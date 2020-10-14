Looking at short- and medium-term growth prospects for all segments, Amazon is still a solid play for investors at the current price.

Amazon is on its second wind in terms of retail sales growth, and AWS is still adding billions to the top line every quarter.

Amazon (AMZN) still represents a challenge to many new investors, as it has for the past two decades. On the one hand, the stock price seems to pay no heed to conventional trends, defying gravity at every turn; on the other, there were clear indications about two years ago that growth at Amazon Web Services as well as North American retail had been slowing down, which forced the stock to move sideways from around August 2018 until March 2020. And then, the pandemic struck.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Following the arrival of the pandemic, more confusion ensued as COVID-19 forced an unnatural shift to eCommerce, and Amazon took the bulk of the resulting growth from other retailers.

To further complicate things, the past 14 years have seen AWS grow to be a significant contributor to the company's top and bottom lines, once again confusing investors as to the true potential of the company and the stock's intrinsic value. Case in point is the still-huge variance between analysts' lower and upper 12-month price targets for AMZN, which ranges from $1,850 to $4,500.

But the overwhelming number of buy ratings for Amazon and the relatively tight band of median estimates of between $3,440 and $3,764 both speak to a perpetual upside that the market keeps trying to price into the stock, but has never quite gotten to. Interestingly, that's a trend we've been seeing ever since the stock breached the $100 mark in 2009 - the naysayers continue to put forward bearish cases against the stock, while those who have skin in the game and a deeper understanding of the growth dynamic keep pushing the growth narrative. As a potential investor, which side do you listen to? That's the real question you have to answer. As for the reality of Amazon's growth potential, that's quite straightforward, as we'll see in the following sections.

Retail

Source: DigitalCommerce360

On the retail side, to put it simply, future growth will come from a 'sustained post-pandemic consumer mindset.' If you look at the revenue growth graph above, it's clear that North American retail sales growth had been slowing down through FY-18, with FY-19 showing a much more mature and stable growth rate around the 15% to 20% level, which is more or less in line with the 15% growth rate for overall eCommerce in North America in 2019.

A new growth phase has now been triggered by the pandemic. We saw the results of that showing up as early as Q1-20, toward the tail end of the quarter, which lifted quarterly sales by 29% over the prior period for the North American segment. The trend was more pronounced in Q2-20, which saw a 43% jump from the prior period for the same segment. Q3-20 is likely to show a similar double-digit rate at or higher than the H1-20 revenue growth rate in North America, which was about 36%.

Moving to the International retail segment, H1-20 revenue growth was reported at 28% over the prior period. Since Amazon's international markets are also going through the same retail shifts driven by the pandemic, we can expect similar growth rates for Q3-20 and Q4-20 in those segments as well.

As such, we can expect at least two more quarters of strong double-digit growth close to or above 40% on a YoY basis in Amazon's North American retail segment. And let's not forget that we're already into the crucial holiday quarter, Q4-20, during which Amazon will step up the volume of deals for its shoppers.

Longer term, the growth rate becomes more unpredictable because of rapid moves by other large retailers to strengthen their digital fulfillment capabilities. Nevertheless, investors can at least expect to see long-term retail growth in the pre-pandemic range of 15% to 20%.

AWS

While retail was growing at much slower rates prior to FY-20, AWS reported an annual growth rate of 37% for FY-19 and 47% for FY-18 over the respective prior periods. In H1-20, the growth rate dropped to about 31%, with Q1-20 coming in at 33% and Q2-20 reporting a slightly lower 29%, over their respective prior periods.

Although we can try to justify that decline by citing business closures and reduced commercial use of cloud computing resources, I believe it's more to do with AWS now facing some real competition from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL). More and more companies are gravitating toward a multicloud model for their workloads, indicating that they're adding more CSPs (cloud service providers) to the mix in order to reduce the impact of potential lockins, outages, and other issues, as well as to take advantage of platform-specific capabilities.

While AWS ran away with a lot of the growth in the earlier years of cloud computing, that growth is now happening at a more mature cadence. Simultaneously, the other top cloud providers are growing faster because they have smaller shares of the overall market (please note that the figures below include Platform as a Service and hosted private cloud services in addition to public Infrastructure as a Service):

Source: Synergy Research Group via Channele2e

Another takeaway is that AWS's offerings, broad though they may be, were not as well-aligned to the needs of a pandemic-stricken business economy that rapidly moved to a work-from-home model as soon as the shutdowns were implemented. Much of that growth went to companies like Microsoft, whose cloud-based work-from-home productivity tools in the SaaS (Software as a Service) segment witnessed growth spikes:

Office 365 Commercial revenue grew 24%, due to seat growth and higher revenue per user. Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased 23% to 42.7 million with increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios.

AWS has been losing market share for the past two years, and we could see a further decline in 2020 as companies like Microsoft, Alibaba (BABA) and Google play catch-up to the market leader in public cloud.

Source: Gartner

If you look at the table above, you'll see that AWS has been growing at the slowest rate of the top public cloud service providers - at 29% against Microsoft's 58% and Google's 80% growth rates for the 2018-2019 period.

However, even though we've been talking about market share declines for AWS, I'm not trying to make a bearish argument for the company by any means. Amazon's cloud wing will still keep growing at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future. The declines have to be seen in the context of dollar gains, not just growth rates. For instance, AWS is still adding more than $2 billion to its top line every quarter, while Google's 80% public cloud infrastructure growth rate in 2019 only represents $1 billion in additional revenues - and that's for the entire year. In that same period, AWS's 29% growth rate yielded $4.5 billion in additional revenues in public cloud infrastructure and $9.4 billion overall for FY-19.

Moreover, we should be able to see some gains from AWS Outposts, which is a major move to capture more of the hybrid cloud market. For reference, Microsoft has Azure Stack and Google has Anthos, while IBM (IBM) is taking a spin-off approach to fortify its already-strong position in hybrid cloud.

As such, considering the $40 billion run-rate for AWS revenues for FY-20, even a 20% growth rate in the short to medium term will translate to more than $8 billion to Amazon's top line every year. More importantly, that $8 billion will be far more accretive to the bottom line than what the retail business can bring in.

Investor's Angle

The biggest bone of contention when considering Amazon as an investment has always been its earnings-based valuation, not its revenue growth or earnings potential. Until the middle of 2018, its revenue and earnings growth rates drove the rapid appreciation of its stock price. At that point, growth and earnings both started to slow down, which was the reason for the sideways movement of the stock.

Now that retail sales are on their second wind in the North American market, we're once again seeing that familiar momentum in price return. Considering that we've got at least two more quarters of potentially high growth rates in North American and International retail, I'd say Amazon still represents a solid investment at the current price. It's already gone through its biggest price correction period, which has addressed most of the market's concerns about bloated valuation. Moreover, considering the growth rates being posted in Amazon's retail segments in recent quarters and the suboptimal expectations around broad economic recovery from COVID-19, investors aren't likely to see such a window of opportunity again in the near future.

That being said, you should be aware of the risks now more than ever.

On the retail side, the launch of Walmart Plus (WMT) or W+ threatens to eat Amazon's North American retail market share at the lower end of the income spectrum over the medium to long term. Meanwhile, other large retailers like Kroger (KR) are seeing triple-digit growth rates in digital, and the overall eCommerce landscape is becoming more competitive than ever, forcing Amazon to look at ways to complement its digital presence with a large-enough physical footprint to mitigate the risks of market share erosion.

On the technology side, we've already discussed the market share declines that AWS has been experiencing. While growth rates are still close to 30% as of the last reported quarter, we could see a further slow-down in the absence of gains from its push into the hybrid cloud segment, an area that's already being firmly held by companies like Microsoft and IBM.

Considering all these factors, I would urge investors to thoroughly evaluate the risk vs. reward potential of this stock before taking a long-term position. Don't be swayed by the views of sell-side analysts or even well-respected and well-followed SA contributors. These merely provide some additional context and resources for your own due diligence. If you think the gains override the risks, go ahead and invest in Amazon. If not, don't worry that you're missing out on a great growth opportunity. There are plenty of those in the world of tech if you take the time to look around, the most recent one I've written about being Microsoft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.