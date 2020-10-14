Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) CEO Dan Jaffee On Q4 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 14, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Dan Jaffee

[00:00:33.34] Welcome, everybody, to our fourth quarter and fiscal year on teleconference for Oil Drilling Corporation of America is actually our completion of 80th fiscal year. Joining me today will be our CFO, Susan Kreh, our chief operating officer, Molly Vandenheuvel , our vice president, general manager of our consumer products division. Jessica Moskowitz, the president of Amlan International, Flemming Mahs, our VP and general counsel, Laura Scheland . And as always, our manager of investor relations, Leslie Garber, who will walk us through the safe harbor provision.

Leslie Garber

[00:01:10.78] Thank you, Dan, and welcome, everyone. On Safe Call comments may contain forward looking statements regarding the company's performance and future periods. Actual results in those periods may materially differ. In our press release and our SEC filings, we highlight a number of important risk factors, trends and uncertainties that may affect our future performance. We ask that you review and consider those factors in evaluating the company's comments and in evaluating any investment in oil drops. Thank you for joining us, Dan.

Dan Jaffee

[00:01:44.44] Thank you. I'd like to turn it on, Susan, to go through our financial results for the quarter and fiscal year.

Susan Kreh

[00:01:50.83] Susan, thank you. In just the 20, 20 was a record year for oil drive, both for net sales and net income. Consolidated net sales for the year of two hundred and eighty three million reflect a two percent increase over the prior year. This growth was primarily due to increased demand for our cat litter and animal health products. Total annual cat litter sales within the US and Canada increased by nine percent compared to the prior year. In addition, our capacity in course cat litter business, which is reported in our business to business products group, also grew six percent over the prior year. In addition to growth in cat litter, our full year sales of animal health products increased 12 percent versus the prior year, driven primarily by growth in Latin America, Mexico, Africa and Asia, excluding China. On the flip side, and to a lesser extent, demand and thus revenues in our agricultural fluids, purification, industrial and sports products were all negatively impacted by covid-19. And while revenue grew by two percent, annual consolidated gross profit increased 16 percent, with margins improving from twenty four percent in the past year to twenty seven percent in fiscal twenty. Now, for those of you who follow us on a regular basis, you might recall that in some of our businesses, freight is a prepaid and ad and therefore we use gross profit per ton as our key metric to manage the business. And in fiscal 20, 20, we set a new record, increasing our gross profit per ton by 15 percent over the prior year.

[00:03:43.05] This improvement was driven by lower natural gas and freight and warehousing costs, which were offset by slightly higher packaging and non manufacturing costs. Also called out separately in our financials and included in our operating results was a pre-tax gain of 13 million associated with a fourth quarter prudential intellectual property licensing agreement. Our selling general and administrative costs for the last 12 month period increased 16 percent over the prior year, primarily due to higher advertising spending of three million higher compensation that was driven by higher year over year, bonus cost of six million and higher benefits costs. These higher expenses were partially offset by lower legal costs, lower deferred compensation costs. And a curtailment gain related to freezing our supplemental executive retirement plan. Our full year net income attributable to oil dry reached a record high of 19 million, reflecting a percent increase over the prior year. We ended fiscal 20, 20 with cash and cash equivalents. Forty one million. We also have approximately 10 million of debt, therefore we are in a really strong liquidity position. And that is after we made eight million of voluntary contributions to our defined benefit pension plan and after explicating share repurchases of five point five million. So now that we reviewed our record breaking year, let's shift to our fourth quarter results. Our fourth quarter was coming off an incredibly strong third quarter that benefited from pantry loading of cat litter. Our fourth quarter consolidated net sales declined by eight percent compared to last year, while our gross margins remained relatively flat.

[00:05:44.14] Weaker demand for products within all areas of our business except for animal health products resulted in this Firry. The 13 million results from the confidential intellectual property license agreement mentioned earlier helps consolidated net income attributed to oil reach a quarterly record high of six million, reflecting a fifty five percent increase over the prior year. Now, during the quarter, we made specific investment decisions based on our strong cash position, as well as the strong income that resulted from the confidential licensing agreement, as well as the fact that our plants were slowing down a bit following the high levels of production that were required to support unprecedented third quarter demand. We invested in incremental and pull forward maintenance and capital for our facilities. We also invested in advertising for a consumer business to stimulate demand for fiscal year twenty one. And we invested in some technology initiatives to provide future efficiencies in our plants and our back office function. Now, let's talk a bit about the fourth quarter results of our product group. Our business, the business product groups, fourth quarter revenues decreased, decreased five percent compared to last year. Sales of our agricultural products declined by 10 percent versus the prior year as a result of covid-19 related demand, delays from a particular large customer, as well as a shift in timing of order for a VIRGE product. Details of a fluid purification products also declined this quarter by six percent compared to the fourth quarter in the prior year, mainly due to the improved quality and edible oil in North America.

[00:07:35.79] That's resulting in reduced need of our beseechingly. covid-19 has adversely impacted the timing of product testing and edible oil plans and has also resulted in decreased demand for products that are used to process jet fuel. Air travel has significantly decreased. Built from Coke packaging course, cat litter declined by eight percent in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, which can be attributed to pantry unloading by consumers. These decreases in revenue were partially offset by year over year sales increase of eight percent in animal health products. These increases were primarily in Mexico due to higher customer demand and the sale of animal health related equipment. Operating income in the B2B group declined twenty six percent in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year, where lower sales and unfavorable product mix were offset. Partially by a reduction in festooning expenses over the previous year's fourth quarter. Now, let's talk a little bit about a retail and wholesale products group where revenues decreased by nine percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in fiscal 2013. Well, sales of our cat litter items grew significantly in the third quarter, did the covid-19 pantry loading the leveled off in the fourth quarter as a result of decreased demand from consumers who had already stocked up on our products. But when you look at the net sales for the third and fourth quarter combined, that reflects an increase of seven percent over the same six months of the prior year, representing representing growing growth momentum in our cat litter business.

[00:09:18.79] And the fourth quarter demand for private label skippable products increased, including lightweight Later, when compared to the same quarter last year, sales of private label core Slitter declined. Our industrial and sports products included in this products group were hit hard during the fourth quarter as these markets continue to be negatively impacted by covid-19. Decreased demand in the national shut down a sports field continued to cause weak sales. Operating income for the retail and wholesale products group was five hundred thousand. In the fourth quarter, reflecting a seventy four percent decrease compared to last year, this decline can be attributed to lower sales and the three million higher advertising spending that I mentioned earlier when discussing specific investments in our business. Our targeted digital media campaign will continue into fiscal year twenty one, and we currently expect advertising costs for fiscal twenty twenty one to be comparable to fiscal twenty twenty. In order to position ourselves well for potential opportunistic acquisitions during the fourth quarter, oil giant entered into an amended and restated note purchased in private shelf agreement. The company issued 10 million of notes payable over a 10 year term as part of the 75 million dollar private placement shelf arrangement that provides oil, drives the ability to quickly issue additional financing in the future to grow our business if needed. And with that, then I'll have the discussion back over to you.

Dan Jaffee

[00:11:01.61] Great, thank you. Great weekend. Susan, have a great year. So it makes it fun. Before we open up the line for Q&A, I would just like to remind you to please prioritize your questions and ask your most important question first and then after you do get to the end of the queue so that you allow other investors to ask their most important questions.

[00:11:20.63] So let's go ahead and open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator[00:11:23.95] Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you want me to press star one on your telephone to withdraw your question, press the pound key. Our first question comes from Ethan Star. He's a private investor. Your line is now open.

Q - Ethan Starr

[00:11:37.15] Good morning. You've been hiring more people for Amlin and you increased your ownership in a Mexican subsidiary over last year. So I'm wondering, what are the prospects for Amblin over the next year, particularly with regards to very them and and has very limited license in more countries in U.S. states?

Dan Jaffee

[00:11:53.50] Ok, Flemming, why don't you handle that question?

Flemming Mahs

[00:11:57.61] Sure. Thanks for asking. This is exciting ground for us. And we're moving quickly with the investment to move very in our portfolio into markets that we have not addressed in the past. And we see good opportunity for growth opportunity.

Dan Jaffee

[00:12:16.40] Ok, let me just with regards to Mexico, Susan, I don't I don't think we increased our ownership during the year. It might have just gotten more transparent, but our ownership in Mexico stayed the same in fiscal 20. Susan, is that correct?

Susan Kreh

[00:12:32.00] No, we did move up from 61 to 78 percent during the. All right. So then I stand corrected even once again. You're ahead of me on the curve.

Ethan Starr

[00:12:42.65] Well, it was in the K..

Dan Jaffee

[00:12:44.62] do, I do remember that move. OK, no, no, I was forgetting that secondary objective there. You're right.

Ethan Starr

[00:12:51.59] OK, any other color on this?

Dan Jaffee

[00:12:57.42] I mean, Suzanne, I don't know if you want to add any color to it, It was a matter of consolidating ownership and taking out some of the lesser players so that we could have a greater influence on business.

Ethan Starr

[00:13:09.81] Ok, anyway, more licenses for various other countries and states.

Flemming Mahs

[00:13:16.89] We're continuing to add more licenses to more countries. OK, we're continuing to add more support to really push promotion that you've seen on the marketing side, there's been a lot more activity than in the past and that will also continue.

Ethan Starr

[00:13:35.10] Ok, thank you. Thank you.

Operator

[00:13:39.81] Thank you. And again, ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask the question at this time, please, press star then one. Our next question comes from Robert Smith of the Center for Portfolio. Your line is now open.

Robert Smith

[00:13:53.94] All right. So this is a pretty good morning for the Center for Performance Investing in longer, you know, so. Alongside the Estens query. What is what of the principal objectives? And Animal House for this. Current year, I mean, do you have some targets that you're working against as far as. As some progress you're going to make.

Dan Jaffee

[00:14:37.62] Very much so, yeah, I mean, in Flemington on what I'm going to say, but as we're bringing on new people, salespeople, text service, support team, we've got a metric of revenue per head count that we're trying to achieve so that we make sure that we are getting the best bang for our buck that we're expecting. And then as we achieve, those were then going to roll on more people and keep the snowball rolling. But we're absolutely measuring our progress as we go. FLEMYNG, anything you want to add to that?

Flemming Mahs

[00:15:10.54] No, I mean, the opportunities still, you know, material and very exciting, and so we're continuing to execute and expand our presence. I mean, we've seen in the past where we are present with people. We do a lot better than when we go to third party. So that's a key to growth to have a presence and build a brand.

Robert Smith

[00:15:33.44] What are you presently have to overcome to move this along more quickly, in your opinion, was one of the major things that you have to get over?

Flemming Mahs

[00:15:44.96] Probably education that we have been a small player in the past and present in the distribution channel primarily, and now we're moving into the key accounts in the industry and getting our presence and brand awareness and our scientific information in front of them so they can make a they always make a very educated decision, but get to know us and building those relationships. And in the commentary, it was a reference to Mexico and equipment in Mexico. What is the equipment? It's primarily swine artificial insemination. And swine farm equipment.

Robert Smith

[00:16:36.00] Ok, thank you. I'll get back in the queue. Thank you, Bob.

Operator

[00:16:42.37] Thank you. And our next question comes from Ethan, star of a private investor line is now open.

Ethan Starr

[00:16:48.94] Yes, it's really nice. You got a 13 million dollar one time payment in the fourth quarter. But as an investor, no matter how you matter how you sugarcoat it in the press release, the bottom line is you lost money on an operating basis. And I'm just trying to understand why yesterday increase so much in the fourth quarter over last year. And I hope it's not a trend.

Susan Kreh

[00:17:08.18] No, jump in. OK, you go ahead. Well, I would say that what you said is true, Ethan, but what the reason I was trying to highlight the investments that we made, those were significant. They were about six million dollars worth. We wouldn't have done those had we not had that 13 million or maybe likely would not have done that. It was it was opportunistic for us. The other thing we have in the fourth quarter is the bonus is significantly higher than it was last year.

Ethan Starr

[00:17:37.37] Ok, well, how much of that was in Investments for the Future looks at maintenance and advertising and how much was the bonus accrual?

Susan Kreh

[00:17:46.52] They were each about. Six million.

Ethan Starr

[00:17:50.87] Also, six million dollars in investment. 16000 bonus accrual. Yes, of course, the bicycle loan now was the does the 13 million dollar One-Time payment affect the bonus accrual?

Susan Kreh

[00:18:04.34] Yes.

Dan Jaffee

[00:18:05.73] Oh, OK, yeah, we were a double bonus before that as well. I mean, we had already maxed out through the third quarter, so yes, it affected it, but really ultimately went back to the shareholders because we are bonus program caps out a double bonus and we're a double bonus through three quarters now.

Ethan Starr

[00:18:25.43] The first three quarters. Great. Go ahead.

Susan Kreh

[00:18:28.85] And I was just saying last year we didn't pay a full bonus because as you recall, the first two quarters of fiscal nineteen were a real struggle as we went live on our GDP.

Dan Jaffee

[00:18:38.72] Sure. But, you know, I really would appreciate it. You know, I don't know. Perhaps you didn't know the full extent of the bonus accrual when you had the last conference call. But, you know, you specifically mentioned in the last conference call that the 13 million dollars had already been received. Yet you didn't, you know, make any mention of the huge increase in Aschiana, which would have been appreciated had you known about it then.

Ethan Starr

Duly noted. OK, I'll go back in the queue.

Operator

[00:19:06.14] Thank you. And our next question comes from John Bair, FSN Wealth Advisors. Your line is now open.

John Bair

[00:19:13.13] Thank you. How are you? Can you speak at all to the trends you're seeing right now with regards to consumer destocking? Is that kind of stabilized out or you start to see a more normalized trend in that? And she's kind of interested in your press release. You said there was an increase in course is a package. Of course, that little business was up. And is that trend I mean, that kind of goes counter to what you, you know, we've been seeing over the past couple of years. I'm kind of curious where that plays out or how that plays out.

Dan Jaffee

[00:20:00.88] Sure, I'll let Jessica take the destocking and restacking question and then I'll close with the kopeck answer.

Jessica Moskowitz

[00:20:09.86] Yeah, thank you for the question. So we have seen things start to normalize again as it relates to the loading and then loading from covid obviously can't predict, don't have a crystal ball to predict that. We do expect to see potentially some additional loading again around the holidays as well. But I would say in general, we have seen things start to stabilize in terms of the, you know, the big swings up and down and inventory loading perspective.

Dan Jaffee

[00:20:40.94] On the CapEx business. You know, our major partner there has done a good job of getting offsetting the US decline in course, cat litter skippable cat litter has become the cat litter of choice for consumers. They've done a good job of offsetting that with international business. And so we benefited from that. So that that really was the key driver there.

John Bair

[00:21:06.96] So you shipping that internationally, is that internationally sourced, that is all coming out.

Dan Jaffee

[00:21:15.36] We make 100 percent of it. It's all coming out of our Georgia facility.

John Bair

[00:21:19.89] Ok. And then they ship it. I mean, how do you how do you do bury those costs or how does that mean that we make the product available to them on an employee basis and they handle all shipping, whether it's domestic or international? OK, OK, well, I've got another question, but are you going to ask if you're going to have sort of gotten a couple and ask your question, Bob? It's a very quick one. Just kind of curious on what you're seeing trend wise with ordering, you know, orders for product coming through sources such as, say, Amazon Online or Churi or that kind of demand. Can you can you tell us anything about that?

Dan Jaffee

[00:22:16.48] Sure. I'm going to answer that. But I'm first going to give you my 50 thousand foot view on e-commerce as it relates to cat letter. If you think about e-commerce, it makes the most sense for things where freight is a very small percentage of the delivered cost of goods. There's a reason why big box stores and grocery stores have been able to be very competitive on bulky, low priced items because they can buy in bulk truck loads and then their distribution model allows the consumer to benefit from that. When you decide to buy one bag of cat litter and have it stuck in the box and overnighted to you, the cost of that is greater per unit than putting it in a truckload, sending it to a distribution center and putting it on a store shelf. So ultimately, somebody has to bear that cost in the equation, that there has to be the manufacturer, the quote unquote retailer, the Amazon or Chile or the consumer. The consumer has to say, I'm willing to pay an extra 30, 40 percent for my litter because I don't want to be carrying it home. So just recognize that while e-commerce is having a major impact and it's currently having a major impact in cat litter as well, it's because someone in that equation is making the decision to participate to that extent. So I'm just going to leave it there. It just doesn't it will never be as competitive from a cost per unit standpoint as the full truckload of brick and mortar model. Now, having said that, especially during covid, it's been it's been going crazy. And I'll turn it over to Jessica.

Jessica Moskowitz

[00:23:55.92] You know, the. Yeah, just bhajans comment, we have continued to see an increase in e-commerce, again, driven partially by covid and partially by a kind of a long term consumer trend airing towards aring, towards buying a line.

John Bair

[00:24:15.70] I would think certainly within urban areas, you would be seeing and I don't know if you're able to determine that or not, but within urban areas, I would imagine home delivery through one of those retailers would make a lot more sense than outside, just, you know. So anyway. Ok, very good, thanks. Thank you.

Operator

[00:24:45.55] Thank you. And our next question is a follow up question to Robert Smith of the Center for Performance.

Robert Smith

[00:24:51.22] And it's not open, you know, so. Maybe you could say something about the opportunities for animal health here in this country.

Dan Jaffee

[00:25:02.91] All right, Fleming, I'll let you feel better. Yeah, I mean, it's an untapped market for farmland and oil dry and the product fits well, we know there's a lot of emphasis in the market for antibiotic alternative antibiotics, reproduction, no antibiotics ever is something I think Tyson is even taunting, saying there are 60 percent of their production is no antibiotics ever. And so our product positioning is well fit. We just leading the feet on the ground to really get our positioning in place with us. 80 percent of our production is probably 10 accounts council. So we are just getting the people in place to move forward. And it's a it's a great opportunity.

Robert Smith

[00:25:57.33] So is there any particular regulatory matter that has to be overcome?

Operator

[00:26:04.96] And. OK, thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from Joseph Gabelli of GAMCO Investors. It's not open.

Joseph Gabelli

[00:26:19.01] Hi, guys, thanks for taking the question. Could you just discuss what drove you to buy back some stock in July and maybe update us on your thinking and strategy around share repurchases going forward?

Dan Jaffee

[00:26:29.87] Sure, Susan. Sure.

Susan Kreh

[00:26:33.20] Our thinking around this share repurchases in July were just our cash position and honestly, we're not making anything on our cash, basically sitting in the bank. So we did an evaluation around what good buyback share price points were. And because the stock price was under what the evaluation said, we decided to go ahead and buy some back.

Joseph Gabelli

[00:26:59.97] Anyhow, there was a big part of the regulation is avoiding the dividend or retiring that not paying the dividend on those shares. When you're paying almost a three percent dividend and earning nothing on your money, you can definitely benefit from share buyback and it benefits the shareholders. What's your perspective on the share repurchase? Gerald, that was a question for you.

Dan Jaffee

[00:27:29.15] Well, obviously, it's another tool for capital allocation, depending on where you can get returns. And what do you think the stock is worth relative to where it's trading?

Flemming Mahs

[00:27:42.47] Yeah, we tried to rather do a special dividend when we got that big influx of the one time licensing, we said, what's the way of sort of returning some value to the shareholders and through a share repurchase? So that was part of the overall equation.

Joseph Gabelli

[00:27:59.68] Great. Thank you.

Operator

[00:28:03.22] Thank you. And our final question comes from Ethan Starr, a private question, your line is now open.

Ethan Starr

[00:28:10.24] Yes. You go, what's the potential for growth in both the branded and private label cat litter markets? You know, were you still adding more accounts there? And how is that going? Or more skewed in various accounts and new accounts?

Dan Jaffee

[00:28:26.32] And Jessica, I mean, you can certainly talk about because it's out there and it's public, the Blue Dog at Wal-Mart, which we're seeing some good results from, and any private label lightweights that we know that business is continuing to grow.

Jessica Moskowitz

[00:28:41.95] Yeah, so even I would just say we do continue to see both growth organically of our existing Skewes as well as kind of creation and expansion of new issues and new customer acquisition. So we you know, as we have successes with customers and key customers, you know, obviously those become great data points to go out and expand the business. And private label lightweight has been very successful, both on the private label side as well as the branded side and really leveraging the trends that we're seeing in lightweight. So excited to continue to see growth and again, both through organic growth as well as customer acquisition.

Dan Jaffee

[00:29:23.35] Anything I'll add just to expand the question and go up the ramp up into all of North America, we're seeing even more rapid growth on private label lightweight north of the border in Canada for two major reasons. Number one, private label has always been about 20 percent of the category in the United States, with 80 percent being branded. Sales can end up being more like Europe. It's more like 40 percent private label and 60 percent brand. So you've got a more developed market. You have a consumer more attuned to private label and buying their calendar that way. So that's been good for us. And then about a year ago, and I've mentioned this before, you know, our largest competitor, Nestlé Purina, went all lightweight in Canada. And so they sell only lightweight offerings. They have 17 lightweight Skewes in Loblaws and Walmart Canada and no heavyweight Skewes zero. And so they've clearly educated the consumer on the benefits of lightweight. And they can buy a brand or they can get a national brand equivalent made by us in the private label and the own brand. So we're seeing great results north of the border. We obviously hope that trend will make its way down to the United States and that'll be all good for oil drum. So thank you all for your focus and attention and your loyalty. We had a great Trussville twenty. I want to thank our frontline workers for making it possible. They came in every day and Molly and Aaron Christianson and their team kept them safe and healthy, exercising really strict social distancing, wearing masks three times daily cleaning, everything we good to do, keep coded out of our facilities. As far as we know, no covid emanated from our facilities. We did have a few teammates and not many who did contract covid, but all the tracing pointed to spots outside oil dry and because of their work, we were able to deliver a record year and we look forward to continuing momentum in the fiscal twenty one. So we'll be back to you in ninety days or so. Thank you very much.

