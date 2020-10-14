From my perspective, the current valuation is pricing in continued margin compression and future credit problem, both of which are unlikely to come to fruition.

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a $179 billion asset holding company and parent to Citizens Bank. CFG provides financial services to corporations, institutions and individuals. CFG has a little more than 1,025 branches located throughout the Northeast. Specifically, its branch network includes Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and a few other states.

Personally, I remember when CFG was first IPO'ed into the market in 2014. I have always viewed it as a little more of a consumer name rather than an intuitional lender. Today, CFG's lending portfolio is made up of roughly 50/50 retail loans and commercial loans. While retail loans typically have a slightly higher loss rate in a recession, I believe CFG is more than adequately positioned for the current economic environment.

After building out my financial model (see bottom of article), I was a little surprised to see the CFG trading for under tangible book value per share. While I understand the argument that the future margin might continue to contract, I am not under that assumption. In fact, I believe that the second quarter margin is likely to pose as the floor and the third quarter should see an increase which is likely to continue thereafter.

From a valuation perspective, I think CFG should be trading closer to 1.25x price to tangible book value per share. That would indicate a price target closer to $40 per share or 35%+ of upside from current levels. While CFG is likely going to be one of the last few to bounce given the retail oriented credit, the strong dividend yield should more than compensate shareholders in the meantime.

In my mind, I believe third quarter earnings are likely to show a positive margin movement relative to the second quarter. While this alone might only help the shares over the short term, if credit continues to look solid, I think shares are likely to outpace peers over the next 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

Like most banks, CFG experienced a rather lackluster second quarter net interest income with respect to the first quarter. While overall results were exactly the same quarter over quarter, the inner workings show a much different trend. After digging a little deeper, one can see that overall loans were actually down. To me, this is rather surprising given the massive amount of PPP funds distributed throughout the market, CFG alone had $4.7 billion in PPP loans.

Overall loan growth was down due to the limiting factor of companies paying off their line utilizations. While this was an additive growth factor in the first quarter, the second quarter's payoffs limited the bank's overall growth. The trickiest part to this quarter was the pace of paydowns. While most growth analysis is done from the end of each quarter, one can see that the average earning assets were up pretty substantially from the first quarter into the second, indicating that payoffs were quite sizable in the last few weeks of June. While the net interest margin (NIM) did contract 22 basis points, with the net effect resulting in 2.88% for the second quarter's margin, I believe the future is poised to have better results than its recent past.

While net interest income usually contributes about ~70% of the overall revenue, the second quarter's noninterest income did play an important part to positioning the bank for having a linked quarter revenue increase. In my mind, even though mortgage banking set the stage for CFG to have a record breaking fee income quarter, I think the third quarter is likely to follow a similar path. Capital markets were strong too, which should help overall future results as well. Finally, it is interesting to note that service charges and card fees were down, likely driven by the bank trying to help customers battle through the economic pain. If they weren't, and I doubt they will be going forward, overall fee income would have been stronger than this record breaking quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

As we work our way towards the third quarter earnings report, I believe that the margin is likely to show a bounce off second quarter levels. While not remarkable, I would consider anything a positive given its currently compressed valuation. Based on how the balance sheet stacked up at the end of second quarter, I would imagine any excess liquidity would have already been put to work into a productive earning asset. Also, the cost of interest bearing liabilities has the ability to work a little lower, which should aid the NIM in 2H20.

Limited Credit History

Since Royal Bank of Scotland spun-off and IPO'ed CFG in 2014, it is very difficult to judge such a large bank on its credit soundness, especially since the market has yet to witness the bank independently navigate through an economic recession. When looking at the chart below, one can clearly ascertain that CFG has had consistently higher net charge-offs (NCOs) than peer banks. While the overall bank itself is nowhere near as risky as super regional peers in 2008, I feel pretty comfortable with CFG's current credit soundness, mainly due to its adequate capital levels and strong loan loss reserve ratio. Source: SEC Filings

At the end of the second quarter, the loan loss reserve accounted for 2.01% of total loans. After backing out PPP loans, this amounts to 2.09% of core loans. On a relative basis, this marks a pretty sizable increase from first quarter levels where it ended the quarter at 1.73%.

Source: SEC Filings

When looking at the chart above, I feel pretty comfortable with the current reserve level, despite the recent increase in criticized loans. As one can see, as criticized loans have increased (orange bars), the overall ratio to the reserve has stayed pretty steady and then decreased in the most recent couple quarters (black line). To me this indicates that management is not only being more cautions with the overall loan portfolio, but they are adding to the reserve before it is needed.

The market hasn't really had an "all clear" on the credit front, in my mind. I think the banking industry is likely to see a noteworthy increase in NCOs once deferred loans are allowed back on the balance sheet only to be worked off (through NCOs). When looking at past recessions, bank valuations typically bottom about a quarter or two before "peak charge-offs", which could be relatively soon. To wrap things up, I think CFG will have more NCOs than peer banks, but the current reserve level is adequate in my mind and investors shouldn't worry too much about any potentially lingering credit pain.

Concluding Thoughts

While the market might have a hard time with CFG since there is limited history, especially through the lows of a recession, I feel pretty comfortable with the current setup.

The bank has funded its loan loss reserve adequately and any looming credit problems are likely to be small in nature. In my mind, the margin is more likely to expand than contract, which should provide some fodder for sidelined investors to take another look.

The current dividend yield looks to be very sustainable and I think management would be very reluctant to trim it. Going forward, I think shares are more likely to increase than decrease. Finally, if the third quarter goes the way I think it will, the margin should expand and credit should remain solid. If both of those happen, I think the shares outperform the market and bank peers.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.