggling to see the trees from the wood. There is a couple of things that are playing up here. So, we had -- of course, we had capacity issues for pure production during the lockdown period. We've seen movements in stock levels at carmakers and inventory levels. We have seen movements in demand, but it's not clear whether we have reached a new state, a new level from where we can start planning. It's difficult to weigh all those different elements for all car makers collectively. So, we also don't know whatever standup demand that was kind of unfulfilled demand during the lock time period, whether that showed up all of a sudden in September or whether it will show up in Q4. It's just a little bit early to say how those different events and effects influence the underlying demand for new cars, and I think if I look a little bit forward to 2021 then, I have a hard time predicting what the overall economic outlook for 2021 will look like and how that will affect car manufacturing in 2021. I don't know. I don't think it's going to be a complete disaster at this moment I think, but also don't think that we will go back to the levels we have seen in 2019, but there is quite a bit of bandwidth in between that, and that bandwidth will have a significant impact on the calculation of our backlog as well, and we see that mixed messaging coming from the carmakers as well, we asked them, and they changed their outlook much more frequently and significantly than what we are used to in the car industry, and it's also kind of an indicator of a level of uncertainty that we haven't seen before, but again, I'm not planning for disaster, I think it will be okay, but I also don't think that we will reach the volumes that we have seen in the pre-COVID period. I think there's quite a significant bandwidth in between those outlooks. We learn with every month and every quarter, and maybe the forecasts on carmakers also show a trend in solidifying and less variation.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, thank you, and my final question, over the last couple of years, obviously a very gradual increase in the take rates, now more recently you see a big jump also in electrification and the sales of those vehicles. Do you also see that as a positive effect on your take rates? Is that something that's already feasible for you?

Harold Goddijn

Yes, well, I wouldn't overestimate the volumes. Volumes we see there is all the signs that are ongoing, let's face it. So, massive investment programs, new cars coming off the line now, more frequently than what we have seen before, and also much higher end user acceptance of electric cars, and we see really the beginning of a significant shift, but it's the beginning, and we're coming from very, very low numbers. I think we were used to 2% of the total manufacturing base was electric, but it's going up, and it's changing and shifting, and it has a positive effect on the attachment rate. So, a lot of the key things is ranger for vehicles, an accurate range prediction as a positive effect both on the peace of mind, but also on the build of material of a car, and as opposed to the fact of a build of material because you don't have to put excess capacity to reduce that range anxiety.

So, it's very important drive to get a range prediction and EV routing shortage, and provide drivers with accurate views on actual range, real-life range, not the sales brochure dial range that we used to, but what it means in reality for me as a driver, and we will see implementations of this technology most likely in 100% of the EV vehicles. That's our expectation, maybe 90%, but I have a hard time to believe that this will more be a standard feature in most, if not all electrical vehicles, and that ties in very neatly in the location technology, in the navigation, in the mapping, in the routing, in the elevation data, in weather data, and so on so forth. So, we are assembling a complete suite of technologies to anticipate the demand we are already -- the train has left the station as you can imagine, to our shipping EV routing policy already, but a significant body of investment of research going into improving those products, and collecting all the relevant data that are needed to come to a higher degree of accuracy.

Net-net, yes, positive growing percentage of electrical vehicles, that means higher attachment rates than what we're used to, but the real effect on our P&L now is still limited.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Wim Gille. Your line is open.

Wim Gille

Yes, very good afternoon. Wim Gille, ABN. Couple of questions, for starters, Harold you mentioned during the call how that -- if you look at the bigger picture, the development for HD Maps has been quite or somewhat disappointing for you. However, if I look at the robotaxi world, I put on the Waymo, also the big Chinese guys, they are progressing quite fine. In fact, they are moving to kind of next levels, which will facilitate autonomous driving also for consumers. So, how should I look at this divergence in the technology rat race with the tech guys continue to advance while the OEMs are falling a bit behind? Is there going to be a problem for your strategic positioning through to down the road? That would be my first question.

The other question I would have is another kind of change that we see or which we saw in the quarter. If you look at the IVI operating systems, traditionally the market was dominated by Linux and Blackberry, but we see that Android is making some inroads in that area, despite the fact that they don't have any safety certificates and what have you. Is the fact that Android is making inroads into the operating system of the IVI unit? Is there going to be a issue for you from a strategic point of view, or would you say that for you, that doesn't really make a big difference given the products that you have on the market? And the last question I would have is in the press release or you mentioned that you process close to €2 billion net changes a month. On top of my mind you were already processing €2 billion method dates a month when you presented the log numbers during the Capital Markets Day. So what is kind of the -- this is like more of a rounding thing or is the other productivity gains if you will are those plateauing at the moment?

Harold Goddijn

Yes, Wim, thanks. I make quick note so on the map edits, so I don't forget. So, first some thoughts around robotaxi, so robotaxis typically operate in a confined geographical area, but are using all the road types in that geographical area. So, from a mathematical perspective, you cover a defined predefined geographical area in its entirety.

The second element is that in robotaxi, the pressure for bill of material is a lot less high. Because they are capital goods that we amortize a long period of time, a lot of kilometers. So, it's okay to stop those cars with form of sensors in computing power, and it does have a big impact on the economics. So the technology that's used there, and economic conditions are kind of opposite of what car industry needs. Car industry is looking for all the roads in North America and so you get long stretches of road initially the highways the close access roads completely covered, and secondly, there is a high pressure on the bill of material. So it needs to run in a limited footprint and storage processing power and so on and so forth. So you're really trying to solve a different product problem there in the automotive space. Our technology is mostly geared towards the automotive customer base. We are playing around a little bit in the robotaxi market, but it's very -- there is no like clear technology standard, there is no clear route forward, but we have our toe into that market, I believe they don't use us as a critical part that we need to play in, because the problems we need to solve for volume applications and technologies deployed there are of a different nature.

Second question about Android, I think it can be a little bit confusing, but Android and Google are different things. So, Android is the open source operating system that runs on top of Linux, and we see that operating system making inroads in all sorts of devices; consumer devices, mobile phones, obviously tablets, all sorts of hardware is powered by the Android operating system, and that is because it's free of charges, there's no license fee there. It's very well supported by the silicon industry as well. So, the tone of hardware and the tone of experience in integrating and running Android on top of kind of Vanilla flavor hardware, we really encourage the automotive industry to go that route as well because it makes life easier for everybody, you have a much richer environment, you have hardware layers, you can go faster at lower cost and make and have lower integration costs as well. So, I think it's a good thing for the industry, if there is some level of standardization that will make it easier to deliver end user experiences that meet the expectations of today and tomorrow.

Then second, the production of maps, yes, it's €2 billion number, it's kind of a useful indicator because it gives you a flavor of the throughput and the amount of processing that's happening and keeping those maps up to date, and we have internal metrics as well cost per change and the weight of a certain change because the change has an effect on the real quality and how the end user experiences it. So I wouldn't put too much weight on that, that that single number, but what I can tell you is that we're making, we're feeling good about progress, we're making on our map making technologies, and we see efficiency improvement coming through everywhere, I spoke about HD, image recognition, all those technologies, we're really seeing significant improvements in throughput and reduction in cost per modification. That is in itself good news, but it's also a necessity. It's not that we are, so there's a real urgency to make further improvements there because the requirements are going up all the time. People have more accurate maps, better maps, more detail, more attributes, bigger geographical coverage. So, improving efficiency for us is a key driver of our strategy, and we think we can make further progress, significant progress in building that efficient mapmaking platform. we alluded also map adding partnerships, what we do is with Uber, we do with other companies as well, that also helps us to find high value changes in the database that we can then process at low cost. So there's a big, big effort and lot of focus on making the platform efficient, high throughput and deliver value for money.

Wim Gille

Good, and maybe as a bit of a follow-up on your remarks, which is very consistent with some of the things we've heard in the past that if you look at robotaxis that they are essentially solving a different puzzle versus the OEMs, which need to have autonomous driving, which is working on every route, in every jurisdiction under any circumstance, which is different from a robotaxi. Given the fact that if you look at kind of the simple picture, let's say, problem set that the OEMs that we saw is quite a bit more complex than the problem set that the OEMs, the technology robotaxi guys needs to show. So, how come that you grow technologies for that matter, that's well embedded in the robotaxi world, why do these guys do everything themselves and why they try to invent the wheel themselves rather than basically rely on the market standards, which you and [indiscernible] technologies are?

Harold Goddijn

Well, that is because they are systems that in development. They can use different technology. The technology they employ don't need to scale. If I go driving around with a LiDAR and I just record all data, store it, on the hard disk of, God knows how megabytes on a disk of how many megabytes, that's not a problem. I don't have to do much in order to create that map, because it's very -- it's not compressed or the need for compression is not really there. There are other problems that are much urgent for those robotaxi guys, and because those are closed proprietary systems, the additional cost of scanning a neighborhood or a city are not prohibitive. If they had to do that for the whole world, you would be trying to solve different problem, but that's not the state were the industry is these days.

Wim Gille

Helpful. Then maybe lastly, obviously you announced the partnership with Microsoft already quite a few quarters ago, can you give us a bit of an update on where you stand in terms of the number of API cost, and also maybe some of the recent news around, let's say, the progress that Microsoft is making into the automotive space?

Harold Goddijn

I don't have the actual API cost, but what we can see is further deepening of the relationships or the traffic is going up. The used cases are expanding. We are moving into being a mapping platform now that also drive a lot more traffic and interaction. So, I would say that relationship, the partnership with Microsoft is on track, and developing in line with our expectations.

They have a kind of an independent activity in automotive that come in from a different angle and that is to provide a cloud platform to collect vehicle data that interacts with customers, do data analytics and so on and so forth. They can do that independent from us or any other [HAT] [Ph] unit vendor. We are aware of their plans. We are aware of the commercial success. We collaborate where possible where there is good exchange or collaboration there, but there are different products. So, we have a cloud-based data analytics platform and a more embedded or in-car location technology platform that we are providing, and our ways to connect those two systems obviously, but I think important for us is that at a commercial level it's all well, and we have a fairly good picture of what's happening in the marketplace.

Wim Gille

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions if you wish to continue.

Megan Daniell

Thanks. Since there are no further questions, I would like to thank you all for joining us this afternoon, and Operator, if you can please close the call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our presentation. Thank you all for participating, and you may now disconnect.