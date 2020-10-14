Investment Thesis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) continues to shine for shareholders this year, up 67.66% since April to an all-time high of $466.72 at the beginning of today's play. Significant catalysts have panned out for TMO YTD, which the company seems to be capitalizing on, alongside several other tailwinds that may yet to be priced into market value. Since our initial long-thesis on TMO back in July (found here), the company has featured several advancements that have impacted share price positively over the previous 2 months to date.

Just take a look at some of the key updates on the TMO growth story over this period, credits to Seeking Alpha for the updates:

August 5th:

Thermo Fisher announces high-throughput testing system for coronavirus

August 10th:

Thermo Fisher develops COVID-19 blood test for transplant community

August 13th:

Thermo Fisher walks away from Qiagen after deal deadline passes

August 19th:

Thermo Fisher introduces new assays for next-gen sequencing solutions

August 28th:

Thermo Fisher Scientific to inaugurate VTM production site

September 8th:

Inovio adds Thermo Fisher to list of COVID-19 vaccine makers

September 15th:

Thermo Fisher expands laboratory plastics production

September 23rd:

Humanigen inks manufacturing deal with Thermo Fisher for lenzilumab

Freeline inks supply agreement with Thermo Fisher

Seemingly impressive from this life sciencesgiant. What has been equally as impressive, is the upward movement on the charts which has reflected this positive market sentiment and ongoing push for growth from TMO. Since March, we've seen TMO bounce from the support line 4 times, with a potential new support line originated from September 25th. Based on the 2 most recent developments in TMO's story, one may cite the manufacturing deal with Humanigen and supply agreement with Freeline as catalysts for the uptick in price from this point. Under the Freeline agreement, dedicated production capacity for Freeline has been secured until 2027, commencing in 2021, which includes the potential commercialization of FLT180a, Freeline's hemophilia B program.

Combined with the large tailwinds outlined in our previous report, it may be apparent that TMO is showing no signs of slowing, particularly as the market rushes in a flight to quality in equities, with the current shape of the US treasury yield curve lacking excitement in prospective returns. In the chart below, we see how TMO has continuously bounced from the support line YTD nicely, with new support at $416 from September 25th, as mentioned earlier. Recent migration towards the RSI 70 line may be heading to overbought territory, providing grounds for a small pullback, which would be ideal for entry if the market continues its love for TMO long-term.

Data Source: TradingView and Seeking Alpha TMO

New Support at 25th September:

Data Source: TradingView and Seeking Alpha TMO

Furthermore, the stock has just diverged from its 50-day moving average, further cementing the possibility of potential further gains. The last 2 times we've witnessed this market activity from TMO, we've seen strong uptick in prices, with an increase of 21.66% from $332.89 to $405 with the move away from 50DSMA on 15th June, to the next attachment to the 50DSMA on 8th September, which was at the $405 mark, which has resulted in a 15.802% uptick to today's trading. Further evidence of this trend has been observed prior to April, also.

Below we see TMO having just moved away from 50-day moving average, the red line on the graph:

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

TMO has proven to be a true growth story for longer term investors, returning over 270% on an initial investment in 2015 to date. With current trajectory, the long-term outlook remains as bullish, particularly as earnings season approaches, and us analysts are chomping at the bit to update modeling and make our next moves. What's equally as impressive are consistent dividend increases over this time period. Although fwd yield is relatively small, 0.19% to be precise, combined with current stock movement, investors will continue to see upside provided the 5 year CAGR growth of 4.84% is held toward perpetuity.

Data Source: Author's calculations from previous analysis.

Current shareholders may want to trim the top at current trading, looking for a pullback of around 10-15%, or in the ranges of $405-$424, to reallocate and benefit from greater reallocation scale back up to today's trading. We have been rather active on this stock, trimming our position with each 2-7% pullback, and reallocating at the look of an uptick, wherever possible. As momentum heads towards breaching the RSI 70 line, we may be entering overbought territory, which may be the catalyst for this pullback. We encourage investors to keep a close eye on the RSI and corresponding stock price movements for potential entry at the figures mentioned above. With each small downtick, there is great opportunity to lower ones dollar cost average, as the price climbs north towards the ranges of $470-$480, which we are confident the stock will reach within the next 12 months.

Fundamentally, the momentum is in place for TMO. We have previously discussed the strength on the balance sheet and sound debt management from the leadership, with a Moody's upgrade to Baa1 for European issued notes and strong credit analysis to support the picture. The vision for growth is clear, and the company has no meaningful debt maturities until 2025, although may consider refinancing in the current yield climate. Back in March, the company issued 4.133% fixed with the final 2020 coupon made in September. The benefit to the company was liquidity preservation to see out any unforeseen market turbulence, secondary to the pandemic, and to prevent value erosion from the same. Fortunately, huge revenues of $1billion+ have surmounted on the back of supply integration with the pandemic, which TMO has undoubtedly benefited greatly from. Therefore, TMO is well capitalized and has the cash and management vision to continue this run up, well beyond today's trading, which the market will rule extremely favorably on if Q3 earnings live up to expectations. For reference, investors may benefit from TMO's recent current position, as of June 2020, to compare to Q3 filings:

Data Source: Author's tabulation from previous analysis, citing TMO 10-Q's 2019-2020

TMO Leverage, 2016-2020:

Data Source: Author's Calculation

What the above shows is that the company generates enough cash from operations and return from invested capital to evidence success of the growth vision. Further acquisitions are possible, alongside expansion of current facilities, without the margin pressure that occurs with the high switching costs that other companies face when entering TMO's operating domain. Although the Qiagen deal fell through, TMO was firm on its position and reasoning, to which the market believed also. Personally, we feel the decision to abort the deal was a good one, particularly as greater acquisition and expansion opportunities exist on the horizon, including beyond the pandemic. We see this especially true, as TMO has generated exceptional ROIC and ROCE up until this point, which we look for to justify valuations and market price, alongside growth in these numbers over a 3-year period at least. Certainly, TMO has shone here, and evidences the capacity to generate superior returns over capital allocation. What's more, with magnificent FCF growth forecasted into modeling, additional return may be realized by the company, provided management's decision making remains at or above par to today's level.

Data by YCharts

Data Source: Author's Calculation's from previous analysis.

Valuation

We have performed a 3 scenario analysis using a DCF valuation over implied inputs relative to TMO's price, the snapshot of which can be observed below. This model will be updated very shortly, during earnings season, with our remodeling taking place after TMO's Q3 earnings release. As usual, we are accustomed to assigning a terminal growth rate using the PRAT model of DuPont, alongside a discount rate related to the opportunity cost of the 10-year treasury yield plus the S&P 500 mean return over the 10 years to date. Furthermore, we are satisfied with TMO's trajectory, and foresee less forecasting risk with this strong company than previous, therefore have forecasted out to 2029 using our modeling. Investors should revise this valuation prior to and after earnings release, and refer to our in depth coverage that will be released after Q3. A deeper valuation analysis will be released in our Q3 modeling for TMO, which will analyze sensitivity to inputs and all 3 scenarios in greater detail, also.

Base case:

Data Source: Author's Calculations from modeling

Blue Sky Scenario:

Data Source: Author's Calculations from modeling

Grey Sky Scenario:

Data Source: Author's Calculations from modeling

In any of the cases, we see the stock as overvalued respective to market price. However, we will wait until earnings before assigning a price target, as we want further information on Q3 performance and management guidance to assign the correct multiple and build the updated DCF model. Valuation certainly is expensive at this point, evidenced further in FWD P/E of 29.54, FWD PEG of 2.36x, and EV/EBITDA of 28.75x. The market undoubtedly has high expectations for the stock, based on these figures. P/Sales of 7.08 and P/CF of 35 and lofty P/FCF currently at 44.31, are also in support of the high valuation. But we have said it time and time again, high ROCE and ROIC will always support the valuation, if not the dislocation between market price and valuation. It depends on what investors are after - value players will stay clear. But long-term growth players will be watering at the mouth, disregarding these hefty multiples in favor of the growth story and movements on the charts. Besides, high P/E and EV/EBITDA companies have averaged +30% this year, a domain in which TMO resides.

TMO EV/EBITDA, YTD:

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Any pullback in price of 10-15% to the levels of $405-$424 mentioned earlier in the article will certainly provide a correction in valuation, and bolster the case for immediate entry at either of those points, fitting with the picture within the base and upside cases from our analysis. In the absence of this pullback, we would keep a close eye on the movement of the price back towards the 50D SMA to make a case for immediate entry. Otherwise, we see further growth coming out of Q3, so entry at today's price is also certainly justified at this point, by our best estimation.

Risks

At current valuation, there is a chance of a large correction that would reflect unfavorably on short term investors. We would be on the lookout for a slowing in momentum or breaching of the RSI 80 line to really cement this view. This would provide evidence that perhaps the market has slowed and the run up may be at a slowing or stand still period. The fundamentals and growth catalysts offset this sentiment, however there is no saying the market will feel this way. Additionally, allocation of capital towards another large player within TMO's domain in response to a vaccine or some other major breakthrough related to Covid-19, may cause a sudden drop in returns based on pure supply and market trading volume. As TMO is 90%+ institutionally owned, we view this as a risk, should a large player suddenly unload shares to take profits or trim a large position. There has also been evidence of insider selling over the last 3 months, albeit in smaller numbers, therefore some may just either be trimming a position or taking profits from exiting a lockup period. That is pure speculation, however.

Any large decrease in price may be offset by the fact that shareholders have been heavily compensated for any downside risk at play YTD, as the smoothed Sortino Ratio has hovered around 10-12 for the last 6 months, which is exceptional on a price returns basis. Thus, with volatility to the downside, investors may take solstice in the fact that historically there has been adequate compensation for this exposure. We would strongly remind investors however that historical data is not a predictor of the future, however. In this light, we would encourage investors to manage risk by entering in a smaller position than usual, and perhaps consider taking profits earlier than usual, to benefit from the upside. In order to protect massive movements to the downside, one may consider an options hedging strategy, purchasing out of the money puts at a strike reflective of the last 2 months trading, with low implied volatility. Investors who foresee high volatility or high downside ahead may consider purchasing the call options without actually owning any of the underlying stock, to prevent any direct exposure to the downside, however, consider that upside may be limited with this strategy. We foresee tremendous growth for this company, so we are long the stock, with a hedging strategy in place for the longer term.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

A fantastic year thus far for TMO has been reflected in the market sentiment, resulting in large price returns YTD. We anticipate a strong Q3 exit, and look forward to completing our deep dive analysis on TMO at this point, sometime in October/November, so investors should look forward to our report at this time period. Until then, momentum seems to be in favor of a further uptrend, evidenced by the charts and volume from the end of September to today's trading of $468 at time of writing. TMO's growth story certainly remains vivid, and management's vision for growth seems superior judging by the nice returns over capital we've observed to date. The valuation is a potential deterrent, but the tailwinds are there to support the dislocation. We anticipate a strong Q3 exit from TMO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.