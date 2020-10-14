We took advantage of the market failure by waiting for CIM-C to fall, buying shares, then selling them 2 weeks later for a 5.51% gain. It wasn't a full "sector rally," just a good call.

CIM-D was clearly an inferior option about a month ago, however, a falling price caused shares to be more attractive relative to CIM-B and CIM-C.

The preferred shares from CIM have demonstrated some exceptional market failures over the last couple of months.

When the market gets silly, investors should look for the easy trades.

We're focusing in on the preferred shares from CIM. We've seen a few solid opportunities lately.

There are two parts to this article. We need to discuss where shares have been, and where shares are today. Understanding both parts will give investors a much deeper appreciation for how to find opportunities in the preferred shares. We'll keep it quick and clear so we can help you get past that awkward stage when you're just learning how to use preferred shares:

CIM Preferred Shares as of 9/13/2020

On 9/13/2020, we published a batch of preferred share updates for subscribers:

The piece contains updates on several preferred shares, but we're only highlighting the Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) preferred shares for this article.

In that article, we highlighted our outlooks for CIM-B (CIM.PB), CIM-C (CIM.PC), and CIM-D (CIM.PD):

Note: CIM-A (CIM.PA) also exists, but it isn't the focus of this article. We didn't forget about it, it simply isn't highly relevant at the moment because we are exclusively focusing on the FTF (fixed-to-floating) shares.

In the public release, we described the difference by saying:

Notice the difference in the "Floating Spread" (bottom right corner) and "Yield if Floating Today" near the top left. CIM-B wins big on both of those metrics. Shares of CIM-B and CIM-D both switch over to floating rate on 3/30/2024, so the difference is that CIM-B simply gets a bigger stream of dividends. Remarkably, CIM-B costs less than CIM-D (by $.04). CIM-C maintains the fixed rate until 9/30/2025, which is nice, but the floating yield thereafter will be materially weaker. CIM-B is still the better choice.

CIM Preferred Shares as of 9/28/2020

By 9/28/2020, the picture had changed substantially. Shares of CIM-C and CIM-D were plunging. Since the facts changed (new prices), our opinion changed as well. We published a buy alert for CIM-C:

While we were not interested in buying the shares at $20.44 two weeks earlier, we were quite interested in buying them at $18.94. That's a different price. If you're a buyer, it's a better price.

We also used the $100k chart to demonstrate the sudden change in relative prices. Remember, the $100k chart shows how much you needed to have invested on any prior day to reach $100k as of "today" (the day of the chart). This is the chart as of 9/28/2020:

When we trade shares, we actually trade shares. I know, brilliant! More analysts should try this approach. When you actually trade shares, you can demonstrate it with a clear image like this:

This was designed as a short-term trade, and we were very explicit about it:

CIM Preferred Shares as of 10/12/2020

We found shares of CIM-C quite attractive when we could buy them for less than $19.00. However, the market realized we were right shortly thereafter. Shares of CIM-C put on a rally and we put out another trade alert for CIM-C:

So how well had CIM-C performed?

The $100k chart demonstrates the relative performance. This one goes through the time of our sale on 10/12/2020:

If that doesn't look like a significant rally, it is simply because we zoomed the chart out so far.

The trade produced a gain of 5.51% for only two weeks:

That was pretty easy.

Since we use a real portfolio for our trades, here is the actual trade taking our gains on CIM-C:

Compared to the rest of the sector, the CIM preferred shares were simply outperforming:

Where does that put CIM-C? It's back in our neutral range:

Likewise, we see CIM-B is in the neutral range:

CIM-D, that would be a better choice:

What's the difference? CIM-B and CIM-D are very similar shares. On 9/13/2020, shares of CIM-D cost $.04 MORE than CIM-B.

Today, shares of CIM-D cost $1.00 LESS than CIM-B.

CIM-D should cost less than CIM-B, but the gap shouldn't be $1.00. The gap should be smaller. A more reasonable gap would be CIM-B being $.60 more expensive than CIM-D.

How Can We Have a Boring Neutral Rating?

Some investors are going to argue that even though CIM-D is clearly better, we should just be bullish on everything. That's not our system. We emphasize relative values. This technique has helped us outperform our sectors by a substantial margin:

Relative value is the key. In March and April, some investors thought we were crazy for "locking in losses" so we could reposition into even better deals. It worked out great. That makes sense because often we were looking at trades between very comparable securities like this.

Currently, there are several great deals available in the preferred shares.

A Tax Note

If investors loaded up in March/April and are sitting on a huge unrealized taxable gain, swapping may not be ideal. If they can harvest tax losses or use tax-advantaged accounts, these trades are ideal. We are absolutely not providing any tax advice but would encourage investors to be aware of large unrealized capital gains where the investor expects a lower tax rate if they maintain the position.

Swap Potential

For investors who wouldn't face a substantial tax burden, swapping from CIM-B into CIM-D would make sense so long as we still have the current gap of about $1.00. At $.60, the shares are about evenly valued. If CIM-B was only more expensive by $.20 or less (or remarkably cheaper than CIM-D), then investors should be going the opposite way.

For now, we're tagging the article as bullish on CIM-D because it is the best deal among the bunch.

Conclusion

Investors paying close attention to many preferred shares should be able to identify opportunities where one series of preferred shares looks better than others. We monitor a significant batch of preferred shares and constantly compare the valuations to find the best opportunities. That technique has paid off consistently by enabling us to make intelligent choices.

Some of these choices aren't that hard. When shares of CIM-B and CIM-D have extremely similar future cash flows, investors should be able to tell that the shares should trade near each other. When CIM-D's cash flows are a tiny bit smaller, it should regularly have a slightly smaller price than CIM-B.

In practice, many investors regularly fail at relative pricing and create opportunities for better investors.

Ratings: There is no rating on CIM common shares in this article. We're a bit bullish on CIM-D, back to neutral on CIM-B. As of 10/13/2020, CIM-C is back to flirting around the very top of the target range.

