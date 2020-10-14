JPMorgan should be able to earn mid-teens ROTCE even in a persistent low-rate environment, suggesting the shares are undervalued even in a more bearish scenario.

Credit quality is staying stronger than expected for longer than expected, but weak loan demand seems to have spooked the Street.

Once again JPMorgan Chase (JPM) did its part, with a strong performance on the pre-provision line despite ongoing (and unexpectedly high) spread pressure. Unfortunately, macro issues are still significant, with investors worried about a still-fragile recovery, weak commercial borrowing, and election cycle uncertainties.

I continue to believe that JPMorgan shares are undervalued and offer a solid double-digit annualized long-term return. Even if rates never move higher (a highly unlikely event in my view), there’s a good argument for a mid-teens ROTCE that would support a fair value in the range of $110 to $115. With ongoing organic growth opportunities and some eventual uplift from rates, I think the fair value is higher still, and I continue to believe this is a good bank to own through all cycles

Not A Perfect Quarter, But Still A Good One

JPMorgan delivered a strong core earnings performance (even allowing that seemingly no two analysts have exactly the same definition of “core”), though it wasn’t a flawless victory at every line-item. Spread pressures continue to weigh heavily, exacerbated by heavy deposit inflows that aren’t being absorbed by loan demand .

Revenue was flat on a year-over-year basis, and down 11% on a managed basis (down closer to 13% excluding some securities gains). The Consumer and Community Banking business fell 9% yoy and grew 4% sequentially, with stronger home lending offsetting weakness elsewhere. Corporate & Investment Bank revenue rose 21% and fell 30%, with trading results (equities in particular) coming in better than expected. Commercial Banking revenue was flat from the prior year and up 11% sequentially, with lending revenue growing 13% and 1%, and Asset Management was up 5% yoy and 4% qoq.

Net interest income fell 9% yoy and 6% qoq, missing expectations by about 4%. Net interest margin fell 17bp qoq, coming in about 12bp worse than expected on weaker loan yields and higher deposits. Offsetting this was more balance sheet growth than expected.

Fee income rose 7% yoy and fell 16% qoq (or 18% excluding gains), a double-digit beat versus expectations. Investment banking and trading were both down significantly on a qoq basis, but stronger than expected. Card revenue was still down 5% yoy, but rebounded 20% sequentially.

Operating income was about in line with expectations, but with revenue 4% higher than expected, this was effectively a good beat, with about two points of outperformance in efficiency ratio terms. Pre-provision profits fell about 1% yoy and 20% qoq (or 22% ex-gains), beating expectations by a very healthy 10%. Tangible book value per share rose 6% yoy and more than 3% qoq, and the CET 1 ratio came in at a healthy 13%.

Solid Credit, But Less Good News On Loan Demand

While the pre-provision beat was good, the credit outperformance dominates the headlines this time around. Pretty much everyone was expecting lower provisioning expense this quarter, but JPMorgan’s provision expense was only about 20% of what the Street expected, and the bank actually posted a roughly $600 million reserve release. Most of the release came from run-offs in the home lending portfolio and a mix shift in commercial lending, but it’s still better than the alternative.

As far as credit metrics go, JPMorgan is still in good shape. Non-performing loans are still building up (up 96% yoy and 18% qoq), but early-stage formation is looking better than I expected to see at this point. Likewise, chargeoffs were actually down (down 14% yoy and 24% qoq), with the charge-off ratio falling from 0.64% in Q2 to 0.49%.

Addressing the subject of credit, JPMorgan management said that they don’t expect NCO’s to pick up until the second half of 2021. That’s not out of line with historical norms of charge-offs peaking five to nine quarters after the start of a recession, and it seems reasonable to me that the aggressive government stimulus efforts are reducing the near-term credit quality impacts of this downturn.

Still, there are some cautious notes on loan demand. Overall loan amounts were 4% higher than expected, but the Street seemed surprised by the 3% qoq decline in wholesale loans, with corporate lending down 11% (a subset of the Commercial Banking segment) and middle-market C&I down 4%. Given that prior Fed data had indicated that large bank C&I lending was down about 9% qoq on average, I’m not sure that that should have been a surprise, and JPMorgan’s blended performance suggests some possible share gains.

Investors may have also been spooked by the absence of a material upgrade to guidance after this strong result. Management pointed to stabilizing net interest income, but guidance was otherwise consistent with management’s comments made before this quarterly report. On a positive note, JPMorgan management did note that its base-case macro outlook was improving.

The Outlook

It’s going to be overshadowed by other items, but I thought it was significant that JPMorgan received approval to open branches in 10 additional states, giving JPMorgan full access to all of the lower 48 states. Organic branch-based expansion is an underappreciated long-term driver here, as JPMorgan is methodically expanding into new markets and looking to build a truly national banking franchise (they’re not alone, Bank of America (BAC) is on a similar trajectory).

My core expectations for JPMorgan aren’t changing too much, though I am moving some numbers around between 2020, 2021, and 2022 on the timing of reserve releases. I don’t think this quarter is a new normal (given the impact of portfolio run-off and remixing), but it is a positive.

My five-year core earnings growth rate improves from just under 1% to over 2%, while my long-term core earnings growth rate improves a bit (a little above 3%). Discounting those adjusted core earnings back, I believe JPMorgan is still priced for a long-term annualized double-digit return to shareholders. The ROTCE-based price/TBV approach isn’t quite as bullish, though still suggesting the shares are undervalued today. The difference can be explained by JPMorgan under-earning its long-term ROTCE potential over the next couple of years.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that JPMorgan is one of the best-run banks in the world, with arguably more organic growth potential over the long term than commonly recognized. There are certainly challenges over the near-to-medium-term, including an uncertain economic recovery, potentially higher taxes, and a longer stretch of lower rates. Still, with the shares trading below what I believe the bank can earn even in a “lower for much longer” bear-case scenario, I believe these shares still hold meaningful appeal on both an absolute and risk-weighted basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.